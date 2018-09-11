21,000 calls made on Day 1 to avail doorstep delivery of government services in Delhi

The AAP government received an overwhelming response on the first day of doorstep delivery of public services. The Delhi government said that it received 21,000 calls on day one. However, only 369 appointments could be fixed due to heavy traffic. The government said that the scheme evoked "enormous response". Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is said to be monitoring the developments very closely and looking at the data every hour.

"By 6 pm on Monday, the total number of calls connected was 2,728. Out of these 2,728, the number of calls answered stood at 1,286 at 6 pm. Rest of the calls were on waiting line and are being called back," the government said in a statement.

They also said that 369 appointments that were fixed were across services. The team was able to collect documents of 7 Delhi residents for different services.

Considering the huge number of call received on the first day, the number of operators are being increased from 40 to 80 from tomorrow. The number of lines has also been increased from 50 to 120.

However, the government also stated that the number of calls will drop in subsequent days from the first day as many dialled the number out of curiosity.

"The chief minister will be monitoring the data every hour for the next few days as he is of the view that there would be some teething problems and it will settle down in 2-3 days," government said.

The AAP government hired a private company, VFS Global Services Pvt Ltd that will be doing the footwork of providing the services at the doorstep of Delhi residents. The company hired 66 Mobile Sahayaks, who are undergoing police verification, to set up a call centre. Delhi has 11 districts, each of which will have 6 Mobile Sahayaks and one supervisor.

The Mobile Sahayaks will be equipped with all necessary equipments such as biometric devices and cameras. When an applicant applies for a document, he or she will have to call the helpline number and give the details, following which the agency will assign a Mobile Sahayak. The official will then visit the applicant's residence and get the required details and documents.

The government has also set up a feedback system. Among the 40 services that's being provided in the first phase are caste certificate, income certificate, marriage registration certificate, handicap pension scheme, duplicate of RC certificate, change in address in vehicle's registration certificate (RC), learner's licence, permanent driving licence, etc.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that the doorstep delivery scheme has 'failed' on its first day. According to BJP's statement, Tiwari dialled the helpline number in the presence of media but there was no reply to the call.

"This scheme seems to be an attempt to mislead the people of Delhi. There are many civic services in Delhi and the country which are working online, but Kejriwal is trying to show that only he has launched this scheme which is unique in the world," Tiwari alleged in the statement.

The newly-launched scheme allows Delhi residents to dial 1076 and place a request for doorstep delivery of services that will be provided from 8 am to 10 pm. However, the call centre, set up to facilitate delivery of services, will function round-the-clock.

(With PTI inputs; edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)