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BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Metro advances Sunday services to 6 AM for smooth commute  

BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Metro advances Sunday services to 6 AM for smooth commute  

The transit adjustment arrives alongside a comprehensive traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police warning commuters of extensive regulations, diversions, and restricted movements across key corridors from September 11 to 13.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 11:06 AM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Metro advances Sunday services to 6 AM for smooth commute  The security measures coincide with broad disruptions across other transport networks.

To facilitate the movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public navigating widespread road closures during the BRICS Summit 2026, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will begin operations at 6:00 AM across all lines on Sunday (September 13).

The decision comes as the capital transforms into a high-security fortress for the multilateral summit hosted at Bharat Mandapam.

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In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the DMRC wrote, “Early Resumption of Metro Services: To facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public amid traffic restrictions due to the BRICS Summit, Metro train services will commence at 06:00 AM on all lines on Sunday, 13th September 2026. Students and passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly.”

The transit adjustment arrives alongside a comprehensive traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police warning commuters of extensive regulations, diversions, and restricted movements across key corridors from September 11 to 13.

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With surface transit heavily regulated, the DMRC’s early Sunday schedule serves as a critical lifeline for residents and examinees navigating the capital's strict security footprint.

Authorities confirmed that traffic will be regulated on over 35 primary roads. Key affected stretches include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, and Tolstoy Marg.

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Delhi Police in an update on X informed that “traffic arrangements may change depending on movement and security requirements.” Commuters have been urged to verify official travel updates, adhere to notified diversions, and yield to directions from personnel on duty. Transit authorities have also emphasized keeping emergency corridors clear and factoring in significant cushion time when heading to airports, railway stations, and ISBTs.

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The security measures coincide with broad disruptions across other transport networks. Northern Railway announced in a September 10 press release that multiple train services operating to and from Delhi will face cancellations, diversions, short-originations, short-terminations, and delays through September 13 due to operational requirements. Passengers taking long-distance or local trains have been advised to call 139 or consult the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) prior to setting out.

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Published on: Sep 11, 2026 10:00 AM IST
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