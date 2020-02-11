Ballimaran election results: AAP's Imran Hussain leads, Congress, BJP candidates trail

Delhi election 2020 results live: Three hours after the counting of votes began today, the AAP has secured lead on 58 seats in the Delhi polls 2020. The BJP remains a distant second with 12 seats and the Congress is still at 0. As per latest trends, AAP leader Imran Hussain is leading in Ballimaran.

AAP's Imran Hussain has to contest against five-time Congress MP from Ballimaran, the former cabinet minister Haroon Yusuf and BJP's Lata Sodhi. Haroon Yusuf has been relegated to the third spot as per the official ECI results website.

According to the official ECI website for results, Imran Hussain is leading by 53.07 per cent vote share whereas BJP's Lata Sodhi has secured 38.78 per cent vote share. The Congress strongman from Ballimaran, Yusuf has secured a distant third spot at 6.19 per cent vote share, as per early trends.

The AAP candidate's declared assets are worth Rs 1.4 crore. This includes Rs 99.4 lakh (moveable assets) and Rs 42 lakhs (immovable assets). His total declared income amounts to Rs 14.4 lakh which is self income. Hussain has total liabilities worth Rs 28.5 lakh.

The strong rooms where the counting is taking place are under the watch of Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, fire tender, PCR and barricading personnel. Apart from appointing strong security, representatives of various political parties are also at the counting centres to detect any manipulation or foul play.

