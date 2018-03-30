CBSE paper leak: Around 34 people questioned; students protest against re-examination decision

After the paper leak fiasco, students have been staging protests against CBSE's decision to conduct the examinations once again. While students are still expressing their displeasure, the dates of the re-examination are likely to be announced on Monday or Tuesday. The police are also trying to dig deeper and get to the bottom of this. Police officials have interrogated 34 people, including a private tutor from Delhi's Rajendra Nagar so far. No arrests have been made yet.

According to reports in ANI, six students from Jharkhand were also detained in connection to the paper leak. Moreover, the police have been cracking down on multiple private coaching centres. In Delhi around 25 people including students, teachers and private tutors have been questioned. While the police are scrambling to find out the 'point of origin' of the leak, opposition is demanding the resignation of HRD minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal.

Karwal told the media that the re-examination decision was taken only in favour of the students. "We have taken the decision in favour of the students and in utmost fairness. Very soon we will announce the dates. Any further decision would also be taken in favour of the students. Students don't have to worry about anything. We are with them," she said.

While the scam broke out only two days ago, the first talk about the leaks emerged on March 13, when the police control room in Rohini received a call about the leak of Class XII Accountancy paper. The caller informed the police that his friend from tuition had offered to sell the Accountancy paper for Rs 4,000. The police said that efforts to trace the caller had failed. On March 15, pictures of 10 pages of the accounts paper were circulating on WhatsApp, news that was confirmed by Delhi's education minister, Manish Sisodia. The CBSE, however, dismissed the possibility saying that the seals on the paper bundles were found intact.

CBSE received a fax on March 23 that pointed to a tuition centre in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar that was reportedly leaking papers. Two schools were also mentioned in the fax, as mentioned by Hindustan Times.

On the other hand, the Class XII Economics paper started circulating on WhatsApp on March 26. This was brought to light by a Twitter user who tweeted photos of the question paper. Again, in the evening of the same day, CBSE Academic Unit in Delhi's Rouse Avenue received an unaddressed envelope with answers of the Economics paper. Finally this prompted CBSE to actively pursue the case.

The Mathematics paper of Class X was leaked almost 10 hours before the exam by a Twitter account that posted four hand-written pages of the paper.

Former CBSE officials say that there could have been a breach of protocol. Some have also said that the fact that there's only one set of question papers as opposed to three that was used earlier could have made this all the more easy. Before reverting to the one-set format, CBSE question papers were issued in three versions - Delhi, rest of the country and for students appearing outside India. Furthermore, each zone would get three sets with the same questions but different numbering to prevent cheating.

Javadekar called the entire fiasco 'unfortunate' and assured that the culprits would not go free. Nevertheless, it does not soften the blow on the students.