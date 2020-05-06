Corona Lockdown Highlights: India cases near 50,000; Mumbai breaches 10,000-mark; Centre slams West Bengal

India coronavirus lockdown latest news and updates: Liquor sales soared across country as states reopened the alcohol, wine shops on Tuesday. People thronged the liquor stores causing al lot of chaos and a clear violation of social distancing norms amid coronavirus induced lockdown. Delhi government earned Rs 25 crore on Tuesday on account of robust liquor sales. Whereas safe zones in Maharashtra where the sale was allowed clocked Rs 62 crore in alcohol sales, a government official told the Times of India. West Bengal earned a whopping Rs 40 crore business on the first day of allowing the standalone liquor shops to open on Monday, as per the estimates by a trade association. In Uttar Pradesh, nearly Rs 100 crore sales have been reported.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 49,391, while the deaths mounted to 1,694, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.14,182 people have recovered so far. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with the confirmed coronavirus cases at 15,525 along with 617 deaths, followed by Gujarat at 6,245 cases, 368 deahts and Delhi with 5,105 infection cases including 64 fatalities. Where several states withdrew lockdown relaxations from Monday, others did not to revive the foundering state economies. With People seen queuing up outside the liquor and wine shops across states, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh levied 70 and 75% additional taxes respectively on alcohol. Chennai completely prohibited the liquor sale in the wake of increasing novel coronavirus cases. Delhi and Punjab also hiked the prices of petrol and diesel to make up for the lost revenues due to halted economic activity during lockdown.
Also Read: World's first coronavirus vaccine? Italian scientists claim they have developed it
Also Read: Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases near 50,000; check state-wise tally, deaths, list of testing facilities
COVID-19 cases in India: Check the latest India coronavirus tracker
Also read: Maharashtra coronavirus hotspots, Red Zones: Here's a full list
Follow BusinessToday.in for live updates on coronavirus in India and world:
9.55 pm: CSIR develops new COVID-19 test kit, 'Feluda'
Scientists at CSIR's Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology have developed a paper-strip based COVID-19 detection test named 'Feluda'. Debojyoti Chakraborty, head of the team said the test kit is 3-4 times cheaper than RT-PCR kits and equally sensitive. It is expected to land in markets in 3-4 weeks.
9.48 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus latest updates
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan agrees to Maharashtra government's proposal of using ICUs of Defence and Railways hospitals in Mumbai for treatment of coroanvirus positive patients, says State Health Ministe Rajesh Tope. But, instructions are to keep these ICU beds as a last resort, he adds.
8.54 pm: Mumbai coronavirus case updates
Coronavirus cases in Mumbai reached 10,527 cases, including 2,287 recoveries and 412 deaths, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The city saw 769 new COVID-19 deaths and 25 deaths today, BMC added.
769 more #COVID19 cases & 25 deaths (19 had comorbidities) reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 10527, including 2287 recovered/discharged & 412 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) pic.twitter.com/BEjDBESdkcANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020
8.21 pm: Gujarat COVID-19 live updates
Gujarat reported 380 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said State Health Department. Total number of cases in the state has now reached 6,625, including 1,500 recoveries and 396 deaths.
8.16 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus live updates
Maharashtra reported 34 deaths and 1,233 new coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra today, according to State Health Department. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 16,758, with 651 deaths.
8.12 pm: Coroanvirus lockdown: Maruti Suzuki to resume operations at Manesar plant
Maruti Suzuki said it would re-start production at its Manesar facility from May 12. All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance to the government regulations, stated Sanjeev Grover, Vice President and Company Secretary of Maruti Suzuki India Limited.
7.43 pm: West Bengal coronavirus live updates
In a stern letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha, Union Home Affairs Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that West Bengal has been conducting very low rate of testing in proportion to population and has displayed very high rate of mortality at 13.2 per cent, which is by far the highest of any state.
7.37 pm: Jharkhand coronavirus cases
Two more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ranchi, informed Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. This takes the the total number of cases in Jharkhand to 127, including 37 recoveries.
7.28 pm: Dharavi coronavirus case updates
Dharavi in Mumbai saw 1 death and 68 new COVID-19 cases today, reported Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Total positive cases in the area now stand at 733, including 21 deaths.
7.16 pm: Punjab lockdown latest updates
Punjab Home Department has ordered that shops will remain open in the state from 7 am to 3 pm. District authorities have been asked to ensure that there is no overcrowding and social distancing norms are followed.
Shops will remain open from 7 am to 3 pm in the state. District authorities shall ensure that there is no overcrowding and social distancing is maintained as already advised: Punjab Home Department #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/b9HiTPWGieANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020
6.43 pm: DGFT bans export of alcohol-based sanitisers
Directorate General of Foreign Trade under Ministry of Commerce and Industry has banned the export of alcohol-based sanitisers. The ban has been put into effect immediately.
Export of alcohol based sanitizers has been prohibited by Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry pic.twitter.com/ZbyAbNMAqwANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020
6.28 pm: Summer vacation in Delhi schools
Delhi Directorate of Education has directed that summer vacation in government and government-aided schools shall be observed as usual from May 11 to June 30 for students. However, keeping in view COVID-19, students shall not be called to schools for any teaching learning activity during summer vacation, the directorate said in a circular.
6.21 pm: Gujarat coronavirus updates
A team of 3 senior doctors from Mumbai and Delhi, including AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, is likely to visit Ahmedabad, informed Gujarat government. They will guide civil hospital staff on better treatment of critical COVID-19 patients, the state government said.
6.18 pm: COVID-19 testing in West Bengal
"We have 15 testing labs here of which 5 are private. Have been reports of fake testing in some places, police has stopped it and arrested them. Testing only through ICMR guide lines," West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Banerjee.
6.12 pm: Ahmedabad lockdown updates
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner has ordered all shops, except those providing milk and medicines, in Ahmedabad to remain closed from 12 am on May 7 to 6 am on May 15. Shops and vendors selling fruits, vegetables and groceries have also been directed to remain closed.
All shops except those providing milk and medicines in Ahmedabad to remain closed from 12 am on 7th May to 6 am on 15th May: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner #COVID19 #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/ArmMgADBIzANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020
6.04 pm: Karnataka COVID-19 testing
Karnataka government has directed COVID-19 testing laboratories to not accept samples with manually filled Specimen Referral Forms. Only samples filled on RT-PCR app should be accepted, the state government said in a circular today. If any lab accepts samples with manually filled SRFs, disciplinary action will be taken against them, the circular read.
6.02 pm: Coronavirus Odisha latest updates
Odisha reported 5 new coronavirus cases today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 185, stated State Health Department. The confirmed number of cases includes 122 active cases, 2 deaths and 61 recoveries.
5.58 pm: Himachal Pradesh coronavirus latest updates
Himachal Pradesh reported 1 new COVID-19 case today, according to State Health Department. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 43, including 3 active cases, 34 recoveries, and 2 deaths.
5.50 pm: Noida coronavirus latest updates
No new coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar today, informed District Surveillance Officer, Gautam Buddha Nagar. Total number of cases in the district so far is 192, including 83 active cases.
5.30 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi
All Tablighi Jamaat attendees who were kept in different quarantine facilities, including positive patients, who have now recovered should be allowed to go home, stated Delhi Health Ministry, adding that police should take action against those who have cases against them.
5.16 pm: Karanataka COVID-19 latest updates
Karnataka reported 20 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to State Health Department. Total number of cases in the state has reached 693, including 354 recoveries and 29 deaths.
20 more #COVID19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in Karnataka. Total number of cases in the state is at 693, including 354 discharged & 29 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/2E4DmCm7bBANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020
5.15 pm: Coronavirus cases in Kerala latest updates
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that the state saw no new coronavirus case today. Number of total cases in Kerala now stands at 502, including 30 active cases, he added.
4.17 pm: Coroanvirus death in Delhi
A Delhi Police constable, who was brought dead to RML Hospital yesterday and whose COVID-19 test result was awaited, has tested positive for coronavirus in his report that came today, informed Delhi Police.
4.14 PM: Number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1831 in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 1080 patients have recovered while 58 others succumbed to the infection. There is no active case in six districts of the state, says State Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.
4.02 pm: Corona updates: TVS Motors restarts operations
TVS Motor Company said in a statement that it has commenced its manufacturing operations in India post lockdown, across its factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh. (ANI reports)
3.57 pm: Himachal coronavirus cases
A person has been tested for COVID-19 in Kangra, taking total number of active cases to 3 in Himachal Pradesh, State Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal informed on Wednesday. (ANI reports)
3.54 pm: India's big evacuation plan to bring back stranded Indians from abroad
Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday that "we are not going to go on with the evacuation plan until respective states are ready with their quarantine plan, and ground logistics at respective states are ready. We have not heard anything from the states yet on it."
3.45 pm: Delhi lockdown 3.0 news
Delhi Government has issued guidelines 'for handling of the passengers coming from abroad and landing at Delhi Airport in view of planned phased return of Indians stranded abroad by Ministry of External Affairs.
Delhi Government has issued guidelines 'for handling of the passengers coming from abroad and landing at Delhi Airport in view of planned phased return of Indians stranded abroad by Ministry of External Affairs'. pic.twitter.com/WB26fHy1PV- ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020
3.36 pm: Coronavirus in Nepal
Roads and streets wear a deserted look in Kathmandu amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Nepal Cabinet has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 18.
Nepal: Roads and streets wear a deserted look in Kathmandu amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Nepal Cabinet has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 18. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/iRA2WkxUFa- ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020
3.27 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus news: State an area of concern for us as 34 of 36 district COVID-19 hit, says Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday that with 34 out of 36 districts in Maharashtra affected by COVID-19, the state is a cause of concern. In an online meeting with state Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Vardhan stressed that 7 districts-Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Sholapur and Aurangabad have been reporting very high number of coronavirus cases and that these areas need special focus to contain the spread of the virus.
3.17 pm: Coronavirus news live update: Over 1 lakh migrants ferried on Shramik Special Trains, says Railways
The Railways on Wednesday said that it has operated 115 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried around 1 lakh migrants stuck across several parts of India due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.
3.09 pm: Corona pandemic latest updates
An Italian firm claims its vaccine has coronavirus antibodies that work on humans. The Takis company has developed this drug which has antibodies generated in mice that work on human cells, according to tests carried out at Rome's infectious-disease Spallanzani Hospital, the company's CEO Luigi Au Aurisicchio told ANSA on Monday.
3.04 pm: Delhi government launches dedicated Twitter handle for all coronavirus info
Delhi government on Wednesday launched its COVID-19 dedicated Twitter handle @DelhiVsCorona to provide authentic information about novel coronavirus infection. The handle will be a one-stop solution for all COVID-19 related queries and complaints.
2.58 pm: Delhi lockdown updates: PIL in High Court seeking closure of liquor shops
A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking the closure of liquor shops in the national capital. The petition has been moved by an NGO called CIVIL Safety Council of India.
2.48 pm: Coronavirus live updates: States are bleeding, but no money from Centre, says Chidambaram
Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Wednesday that the states are bleeding for finances, but the Centre is not allocating them any funds. "New or higher taxes are justified only when the economy is booming. Tax burdens on the middle class and poor is actually taxing distress," he added.
2.38 pm: Coronavirus lockdown news: Liquor sales soar across India
Liquor sales soared across country as states reopened the alcohol, wine shops on Tuesday. People thronged the liquor stores causing al lot of chaos and a clear violation of social distancing norms amid coronavirus induced lockdown. Delhi government earned Rs 25 crore on Tuesday on account of robust liquor sales. Whereas safe zones in Maharashtra where the sale was allowed clocked Rs 62 crore in alcohol sales, a government official told the Times of India. West Bengal earned a whopping Rs 40 crore business on the first day of allowing the standalone liquor shops to open on Monday, as per the estimates by a trade association. In Uttar Pradesh, nearly Rs 100 crore sales have been reported.
2.28 pm: Uttarakhand coronavirus cases
State health department said on Wednesday that no new positive cases has been reported in Uttarakhand till 2 pm. The total tally of COVID-19 positive cases in the state now stands at 61 with only 1 death. Active cases remain 21 in the state.
No new positive case has been reported in Uttarakhand today till 2 pm. Total number of positive cases of #COVID19 stands at 61 with only 1 death. Active cases remain 21 in the state: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/q9Tspp2ivl- ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020
2.16 pm: Aarogya Setu app: no personal information at risk, clarifies govt
Following concerns around the Aarogya Setu app violating one's privacy, the government on Wednesday clarified that the contact tracing app doesn't comprise on any personal information of a user nor there is any date or privacy risk. Clarifying the same, the government posted on the app's Twitter handle, "no personal information of any user has been proven to be at risk by this ethical hacker". The government further added, "We are continuously testing and upgrading our systems. Team Aarogya Setu assures everyone dat no data or security breach has been identified."
2.09 pm: PM Modi takes stock of coronavirus vaccine trials
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the COVID-19 vaccine trials on Tuesday in a meeting of the task force on coronavirus vaccine development. He was told by the experts that over 30 vaccines are in different stages of development while, a few are going to trail stages in the country even as existing drugs are being reprocessed. PM Modi also reviewed in detail the current status of the country's efforts in vaccine development, diagnosis, vaccine discovery and testing.
1.59 pm: Gujarat lockdown updates
A special train carrying migrant workers leaves from Sabarmati Railway Station in Ahmedabad for Gorakhpur (in Uttar Pradesh).
Gujarat: A special train carrying migrant workers leaves from Sabarmati Railway Station in Ahmedabad for Gorakhpur (in Uttar Pradesh). pic.twitter.com/uk33HWIXOI- ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020
1.54 pm: Coronavirus updates worldwide: UK has second highest COVID-19 deaths after US
The United Kingdom, has overtaken Italy with the second-highest novel coronavirus deaths in Europe, data released on Tuesday showed. Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS), in its weekly data showed that England and Wales recorded over 7,000 deaths in the week to April 24, taking the total toll for the UK to 32,313. Italy also said on Tuesday that it has registered 29,316 coronavirus deaths to date. The total fatalities in US due to COVID-19 pandemic is over 69,000.
1.46 pm: Corona updates: Karnataka govt announces Rs 1,610 crore relief package
Karnataka government on Wednesday announced Rs 1,610 crore relief package for people in distress due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. The state government announced the package for farmers, washer men, auto and taxi drivers MSMEs, flower growers, and handloom weavers among others.
1.39 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question Centre's post-lockdown plan
Congress top leadership is holding a meeting of the chief ministers of party-ruled states. During the meeting, both Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh raised questions on the central government's post-lockdown plan. "What after May 17, what criteria is Centre using to judge how long lockdown will continue?" Sonia Gandhi asked, while Manmohan too sought answer regarding the lockdown exit plans.
1.35 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus cases: 90-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19
90-year-old woman from Thane was discharged from the civil hospital in Maharashtra on Tuesday after recovering from novel coronavirus infection, the district administration said. Thane on Tuesday reported 121 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the district's total tally to 1,399, an official release said. Besides, a 7-month-old boy also tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mira-Bhayander township of Thane district.
1.28 pm: Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh
60 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, according to state health department. Out of these new cases, 12 are from Gujarat and 1 from Karnataka. The total count of positive coronavirus cases in the state has jumped to 1,777, out of which 1,012 are active cases, whereas, death toll stands at 36.
1.21 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 35 more people test COVID-19 positive
Rajasthan recorded 35 fresh COVID-19 cases and 1 death on Wednesday. The total count of novel coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 3,193 with death toll at 90. Meanwhile, 1,536 people have recovered so far, said the state health department.
1.15 pm: Mumbai coronavirus news: Private doctors asked to join COVID-19 pandemic fight or lose licence
Dr. TP Lahane, Director, Medical Education & Research, Mumbai announced on Wednesday that all private doctors, below 55-years of age and not having any co-morbidity, who have closed their clinics due to lockdown, will work for 15 days to treat coronavirus patients. Lahane added that the doctors will be paid and provided with protective gear.
1.09 pm: Wine shops in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh government has launched a web portal for home delivery of liquor in green zones of the state to avoid over crowding at liquor stores in the wake of coronavirus lockdown, an official said on Tuesday. The wine shops, which were shut since March 23, were allowed to open from Monday across Chhattisgarh, except in the containment zones (Red Zones or hotspots) and shopping malls.
1.05 pm: Coronavirus lockdown extension highlights
What's allowed in Red, Orange and Green zones
12.58 pm: Liquor shops in Telangana open from Wednesday
Telangana government announced on late Tuesday night that the liquor sale will be permitted in the state from Wednesday but at increased prices. The liquor shops will be open from 10 am to 6 pm, except in red zones where the stores are not allowed to open in the wake of high coronavirus cases.
12.48 pm: India coronavirus containment zones: Red zones to be revised weekly, Centre tells states
The central government has told states that the list of red zones will be revised weekly depending upon the recovery rates. "The districts were earlier designated as hotspots or red-zones, orange zones and green zones primarily based on the cumulative cases reported and the doubling rate. Since recovery rates have gone up, the districts are now being designated across various zones duly broad-basing the criteria. This classification is multi-factorial and takes into consideration the incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts," Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan wrote to Chief Secretaries of states. She wrote the letter to the states after a video conference was chaired by Rajiv Gauba with chief secretaries and secretaries of health.
12.43 pm: Liquor shops in Tamil Nadu to open post May 7
The state government has allowed the wine shops to open in the state post May 7 from 10 am to 5 pm, meanwhile bars wil remain closed in the state. However, Chennai will not be allowed to open the liquor shops in the wake of increasing novel coronavirus cases in the capital city.
12.39 pm: Lockdown extension news: What is a Green Zone?According to the Union Health Ministry, a district will be identified as a Green Zone if it doesn't have any confirmed COVID-19 case so far or there is no reported case for the last 21 days in the district (earlier it was 28 days).
12.36 pm: Lockdown 3.0 live updates: What is a Red Zone?
According to Union Health Ministry, Red Zones include areas with major outbreaks of COVID-19. Extremely strict containment measures are being taken in these zones including strict exit/entry rules, door-to-door screening of residents etc.
12.33 pm: India Lockdown live updates: What is an Orange Zone?
As per the Union Health Ministry, districts that do not have enough confirmed COVID-19 cases to meet the requirements of being identified under the 'red zone', but are being seen as potential hotspots are called Orange zones.
12.29 pm: Wine shops in Agra, UP
Agra which is a hotspot in Uttar Pradesh opened liquor shops but with conditions from Tuesday. Shops will be permitted to open in areas where there are no infection cases.
12.25 pm: Coronavirus Red Zones in India; check full list here
12.19 pm: Karnataka wine shops
The state has said only retail and state-run retail shops will be allowed to sell liquor from 9 am to 7 pm from May 4. The government has issued guidelines for liquor shops to ensure social distancing norms.
12.16 pm: Liquor shops allowed to open in Assam
All liquor outlets, including foreign and country-made liquor shops, will be open in the state. The state had earlier allowed the sale of liquor from April 12 but stopped after the Centre issued revised lockdown guidelines.
12.13 pm: Lockdown relaxation in Chhattisgarh: All non-restricted areas of the state will sell liquor from 8 am to 7 pm.
Districts are free to choose timings based on ground situation in the respective areas. The excise department of the state is also planning to restart home delivery of liquor to curb the virus spread.
Also Read: Liquor shops, wine shops reopen today amid lockdown: Check out timings, status, state-wise details
12.09 pm: Wine shops on Telangana
People wait in queues outside liquor stores in Warangal Urban district amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Telangana: People wait in queues outside liquor stores in Warangal Urban district. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/N7U6Vn4gaO- ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020
12.07 pm: Himachal Pradesh wine shops
Himachal Pradesh: The state government decided to waive off licence fee from liquor vends from March 22-May 3 and has permitted liquor shops to operate from May 4.
12.05 pm: Uttar Prdesh liquor shops
The liquor shops in UP will open at 10 am till 7 pm with all social distancing norms in place. More than five persons will not be allowed inside a liquor shop. Alcohol sale has not been allowed in hotels and restaurants.
12.03 pm: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases
INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.
12.00 pm: Wine shops in Kerala
Despite concerns around revenue loss, the state has decided to keep liquor shops closed in the wake of the lockdown.
11.58 pm: Uttar Prdesh liquor shops
The liquor shops in UP will open at 10 am till 7 pm with all social distancing norms in place. More than five persons will not be allowed inside a liquor shop. Alcohol sale has not been allowed in hotels and restaurants.
11.55 am: Delhi coronavirus lockdown extension updates
List of districts in red, orange and green zones.
District Zone
Also Read: Delhi coronavirus cases: Number of containment zones reduce to 94: Check out full list of hotspots
11.53 am: Liquor shops opening and closing timings
11.50 am: Wine shops: Is your local liquor shop open?
11.47 am: Liquor shops, wine shops reopen amid lockdown
Do's and don'ts
11.43 am: Lockdown extension updates
Here are the additional restrictions across India: -
Public places
Workplaces
11.39 am: Lockdown 3.0 extension updates: Highlights
11.34 am: What's closed in lockdown 3.0?
11.25 am: Liquor shops closed in Mumbai after chaos, only essential shops to be open
All liquor and wine shops in Mumbai will remain shut from Wednesday as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to allow only essential services to function in the city. Only the essential shops such as groceries, medical/chemist shops will be permitted to open. The decision was taken in the wake of massive crowds queuing outside the wine shops in Mumbai clearly flouting the social distancing and lockdown rules and the police unable to controls the unruly crowds.
11.18 am: Lockdown extension news: Govt extends countrywide curfew till May 17
What's open in red zones; see here
Also Read: Coronavirus India: Lockdown guidelines for Red, Green and Orange zones
11.16 am: Gujarat lockdown extension: List of red, orange and green zones
District Zone
Also Read: Gujarat coronavirus hotspots: Check complete list of containment zones as cases reach 2,178
11.13 am: West Bengal lockdown extension news: Disinfectant sprayed on migrant workers
Authorities at the Dankuni railway station in West Bengal sprayed disinfectant on migrant workers following their arrival from Ajmer, Rajasthan after they deboarded the 'Shramik Special Train'. The train ferried nearly 1,100 migrant workers and arrived at Hooghly on Tuesday.
#WATCH West Bengal: Disinfectant was sprayed on ppl at Dankuni railway station who arrived in Hooghly y'day from Ajmer(Rajasthan) by 'Shramik Special Train.' The train carrying around 1100 ppl, mainly migrant workers, had arrived in Hooghly yesterday. #CoronavirusLockdown (05.05) pic.twitter.com/i35WHzNoBW- ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020
11.10 am: Maharashtra containment zones: List of red, orange, green zones
Red zones:
Orange zones:
Green zones:
Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: India split into Red, Orange, Green Zones; here's complete classification of areas
11.07 am: Coronavirus live updates: States with highest mortality rates
11.05 am: Gujarat coronavirus cases: 49 deaths in 24 hours; highest sinle-day jump
Gujarat recorded 49 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the biggest one-day spike in the infection cases. Ahmedabad alone accounted for 39 of such deaths. Gujarat also reported 441 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The state's total count of confirmed corona cases now stands at 6,245 along with 368 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. Gujarat is the second worst-hit state in India after Maharashtra.
11.00 am: Coronavirus cases in India 24 hours
India recorded 2,958 fresh COVID-19 cases, 126 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 49,391 including 1,694 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry.
10.49 am: Coronavirus in India cases: States and UTs with less than 300 cases
10.44 am: Coronavirus India cases: State-wise tally; check here
10.38 am: Corona live updates: Govt makes Aarogya Setu mandatory for employees in India
The government has made Aarogya Setu mandatory for both government and private sector employees in India. Here is how you can register on the app:
1. After downloading the app, the user will need to read and agree with the terms and conditions to register.
2. The user will need to submit his/her mobile number for verification, after which an OTP will be sent.
3. Post registration, the user can fill his/her personal details such as name, age, profession, countries travelled to in the last 30 days
4. The app asks the user whether or not he/she is ready to volunteer in the times of need.
5. The user can also do a self-assessment test after providing all the necessary details. The app can let users know about the chances of their infection risk.
10.34 am: 508 new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu in 24 hours
Chennai accounts for 279 cases alone. The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu now stand at 4,058 along with 33 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.
10.29 am: 841 fresh coronavirus cases in Maharashtra in 24 hours
Mumbai alone accounts for 357 cases in 24 hours. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with 15,525 confirmed cases as on Wednesday.
10.25 am: Corona cases in India: Maharashtra tops list ; Gujarat, Delhi follow suit
Currently, India has 11 states with more than 1,000 novel coronavirus cases. Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 15,525, followed by Gujarat (6,245), Delhi (5,104), Madhya Pradesh (3,049), Rajasthan (3,158), Tamil Nadu (4,058), Uttar Pradesh (2,880), Andhra Pradesh (1,717) and Telangana (1,096), Punjab (1,451), West Bengal (1,344).
10.19 am: Liquor shops open in Delhi
The Kejriwal government has allowed 172 wine shops in Delhi with people queuing outside the stores in large numbers. Delhi government earned Rs 25 crore with the liquor sale on Wednesday.
10.12 am: Wines shops in Gurugram attract long queues
Local liquor shops in Gurugram saw huge crowds outside them as the Haryana government opened the wine shops from Wednesday except in containment zones. The alcohol shops will be open from 7 am to 7 pm.
10.07 am: Delhi coronavirus cases: 206 fresh cases in 24 hours
Delhi registered 206 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The total count of confirmed cases in the national capital now stand at 5,104 with 64 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. Delhi is the third worst-affected in India after Maharashtra and Goa.
9.59 am: Tamil Nadu govt to increase liquor prices
The state government has announced a hike in alcohol prices as the Tasmac shops are set to open in Tamil Nadu from Thursday. There will be a minimum increase of Rs 10 and maximum of Rs 20 per 180 ml bottle.
9.54 am: Noida lockdown extension news: Spitting in public to attract Rs 500-1000 fine
Spitting in general, gutka or tobacco in public spaces across Noida and Greater Noida has been banned with Rs 500 fine for first-time offenders and Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders, according the orders issued to stem the further spread of novel coronavirus.
9.49 am: Over 2,000 coronavirus deaths in US in 24 hours
United States recorded 2,333 new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker. President Donald Trump has said that the country has managed to flatten the infection curve and that they are now in the next stage of fighting the deadly virus.
9.44 am: Punjab govt hikes petrol, diesel prices
After Delhi, the Punjab government has increased the petrol and diesel prices by 2 per litre With the new hike, the petrol in the state will now cost Rs 69.99 per litre while diesel price is revised to Rs 62.56 per litre.
9.39 am: Mumbai worst-hit city in India with coronavirus cases near 10,000
Mumbai is the worst-affected city not only in Maharashtra but all over India with the total COVID-19 cases at 9,900. The city recorded 357 fresh cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours.
9.34 am: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra cross 15,000
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra now stand at 15,525 along with 617 deaths, as per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry. Mumbai remains on edge as the worst-hit city not only in the state but all over India with cases nearing the 10,000 mark alone.
9.29 am: Lockdown in Maharashtra: Section 144 imposed till May 17
Maharashtra government has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the state till May 17. Mumbai Police said that the movement of one or more people for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be banned between 8 pm and 7 am.
9.25 am: UP lockdown news: Aarogya Setu app compulsory to go out in Gautam Buddh Nagar
Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Ashutosh Dwivedi said on Wednesday that the smartphone users in Gautam Buddh Nagar are required to install on their phones, while out in a public place. If they don't do it then it will be a punishable offence under violation of lockdown rules, he added.
9.17 am: Wine shops in Punjab: State govt to home deliver liquor
The Punjab will now deliver alcohol at people's doorsteps to avoid crowding at the liquor stores across the state. The delivery will begin from Thursday and the alcohol will be delivered between 1 pm to 6 pm.
9.11 am: Total number of coronavirus deaths in India
With 126 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 death toll jumped to 1,694 on Wednesday, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.
9.05 am: Coronavirus cases in India near 50,000
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 49,391, while the deaths mounted to 1,694, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.14,182 people have recovered so far.
8.57 am: Coronavirus India live updates: 2 specials flights to operate from UAE on May 7 to evacuate stranded Indians
The central government will send 2 special flights that will operate from the UAE on May 7 to evacuate stranded Indians amid COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 2 flights, one will operate from Abu Dhabi to Kochi in Kerala and the other one will fly from Dubai to Kozhikode in Kerala. The Consulate General of India in Dubai shared the details of the same in a press release it put on Twitter which was also re-tweeted by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi.
Press Release on special flights from UAE to India. pic.twitter.com/T45XbnmSMK- India in Dubai (@cgidubai) May 4, 2020
8.49 am: Liquor shops open in Haryana
People seen standing outside a liquor shop at Sohna Adda Chowk in Gurugram, after state govt decided to open retail liquor vends from today, except in the areas demarcated as 'Containment Zones'. Retail liquor vends are allowed to open from 7 am to 7 pm.
Haryana: People seen standing outside a liquor shop at Sohna Adda Chowk in Gurugram, after state govt decided to open retail liquor vends from today, except in the areas demarcated as 'Containment Zones'. Retail liquor vends are allowed to open from 7 am to 7 pm. pic.twitter.com/HybDERhKDq- ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020
8.45 am: Coronavirus lockdown extension in Ghaziabad till May 31; Section 144 imposed
The lockdown curbs have been extended in Delhi's neighbouring Ghaziabad till May 31. The order was issued by Ghaziabad district magistrate on Tuesday amid rising cases of novel coronavirus and the upcoming Eid festival. According to the order, spitting in public places will be a punishable offence with fine, stepping out without a face cover will also attract punishment, all religious places will remain shut and gathering of 5 or more people in any public place is banned. The order added that all public events such as cultural, religious, political, sports programmes and rallies will remain prohibited till May 31. Prior permission will have to be taken before any marriage ceremony or funeral. People can move for permitted activities between 7 am to 7 pm. Senior citizens above 65 years of age, children below 10, pregnant women, and high-risk individuals, must leave their homes only if there is any emergency. Malls, salons, spas, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks and sports complexes etc will remain shut. Educational institutions will also remain shut. Ghaziabad recorded 8 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the city's total count to 103.
8.39 am: Jammu and Kashmir lockdown ext3ension news
Industrial units in Kathua open on Wednesday amid the coronavirus lockdown, following the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Jammu & Kashmir: Industrial units in Kathua open today amid #CoronavirusLockdown, following the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. pic.twitter.com/fnKAsCGrFu- ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020
8.35 am: Telangana lockdown extension till May 29
Telangana government has extended the lockdown till May 29 and imposed a curfew in the state from 7 pm. "Public should complete purchase of essential items by 6 pm and reach their residences. If anyone is found outside, police will initiate action," said Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao.
8.30 am: Coronavirus news worldwide: 2.57 lakh deaths, 71,999 in US alone
Around 36 lakh people across the world have been infected with novel coronavirus while 2.57 have died already. The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 71,000 lives in the United States as the total count of coronavirus cases has surpassed 12 lakh. President Donald Trump has said that the country has managed to flatten the infection curve and that they are now in the next stage of fighting the deadly virus.
8.20 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases
INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today