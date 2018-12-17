7th Pay Commission: Good news for BSNL employees awaiting pension revision

The government has decided to give a year-ending gift to BSNL employees with 7th Pay Commission at its core. The Department of Telecommunications has reportedly agreed to de-link the 'pension revision' of former BSNL employees from the 'pay revision' of the serving staff of the state-owned telecom operator.

A statement by the All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB) said the decision was taken after a meeting with Minister of State for Telecommunications Manoj Sinha. The proposal has now been forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for its approval. An affirmative from the finance ministry will clear the way for pension revision of ex-BSNL employees.

The AUAB has been asserting that there is no relation between pension revision and pay revision or affordability of BSNL. The recent decision regarding pension revision of BSNL pensioners could strengthen the demands of full pay revision with 15 per cent fitment as per recommendations of the second and third pay revision committee raised by the telco's employees.

The BSNL employee unions have been threatening to go on strike if their demands of pay revision and 4G spectrum allocation to the national telecom operator are not met. About the latter demand, the Department of Telecom has already sent a Cabinet note for allotting 4G spectrum to BSNL for inter-ministerial consultation.

BSNL employee unions have blamed the government of denying 4G spectrum to the state-owned telecom firm so that it does not pose a threat to the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio.