‘Will create lakhs of jobs in the next 10 years,’ says Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh

Mamaearth co-founder says that the company will create lakhs of employment opportunities in the coming 10 years. She said that the company will take Indian beauty to the world and place the Tricolour everywhere.

“Thank you @narendramodi ji. Aapke aashirvaad aur Modi sarkaar ke support ke sath lakhon jobs create karenge agle 10 saal mein. (With your blessing and the support of the Modi government, we will create lakhs of jobs in the next 10 years). This truly fuels our passion and makes us even more determined to succeed. We will take Indian beauty to the world and place the Bharat flag everywhere. Thank you for believing in us!,” said Ghazal Alagh responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words of appreciation.

PM Modi appreciating a speech by Varun Alagh – Ghazal Alagh’s husband and Mamaearth co-founder – wished the company success, and said that the Modi administration actively encourages startups and wealth creation. He said they are especially proud of the youthful energy, especially in the Tier-2 and 3 cities.

Varun Alagh, in a video shared by Hardeep Singh Puri, can be seen saying that when Start-Up India started in 2016, they quit their jobs and started Mamaearth. “In these 7 years, we have been able to take the company public and employ 10,000 people now,” said Alagh, adding that possibilities in ‘New India’ are immense.

Alagh said that the country now needs to focus on job creation, quality and research in the coming few years.

The Mamaearth founder’s address was at the Vishesh Sampark event hosted by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at his residence on Monday. Apart from Alagh, the event was attended by Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal, OfBusiness’ Nitin Jain, Urban Company’s Abhiraj Bhal, MapMyIndia’s Rohan Verma, Dixon Technologies’ Sunil Vanchhani, Peak XV Partners’ Rajan Anandan, EaseMyTrip’s Rikant Pitti and others.