Ambani bomb scare: Sachin Vaze's police unit took CCTV footage from his residence; NIA probes

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has discovered that two days after the explosives-laden SUV was found near Mukesh Ambani's residence, the Mumbai Crime Intelligence Unit confiscated the digital video recorder (DVR) of police officer Sachin Vaze's residence.

The counter-terrorist task force has now initiated a probe into the matter. The vehicle, with unassembled gelatin sticks, a letter, and a fake number plate, was found parked on Carmichael Road near Ambani's house 'Antilia' on February 25. Vaze, who was arrested in connection with the case last week, has been remanded to the NIA custody till March 25.

The agency has now retrieved a letter, dated February 27, written by Assistant Police Inspector (API) Riyaz Qazi of CIU to obtain the DVR of the Thane housing society where Vaze lived. As per the NIA sources, four cops reached the Mumbai police officer's residence on February 27 and furnished a letter to the society's secretary, stating that they required the CCTV footage for investigation.

The letter, written hurriedly at the building, noted that the CIU was probing the case and needed the CCTV and DVR for further investigation into the case. The CIU team reportedly picked up two DVRs from the building.

After recovering the letter, the NIA is now scrutinising the likelihood of Vaze keeping the SUV in his own housing compound till February 25. Meanwhile, API Riyaz Qazi of CIU is also being interrogated by the agency.

The NIA, which arrested Vaze (49) on March 13, brought him to the court in south Mumbai after taking him to a local hospital for his medical examination. The court remanded him to the central agency's custody for further probe in the matter, he said.

The NIA, while seeking Vaze's custody for 14 days, told the court that they had received some inputs about his role in placing gelatin sticks in the SUV that was found parked near Ambani's multi-storey residence 'Antilia' on February 25. The agency further informed the court that Vaze admitted to his involvement when he was questioned about it.

The Ambani bomb scare case was handed over to the NIA after the mysterious death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren, who claimed the vehicle had been stolen a week earlier.

His body was found in a creek in Thane on March 5. Following that, Vaze was placed under arrest, the probe agency said. Hiren's wife claimed that her husband had given the SUV to Vaze in November, which the officer returned in the first week of February.

However, during his questioning by the ATS, Vaze denied using the SUV that was in possession of Hiren.