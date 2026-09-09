Vedanta pumps Rs 21,000 crore into aluminium, copper, other metals as EV, critical minerals demand rises

The group has also emerged as a major participant in India’s critical minerals programme, securing 10 critical mineral blocks across commodities including copper, nickel-chromium-PGE, tungsten, graphite, vanadium, rare earth elements and potash. Exploration is already underway across five of these blocks.

Aluminium, copper investments target EV demand

Vedanta said its aluminium operations are positioned to benefit from the increasing use of lightweight materials in electric vehicles. In FY2025-26, Vedanta Aluminium Metal produced a record 2.45 million tonnes of aluminium, making it India’s largest primary aluminium producer.

Its portfolio includes primary foundry alloys, rolled products, billets and slabs used in automotive and other applications. The company is also expanding smelting and value-added capacity at its BALCO facility in Chhattisgarh and its Jharsuguda operations in Odisha.

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Vedanta has introduced low-carbon aluminium products Restora and Restora Ultra, aimed at helping customers reduce the carbon footprint of aluminium sourcing. It has also launched Copper-Doped Alloy for high-performance automotive applications and Vedanta Foundry Alloy, developed with IIT Delhi.

Copper is another key focus area, given that electric vehicles typically require three to four times more copper than conventional vehicles. Vedanta reported its highest-ever cathode production of 170 kilotonnes in FY2025-26. The group is also investing in a copper rod plant in Saudi Arabia to expand downstream production capacity.

Nickel and zinc strengthen materials portfolio

Vedanta is India’s sole primary nickel producer, giving the group a direct presence in a metal used in battery technologies. Its zinc and silver business, operated through Hindustan Zinc, also supports the electrification ecosystem.

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Hindustan Zinc produced 851 kilotonnes of refined zinc and 627 tonnes of saleable silver in FY2025-26. Its portfolio includes specialised automotive zinc alloys and EcoZen, a low-carbon zinc product.

“As EV adoption accelerates, the strength of India’s journey will increasingly depend on its ability to secure reliable access to the metals and critical minerals that underpin vehicles, batteries and charging infrastructure,” Arun Misra, CEO, Vedanta Group, said.

Vedanta is also working on next-generation battery technologies through partnerships with IIT Madras and JNCASR, focusing on sustainable zinc-based battery solutions for EV and energy-storage applications.