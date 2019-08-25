Arun Jaitley funeral: BJP stalwart cremated with full state honours amid heavy rain

The BJP stalwart and former Union minister Arun Jaitley was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat, on the banks of the Yamuna river, on Sunday. All prominent leaders across all political parties attended the funeral ceremony amid heavy downpour in Delhi. Jaitley breathed last at AIIMS in New Delhi at 12:07 in the afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is away on a foreign tour, recalled his longtime association with Jaitley, saying he could not imagine that he was so far away in Bahrain when his dear friend took his last breath. The 66-year-old BJP stalwart was an important part of PM Modi's cabinet in BJP government's first term. Arun Jaitley's biggest achievements as the finance minister in Modi Cabinet were the successful implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), both of which formalised the Indian economy.

3.26 PM: Pire has been lit as former finance minister Arun Jaitley cremated with full state honours.

3.19 PM: The last rites ceremony has been expedited due to sudden down pouring at theNigambodh Ghat.

3.14 PM: Earlier BJP National Executive President JP Nadda paid tribute to Jaitley.

3.11 PM: Arun Jaitley's son Rohan Jaitley carries the body inside cremation ground for final rites.

3.08 PM: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia have also arrived at the Nigambodh Ghat.

Former finance minister Rohan Jaitley carries the body of his father Arun Jaitley inside the cremation ground at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi to begin his final rites.

2.46 pm: The final rites to begin soon

The final rites ceremony to cremate Arun Jaitley will begin in a few moments from now as the entire BJP leadership along with opposition leaders gather at the Nigambodh Ghat.

2.31 PM: Thousands of people throng to Nigambodh Ghat to pay homage to the beloved BJP leader. Leaders and workers from across the parties, including Smriti Irani, Gautam Gambhir, BS Yediyurappa, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar, and others, have arrived for the cremation.

2.27 PM: Family members arrive to pay their last respects. Senior leader LK Advani has also arrived at the Nigambodh Ghat.

2.23 PM: All prominent leaders of the BJP arrive at the Nigambodh Ghat.

2.05 PM: Mortal remains of the former union minister arrive at Nigambodh Ghat.

1.59 PM: Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik earlier paid last respects to the BJP leader at BJP headquarters today.

1.55 PM: The Himachal Pradesh government has announced 2-day state mourning over the demise of former Union Minister and BJP leader.

1.50 PM: Latest visuals of the cavalcade carrying former Union minister Arun Jaitley's mortal remains to Nigambodh Ghat.

1.48 PM: Posters remembering Jaitley have been put up on the roads leading to the Nigambodh Ghat, on the banks of the Yamuna river.

1.42 PM: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Arun Jaitley's demise: "He has been a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat. We have won several elections in the state by working on his strategy. We will always feel his absence."

1.38 PM: Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Jaitley's demise: "He was a great speaker and parliamentarian and his death is a huge loss to the country and the party. Whenever the party used to face any problem, his advice would be sought."

1.20 PM: The gun carriage carrying the body starts off for the cremation ground at Nigambodh Ghat. The last rites will held at 2.30 PM

12.52 PM: Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and Piyush Goyal and Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das pay last respects to Jaitley.

12.46 PM: Last rites to be held at 2.30 pm: The body will be taken to the Nigambodh Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river for performing the last rites around 2.30 pm with full State honours. A flower-decked gun carriage will carry the mortal remains from the BJP office to the cremation site.

12.24 PM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley at the party headquarters.

12.20 PM: BJP workers, leaders pay tributes to their beloved leader; the last rites to take place at 2.30 PM.

12.18 PM: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Jaitley's demise: "I met him at a dinner at his home recently. It is a big loss for the party. Even during his last days, he kept on thinking about the country. He was always helpful."

12.15 PM: BJP headquarter is jam-packed

The BJP leaders and workers pay their respects to the tallest leader of the party. The BJP headquarter is jam-packed with people thronging to offer homage to the leader.

11.54 AM: IndiGo issues advisory

"Heavy traffic is expected in Delhi today as our former finance minister Mr Arun Jaitely, will be cremated this afternoon. Do keep time in hand while travelling to the airport," says the airline.

11.38 AM: Here are some pictures of political leaders and family members paying tributes to the BJP leader.

11.19 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Working President of Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda pay respects to former Union minister Arun Jaitley at the BJP headquarters.

11.09 AM: Family members of Arun Jaitley pay their last respects to the political stalwart at the BJP headquarters. Party workers and leaders have also started paying their homage to the leader.

11.04 AM: Mortal remains of Former Union minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley brought to party headquarters.

11.02 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches the BJP headquarters. The cavalcade carrying Jaitley's body has also arrived the BJP office. Leaders across the party lines will soon pay their respects to the leader.

10.19 AM: From a student leader in early 1970s to a reform-pushing Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley played several roles during the course of his political career. Here is a glance at Arun Jaitley's jouney to become one of the most prominent political figures of contemporary India.

Read more: The DU president who became Finance Minister of India

10.18 AM: Security beefed up outside as the body is being taken to the BJP headquarters, where the party workers will pay their last respect to one of the tallest BJP leaders.

10.14 AM: While the nation mourns the death of BJP's chief troubleshooter, here's a look at Arun Jaitley's life in pictures.

Read: Arun Jaitley, an astute politician and BJP's chief troubleshooter

10.10 AM: BJP leaders, workers and other people chant "Arun Jaitley Amar Rahe" as the body is being taken to the BJP headquarters.

10.06 AM: Nitin Gadkari on Jaitley's demise: "It is a big loss for the party, he was a great colleague, always helpful and trying to solve any issues I had. I last met him at a dinner he was hosting."

10.01 AM: BJP leader and MP Kirron Kher on Jaitley's demise: "A huge loss to the country. The void Jaitleyji has left can't be filled."

9.40AM: People in Gujarat villages adopted by Arun Jaitley mourn his death

People of a group of villages in Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara district mourned the demise of BJP leader Arun Jaitley by downing shutters of shops and holding condolence meetings.

9.35AM: The body is being taken to the BJP headquarters in a gun carriage -- a gun carriage is usually used for prime ministers, presidents and defence ministers. Arun Jaitley held the defence portfolio in the first term of the Modi government.

9.33AM: "He was a man that many people in Britain treasured, knew well, worked with, valued him for his wisdom, gentleness and humour. He will be much missed," said British High Commissioner to India, Sir Dominic Asquith.

9.30AM: Senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra, NCP leaders Sharad Pawar & Praful Patel, RLD leader Ajit Singh and Former Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu arrive at the residence of Jaitley to pay their last respects to him.

9.25AM: Heavy security deployment at Arun Jaitley's Kailash Colony residence. Top leaders across party lines have arrived at the residence to pay their respects.

9.22AM: From the BJP headquarters, it will be taken to the Nigambodh Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river for performing the last rites around 2.30 pm.

9.21AM: According to BJP, Jaitley's mortal remains will be brought to the party headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg here around 10.30 am for his admirers and followers to pay their last respects.

9.20 AM: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to attend Jaitley's funeral.

9.15 AM: Arun Jaitley will be cremated with full state honours at 2:30 pm at the Nigambodh Ghat today, August 25.

9.10 AM: The mortal remains of Arun Jaitley will be taken to the BJP Headquarters at 10:30 am.

9.00 AM: People have gathered outside Arun Jaitley's residence as preparations are underway for the last rites.