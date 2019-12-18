Arvind Kejriwal makes electricity cheaper for lawyers; announces medical, life insurance for advocates

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that domestic electricity charges would apply at courts' chambers. Kejriwal said there were some longstanding demands of lawyers that the party had promised to fulfil. "We had set aside Rs 50 crore for their welfare, and a committee was set up to decide how to spend it. Committee has made four demands, and the cabinet has accepted all of them," he added.

The Delhi CM said all the lawyers, who are voters in Delhi, would also get medical insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh and life insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh. Besides, e-libraries and creches will be started in all court premises.

Polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due early next year. While Kejriwal-led party is hoping to repeat its the 2014 election win, the BJP led by Manoj Tiwari is also trying its best to dethrone the party. AAP had secured a major victory in 2014 Assembly polls by winning on 67 out of 70 seats.

Kejriwal-led party has recently made several announcements for the middle class ahead of the upcoming elections. The Chief Minister announced that DTC buses and the Delhi Metro would be free for women in the national capital. He said the Delhi government would bear the expense, which would be approximately Rs 1,600 crore for a year.

He had also assured to make Delhi Metro free for women but that is yet to take place. Kejriwal also announced to make Wi-Fi free at public places. Under this plan, he said, a total of 11,000 Wi-Fi hotspots would be set up across bus stops and markets.

Before that, the Aam Aadmi Party leader had also made electricity free for Delhi residents for up to 200 units. He said residents would need to pay half the price for consumption between 201 and 400 units. The Delhi government, however, is facing criticism and questions over its expenditure and overstepping spending rules in 26 areas, including health, education, city development and social welfare.

Edited by Manoj Sharma