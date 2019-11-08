Ayodhya verdict Live Updates: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 clamped in Uttar Pradesh, other regions of India

The Supreme Court of India is all set to deliver its verdict in the nine-year-long Ayodhya Ram Temple issue. The Chief Justice's bench, comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and justices DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer will pronounce the judgement at 10:30 am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Ayodhya ahead of the judgement. Reports suggest that around 4,000 paramilitary personnel have been rushed to Uttar Pradesh in preparation for the Ayodhya verdict. Two helicopters, one in Lucknow and another in Ayodhya, have been put on standby to deal with emergencies. A state-level control room has been set up in Lucknow, whereas every district will have its own control room.

The railway police issued a seven-page advisory to all its zones giving them a slew of instructions on security preparedness, sources said. The advisory from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said leave of all its personnel have been cancelled and they have been instructed to be engaged in escorting trains.

Follow BusinessToday.In for latest updates related to Ayodhya case verdict:

12:00 am: "170 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police deployed. We have 2 paramilitary companies stationed at Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Bengaluru will be assisted by CRPF, Mangaluru by RAF. Depending on situation Central Paramilitary can be deployed in any part of state," said Karnataka ADGP (Law & Order) Amar Kr Pandey.

11:41 pm: All mobile internet services will be suspended from 12:00 am on November 08, 2019 to 12:00 am on November 09, 2019 in Aligarh.

9:20 pm: A Supreme Court notice has confirmed that verdict in the Ayodhya case will be pronounced by the Chief Justice's bench on Saturday.