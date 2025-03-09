'Will Elon Musk stay at my hotel?' Ex-Oberoi president on building luxury chain in India

What defines true luxury in hospitality? Former Oberoi Hotels president Kapil Chopra believes it’s not just opulence but an experience so seamless and personal that even someone like Elon Musk would choose to stay.

On the podcast 'Create Wealth with Sandeep Jethwani', Chopra shared his vision behind The Postcard Hotel, a boutique luxury chain redefining Indian hospitality, founded by him.

Related Articles

His approach? No check-in/check-out times, all-day breakfast, complimentary drinks, and a deep integration of local heritage.

"One criteria to ensure that you're building a world-class hotel experience is to answer this question: If a global traveler, say Elon Musk, is coming in, would he love to stay here with his family? If the answer is yes, let's build it. If the answer is no, let's not build it," the hotelier-turned-entrepreneur says.

He also elaborated on 4 key steps to building a luxury hotel:

Warm welcome: The first impression sets the tone. He says guests must feel at home from the moment they arrive.

Anticipatory service: True luxury is knowing what the guest needs before they ask. “A guest arriving after 10 pm is likely from an international flight, tired and jet-lagged. So instead of paperwork, offer them tea, take their laundry, and set a wake-up call,” he explains.

Zero-defect product: Perfection isn’t a goal, it’s a non-negotiable standard.

Fond farewell: Every goodbye should be as personal as the welcome. At The Postcard Hotel, the resort manager has to welcome you and the resort manager has to say bye.

No Check-In/Check-Out Time

All Day Breakfast

Complimentary drinks

Rustic architecture



Are these perks enough to create a distinctive luxury hotel chain in India?@KapilChopra72 believes so and when I spoke to him on the Create Wealth Podcast, he convinced me that he’s on the… pic.twitter.com/yHfFGSR1UE — Sandeep Jethwani (@sandeepjethwani) March 8, 2025

Chopra, who is also the founder of EazyDiner -- a table reservation and restaurant payment platform, says the ultimate aim is to set a new standard that even global hospitality brands would aspire to replicate.

