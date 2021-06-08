Centre caps vaccine prices for private hospitals; Covishield at Rs 780, Covaxin Rs 1,410

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said private hospitals will be able to charge Rs 150 as service charge on vaccines, the Centre capped prices of Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday.

As per the latest notification from the health ministry, the charges for administration of Serum Institute's Covishield have been fixed at Rs 780; Covaxin at Rs 1,410; and Sputnik V at Rs 1,145 for private hospitals.

The prices are based on the prices currently declared by vaccine manufacturers, and also include 5 per cent GST (Goods and Services Tax) charged on the vaccines.

The ministry notification said the vaccine prices for private hospitals will be announced by companies only, and any change in the final price will be notified by the Centre.

"The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charge. State governments may monitor the price being so charged," the ministry said.

Prime Minister Modi in his address to the nation on Monday announced that private hospitals in the country can add a maximum of Rs 150 service charge to the Covid-19 vaccine price. He also said the Centre will provide free vaccines to the states for all citizens above the age of 18 years, starting June 21.

He said the Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent vaccines from manufacturers, including 25 per cent of states' quota. The Centre will give vaccines for free to states, he said. He said private hospitals will be able to buy 25 per cent of the vaccine from manufacturers.

