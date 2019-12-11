Abhijit Banerjee goes desi; picks dhoti and bandhgala to receive Nobel Prize 2019 in Sweden; watch video

Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee, along with his wife Esther Duflo and colleague Michael Kremer, was awarded Nobel Prize in economics in a ceremony held in Sweden. At the ceremony, Banerjee chose to wear traditional Indian attire -- a black bandhgala paired with an off-white dhoti -- while his wife wore a red and blue saree. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences bestowed the honour upon Banerjee, Duflo, and Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty." Kremer also sported a black suit.

The prestigious award was announced on October 15. Banerjee and Duflo are the fourth married couple to have won the Nobel together in the prize's history. The three economists were awarded medals at the ceremony and will share the prize money of 9 million Swedish krona (Rs 6.7 crore).