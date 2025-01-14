'Words taken out of context...': L&T’s HR head breaks silence on 90-hour workweek row, says remarks 'casual in nature'

Larsen & Toubro’s Head of HR, Sonica Muraleedharan, has come forward to defend the company’s Chairman, SN Subrahmanyan, after his remarks about employees working a 90-hour week sparked widespread criticism.

The controversy, which quickly escalated with responses from celebrities and business leaders, has been described by Muraleedharan as a misunderstanding rooted in misinterpretation.

Related Articles

In a LinkedIn post addressing the uproar, Muraleedharan expressed disappointment at the backlash. “It’s truly disheartening to see how the words of our MD & Chairman, SN Subrahmanyan (SNS), have been taken out of context, leading to misunderstandings and unnecessary criticism,” she wrote. Muraleedharan, who was present during the internal address, clarified that Subrahmanyan’s remarks were “casual in nature” and never intended as a directive or policy.

The backlash stems from a purported video in which Subrahmanyan suggested employees should work 90 hours a week to stay competitive. His comments included remarks like, “How long can you stare at your wife?” and, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays also.”

Muraleedharan sought to provide context, emphasizing the Chairman’s commitment to fostering a supportive work environment. “He treats every employee as part of an extended family, fostering a sense of unity and belonging that’s rare in today’s corporate world,” she wrote. She described working under Subrahmanyan as “a transformative experience” and credited his leadership with imparting valuable lessons through every interaction.

The remarks triggered sharp reactions across social media. Actor Deepika Padukone labeled them “shocking,” while industry figures like Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka ridiculed the idea of such a demanding workweek. Comparisons were also drawn to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, who last year called for a 70-hour workweek.

Despite the criticism, Muraleedharan urged people to focus on the bigger picture. “Leaders like SNS inspire positive change and growth, and it’s vital to recognize their efforts rather than misinterpret them,” she said. She called for a nuanced understanding of the Chairman’s intent, emphasizing his track record of empowering and motivating his team.