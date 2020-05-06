Corona Lockdown Highlights: India cases near 50,000; Mumbai breaches 10,000-mark; Centre slams West Bengal

India coronavirus lockdown latest news and updates: Liquor sales soared across country as states reopened the alcohol, wine shops on Tuesday. People thronged the liquor stores causing al lot of chaos and a clear violation of social distancing norms amid coronavirus induced lockdown. Delhi government earned Rs 25 crore on Tuesday on account of robust liquor sales. Whereas safe zones in Maharashtra where the sale was allowed clocked Rs 62 crore in alcohol sales, a government official told the Times of India. West Bengal earned a whopping Rs 40 crore business on the first day of allowing the standalone liquor shops to open on Monday, as per the estimates by a trade association. In Uttar Pradesh, nearly Rs 100 crore sales have been reported.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 49,391, while the deaths mounted to 1,694, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.14,182 people have recovered so far. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with the confirmed coronavirus cases at 15,525 along with 617 deaths, followed by Gujarat at 6,245 cases, 368 deahts and Delhi with 5,105 infection cases including 64 fatalities. Where several states withdrew lockdown relaxations from Monday, others did not to revive the foundering state economies. With People seen queuing up outside the liquor and wine shops across states, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh levied 70 and 75% additional taxes respectively on alcohol. Chennai completely prohibited the liquor sale in the wake of increasing novel coronavirus cases. Delhi and Punjab also hiked the prices of petrol and diesel to make up for the lost revenues due to halted economic activity during lockdown.

9.55 pm: CSIR develops new COVID-19 test kit, 'Feluda'

Scientists at CSIR's Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology have developed a paper-strip based COVID-19 detection test named 'Feluda'. Debojyoti Chakraborty, head of the team said the test kit is 3-4 times cheaper than RT-PCR kits and equally sensitive. It is expected to land in markets in 3-4 weeks.

9.48 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus latest updates

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan agrees to Maharashtra government's proposal of using ICUs of Defence and Railways hospitals in Mumbai for treatment of coroanvirus positive patients, says State Health Ministe Rajesh Tope. But, instructions are to keep these ICU beds as a last resort, he adds.

8.54 pm: Mumbai coronavirus case updates

Coronavirus cases in Mumbai reached 10,527 cases, including 2,287 recoveries and 412 deaths, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The city saw 769 new COVID-19 deaths and 25 deaths today, BMC added.

769 more #COVID19 cases & 25 deaths (19 had comorbidities) reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 10527, including 2287 recovered/discharged & 412 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) pic.twitter.com/BEjDBESdkc ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020 8.21 pm: Gujarat COVID-19 live updates Gujarat reported 380 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said State Health Department. Total number of cases in the state has now reached 6,625, including 1,500 recoveries and 396 deaths. 8.16 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus live updates Maharashtra reported 34 deaths and 1,233 new coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra today, according to State Health Department. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 16,758, with 651 deaths. 8.12 pm: Coroanvirus lockdown: Maruti Suzuki to resume operations at Manesar plant Maruti Suzuki said it would re-start production at its Manesar facility from May 12. All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance to the government regulations, stated Sanjeev Grover, Vice President and Company Secretary of Maruti Suzuki India Limited. 7.43 pm: West Bengal coronavirus live updates In a stern letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha, Union Home Affairs Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that West Bengal has been conducting very low rate of testing in proportion to population and has displayed very high rate of mortality at 13.2 per cent, which is by far the highest of any state. 7.37 pm: Jharkhand coronavirus cases Two more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ranchi, informed Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. This takes the the total number of cases in Jharkhand to 127, including 37 recoveries. 7.28 pm: Dharavi coronavirus case updates Dharavi in Mumbai saw 1 death and 68 new COVID-19 cases today, reported Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Total positive cases in the area now stand at 733, including 21 deaths. 7.16 pm: Punjab lockdown latest updates Punjab Home Department has ordered that shops will remain open in the state from 7 am to 3 pm. District authorities have been asked to ensure that there is no overcrowding and social distancing norms are followed. Shops will remain open from 7 am to 3 pm in the state. District authorities shall ensure that there is no overcrowding and social distancing is maintained as already advised: Punjab Home Department #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/b9HiTPWGie ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020 6.43 pm: DGFT bans export of alcohol-based sanitisers Directorate General of Foreign Trade under Ministry of Commerce and Industry has banned the export of alcohol-based sanitisers. The ban has been put into effect immediately. Export of alcohol based sanitizers has been prohibited by Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry pic.twitter.com/ZbyAbNMAqw ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020 6.28 pm: Summer vacation in Delhi schools Delhi Directorate of Education has directed that summer vacation in government and government-aided schools shall be observed as usual from May 11 to June 30 for students. However, keeping in view COVID-19, students shall not be called to schools for any teaching learning activity during summer vacation, the directorate said in a circular. 6.21 pm: Gujarat coronavirus updates A team of 3 senior doctors from Mumbai and Delhi, including AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, is likely to visit Ahmedabad, informed Gujarat government. They will guide civil hospital staff on better treatment of critical COVID-19 patients, the state government said. 6.18 pm: COVID-19 testing in West Bengal "We have 15 testing labs here of which 5 are private. Have been reports of fake testing in some places, police has stopped it and arrested them. Testing only through ICMR guide lines," West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Banerjee. 6.12 pm: Ahmedabad lockdown updates Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner has ordered all shops, except those providing milk and medicines, in Ahmedabad to remain closed from 12 am on May 7 to 6 am on May 15. Shops and vendors selling fruits, vegetables and groceries have also been directed to remain closed. All shops except those providing milk and medicines in Ahmedabad to remain closed from 12 am on 7th May to 6 am on 15th May: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner #COVID19 #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/ArmMgADBIz ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020 6.04 pm: Karnataka COVID-19 testing Karnataka government has directed COVID-19 testing laboratories to not accept samples with manually filled Specimen Referral Forms. Only samples filled on RT-PCR app should be accepted, the state government said in a circular today. If any lab accepts samples with manually filled SRFs, disciplinary action will be taken against them, the circular read. 6.02 pm: Coronavirus Odisha latest updates Odisha reported 5 new coronavirus cases today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 185, stated State Health Department. The confirmed number of cases includes 122 active cases, 2 deaths and 61 recoveries. 5.58 pm: Himachal Pradesh coronavirus latest updates Himachal Pradesh reported 1 new COVID-19 case today, according to State Health Department. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 43, including 3 active cases, 34 recoveries, and 2 deaths. 5.50 pm: Noida coronavirus latest updates No new coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar today, informed District Surveillance Officer, Gautam Buddha Nagar. Total number of cases in the district so far is 192, including 83 active cases. 5.30 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi All Tablighi Jamaat attendees who were kept in different quarantine facilities, including positive patients, who have now recovered should be allowed to go home, stated Delhi Health Ministry, adding that police should take action against those who have cases against them. 5.16 pm: Karanataka COVID-19 latest updates Karnataka reported 20 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to State Health Department. Total number of cases in the state has reached 693, including 354 recoveries and 29 deaths. 20 more #COVID19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in Karnataka. Total number of cases in the state is at 693, including 354 discharged & 29 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/2E4DmCm7bB ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

5.15 pm: Coronavirus cases in Kerala latest updates

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that the state saw no new coronavirus case today. Number of total cases in Kerala now stands at 502, including 30 active cases, he added.

4.17 pm: Coroanvirus death in Delhi

A Delhi Police constable, who was brought dead to RML Hospital yesterday and whose COVID-19 test result was awaited, has tested positive for coronavirus in his report that came today, informed Delhi Police.

4.14 PM: Number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1831 in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 1080 patients have recovered while 58 others succumbed to the infection. There is no active case in six districts of the state, says State Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

4.02 pm: Corona updates: TVS Motors restarts operations

TVS Motor Company said in a statement that it has commenced its manufacturing operations in India post lockdown, across its factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh. (ANI reports)

3.57 pm: Himachal coronavirus cases

A person has been tested for COVID-19 in Kangra, taking total number of active cases to 3 in Himachal Pradesh, State Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal informed on Wednesday. (ANI reports)

3.54 pm: India's big evacuation plan to bring back stranded Indians from abroad

Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday that "we are not going to go on with the evacuation plan until respective states are ready with their quarantine plan, and ground logistics at respective states are ready. We have not heard anything from the states yet on it."

3.45 pm: Delhi lockdown 3.0 news

Delhi Government has issued guidelines 'for handling of the passengers coming from abroad and landing at Delhi Airport in view of planned phased return of Indians stranded abroad by Ministry of External Affairs.

Delhi Government has issued guidelines 'for handling of the passengers coming from abroad and landing at Delhi Airport in view of planned phased return of Indians stranded abroad by Ministry of External Affairs'.

3.36 pm: Coronavirus in Nepal

Roads and streets wear a deserted look in Kathmandu amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Nepal Cabinet has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 18.

Nepal: Roads and streets wear a deserted look in Kathmandu amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Nepal Cabinet has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 18. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/iRA2WkxUFa - ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

3.27 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus news: State an area of concern for us as 34 of 36 district COVID-19 hit, says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday that with 34 out of 36 districts in Maharashtra affected by COVID-19, the state is a cause of concern. In an online meeting with state Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Vardhan stressed that 7 districts-Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Sholapur and Aurangabad have been reporting very high number of coronavirus cases and that these areas need special focus to contain the spread of the virus.

3.17 pm: Coronavirus news live update: Over 1 lakh migrants ferried on Shramik Special Trains, says Railways

The Railways on Wednesday said that it has operated 115 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried around 1 lakh migrants stuck across several parts of India due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

3.09 pm: Corona pandemic latest updates

An Italian firm claims its vaccine has coronavirus antibodies that work on humans. The Takis company has developed this drug which has antibodies generated in mice that work on human cells, according to tests carried out at Rome's infectious-disease Spallanzani Hospital, the company's CEO Luigi Au Aurisicchio told ANSA on Monday.

3.04 pm: Delhi government launches dedicated Twitter handle for all coronavirus info

Delhi government on Wednesday launched its COVID-19 dedicated Twitter handle @DelhiVsCorona to provide authentic information about novel coronavirus infection. The handle will be a one-stop solution for all COVID-19 related queries and complaints.

2.58 pm: Delhi lockdown updates: PIL in High Court seeking closure of liquor shops

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking the closure of liquor shops in the national capital. The petition has been moved by an NGO called CIVIL Safety Council of India.

2.48 pm: Coronavirus live updates: States are bleeding, but no money from Centre, says Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Wednesday that the states are bleeding for finances, but the Centre is not allocating them any funds. "New or higher taxes are justified only when the economy is booming. Tax burdens on the middle class and poor is actually taxing distress," he added.

2.38 pm: Coronavirus lockdown news: Liquor sales soar across India

2.28 pm: Uttarakhand coronavirus cases

State health department said on Wednesday that no new positive cases has been reported in Uttarakhand till 2 pm. The total tally of COVID-19 positive cases in the state now stands at 61 with only 1 death. Active cases remain 21 in the state.

No new positive case has been reported in Uttarakhand today till 2 pm. Total number of positive cases of #COVID19 stands at 61 with only 1 death. Active cases remain 21 in the state: State Health Department

2.16 pm: Aarogya Setu app: no personal information at risk, clarifies govt

Following concerns around the Aarogya Setu app violating one's privacy, the government on Wednesday clarified that the contact tracing app doesn't comprise on any personal information of a user nor there is any date or privacy risk. Clarifying the same, the government posted on the app's Twitter handle, "no personal information of any user has been proven to be at risk by this ethical hacker". The government further added, "We are continuously testing and upgrading our systems. Team Aarogya Setu assures everyone dat no data or security breach has been identified."

2.09 pm: PM Modi takes stock of coronavirus vaccine trials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the COVID-19 vaccine trials on Tuesday in a meeting of the task force on coronavirus vaccine development. He was told by the experts that over 30 vaccines are in different stages of development while, a few are going to trail stages in the country even as existing drugs are being reprocessed. PM Modi also reviewed in detail the current status of the country's efforts in vaccine development, diagnosis, vaccine discovery and testing.

1.59 pm: Gujarat lockdown updates

A special train carrying migrant workers leaves from Sabarmati Railway Station in Ahmedabad for Gorakhpur (in Uttar Pradesh).

Gujarat: A special train carrying migrant workers leaves from Sabarmati Railway Station in Ahmedabad for Gorakhpur (in Uttar Pradesh).

1.54 pm: Coronavirus updates worldwide: UK has second highest COVID-19 deaths after US

The United Kingdom, has overtaken Italy with the second-highest novel coronavirus deaths in Europe, data released on Tuesday showed. Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS), in its weekly data showed that England and Wales recorded over 7,000 deaths in the week to April 24, taking the total toll for the UK to 32,313. Italy also said on Tuesday that it has registered 29,316 coronavirus deaths to date. The total fatalities in US due to COVID-19 pandemic is over 69,000.

1.46 pm: Corona updates: Karnataka govt announces Rs 1,610 crore relief package

Karnataka government on Wednesday announced Rs 1,610 crore relief package for people in distress due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. The state government announced the package for farmers, washer men, auto and taxi drivers MSMEs, flower growers, and handloom weavers among others.

1.39 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question Centre's post-lockdown plan

Congress top leadership is holding a meeting of the chief ministers of party-ruled states. During the meeting, both Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh raised questions on the central government's post-lockdown plan. "What after May 17, what criteria is Centre using to judge how long lockdown will continue?" Sonia Gandhi asked, while Manmohan too sought answer regarding the lockdown exit plans.

1.35 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus cases: 90-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19

90-year-old woman from Thane was discharged from the civil hospital in Maharashtra on Tuesday after recovering from novel coronavirus infection, the district administration said. Thane on Tuesday reported 121 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the district's total tally to 1,399, an official release said. Besides, a 7-month-old boy also tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mira-Bhayander township of Thane district.

1.28 pm: Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh

60 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, according to state health department. Out of these new cases, 12 are from Gujarat and 1 from Karnataka. The total count of positive coronavirus cases in the state has jumped to 1,777, out of which 1,012 are active cases, whereas, death toll stands at 36.

1.21 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 35 more people test COVID-19 positive

Rajasthan recorded 35 fresh COVID-19 cases and 1 death on Wednesday. The total count of novel coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 3,193 with death toll at 90. Meanwhile, 1,536 people have recovered so far, said the state health department.

1.15 pm: Mumbai coronavirus news: Private doctors asked to join COVID-19 pandemic fight or lose licence

Dr. TP Lahane, Director, Medical Education & Research, Mumbai announced on Wednesday that all private doctors, below 55-years of age and not having any co-morbidity, who have closed their clinics due to lockdown, will work for 15 days to treat coronavirus patients. Lahane added that the doctors will be paid and provided with protective gear.

1.09 pm: Wine shops in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh government has launched a web portal for home delivery of liquor in green zones of the state to avoid over crowding at liquor stores in the wake of coronavirus lockdown, an official said on Tuesday. The wine shops, which were shut since March 23, were allowed to open from Monday across Chhattisgarh, except in the containment zones (Red Zones or hotspots) and shopping malls.

1.05 pm: Coronavirus lockdown extension highlights

What's allowed in Red, Orange and Green zones

E-commerce deliveries- Red Zones- only essential items' delivery allowed, Orange and Green Zones- All e-commerce services allowed in these zones

Red Zones- only essential items' delivery allowed, Orange and Green Zones- All e-commerce services allowed in these zones Liquor shops- Red Zones- Standalone shops or the ones in the neighbourhoods are allowed but only in non-containment areas; Orange and Green Zones- allowed in these zones

Red Zones- Standalone shops or the ones in the neighbourhoods are allowed but only in non-containment areas; Orange and Green Zones- allowed in these zones Salons and barber zones- Red Zones- Not allowed, Orange and Green Zones- allowed in these zones.

Red Zones- Not allowed, Orange and Green Zones- allowed in these zones. Taxi and cabs- Red Zones- Commercial cabs will not be allowed to ply in these zones. However, private 4-wheeler riders can only ride solo, subject to permission for necessary. Orange and Green Zones- In Orange Zones, the cabs will be allowed to ferry 2 people besides the driver. In Green Zones, districts with no COVID-19 positive cases will also have the same rules as Orange Zones but these areas will have the permission to operate public transport buses at 50% capacity.

Red Zones- Commercial cabs will not be allowed to ply in these zones. However, private 4-wheeler riders can only ride solo, subject to permission for necessary. Orange and Green Zones- In Orange Zones, the cabs will be allowed to ferry 2 people besides the driver. In Green Zones, districts with no COVID-19 positive cases will also have the same rules as Orange Zones but these areas will have the permission to operate public transport buses at 50% capacity. Domestic helps- The decision regarding the domestic helps will be taken by the respective state governments.

12.58 pm: Liquor shops in Telangana open from Wednesday

Telangana government announced on late Tuesday night that the liquor sale will be permitted in the state from Wednesday but at increased prices. The liquor shops will be open from 10 am to 6 pm, except in red zones where the stores are not allowed to open in the wake of high coronavirus cases.

12.48 pm: India coronavirus containment zones: Red zones to be revised weekly, Centre tells states

The central government has told states that the list of red zones will be revised weekly depending upon the recovery rates. "The districts were earlier designated as hotspots or red-zones, orange zones and green zones primarily based on the cumulative cases reported and the doubling rate. Since recovery rates have gone up, the districts are now being designated across various zones duly broad-basing the criteria. This classification is multi-factorial and takes into consideration the incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts," Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan wrote to Chief Secretaries of states. She wrote the letter to the states after a video conference was chaired by Rajiv Gauba with chief secretaries and secretaries of health.

12.43 pm: Liquor shops in Tamil Nadu to open post May 7

The state government has allowed the wine shops to open in the state post May 7 from 10 am to 5 pm, meanwhile bars wil remain closed in the state. However, Chennai will not be allowed to open the liquor shops in the wake of increasing novel coronavirus cases in the capital city.

12.39 pm: Lockdown extension news: What is a Green Zone?

According to the Union Health Ministry, a district will be identified as a Green Zone if it doesn't have any confirmed COVID-19 case so far or there is no reported case for the last 21 days in the district (earlier it was 28 days).

12.36 pm: Lockdown 3.0 live updates: What is a Red Zone?

According to Union Health Ministry, Red Zones include areas with major outbreaks of COVID-19. Extremely strict containment measures are being taken in these zones including strict exit/entry rules, door-to-door screening of residents etc.

12.33 pm: India Lockdown live updates: What is an Orange Zone?

As per the Union Health Ministry, districts that do not have enough confirmed COVID-19 cases to meet the requirements of being identified under the 'red zone', but are being seen as potential hotspots are called Orange zones.

12.29 pm: Wine shops in Agra, UP

Agra which is a hotspot in Uttar Pradesh opened liquor shops but with conditions from Tuesday. Shops will be permitted to open in areas where there are no infection cases.

12.25 pm: Coronavirus Red Zones in India; check full list here

Andaman and Nicobar Island: South Andaman

Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasham, Krishna, YSR, West Godavari, Chittor, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Anantapur

Bihar: Anantapur

Chandigarh: Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh: Korba

Delhi: South, South East, Shahdara, West, North, Central, New Delhi, East, South West

Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot

Haryana: Noah, Gurugram, Parval, Faridabad

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Udhampur, Kupwada

Karnataka: Bengaluru Urban, Mussoorie, Belagavi

Kerala: Kannur, Ernakulam, Kasaragod, Malapuram, Pathanamthitta

Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Bhopal, Khargaon, Ujjain, Hoshangabad

Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik

Odisha: Khordha

Punjab: SAS Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Pathankot

Rajasthan: Jaipur, Tonk, Jodhpur, Banswara, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jalwar, Bharatpur

Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tirupur, Thani, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Tatikoran, Karur, Virudhunaru, Kanarukuru

Telangana: Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Wrangal Urban, Ranga Reddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Machhal-Malkarjagiri, Karimnagar, Nirmal

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Shaharanpur, Shamli, Firozabad, Moradabad

Uttarakhand: Dehradun

West Bengal: Kolkata, Howrah, Madinapur East, 24 Parganas North

12.19 pm: Karnataka wine shops

The state has said only retail and state-run retail shops will be allowed to sell liquor from 9 am to 7 pm from May 4. The government has issued guidelines for liquor shops to ensure social distancing norms.

12.16 pm: Liquor shops allowed to open in Assam

All liquor outlets, including foreign and country-made liquor shops, will be open in the state. The state had earlier allowed the sale of liquor from April 12 but stopped after the Centre issued revised lockdown guidelines.

12.13 pm: Lockdown relaxation in Chhattisgarh: All non-restricted areas of the state will sell liquor from 8 am to 7 pm.

Districts are free to choose timings based on ground situation in the respective areas. The excise department of the state is also planning to restart home delivery of liquor to curb the virus spread.

12.09 pm: Wine shops on Telangana

People wait in queues outside liquor stores in Warangal Urban district amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Telangana: People wait in queues outside liquor stores in Warangal Urban district.

12.07 pm: Himachal Pradesh wine shops

Himachal Pradesh: The state government decided to waive off licence fee from liquor vends from March 22-May 3 and has permitted liquor shops to operate from May 4.

12.05 pm: Uttar Prdesh liquor shops

The liquor shops in UP will open at 10 am till 7 pm with all social distancing norms in place. More than five persons will not be allowed inside a liquor shop. Alcohol sale has not been allowed in hotels and restaurants.

12.03 pm: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.

12.00 pm: Wine shops in Kerala

Despite concerns around revenue loss, the state has decided to keep liquor shops closed in the wake of the lockdown.

11.58 pm: Uttar Prdesh liquor shops

The liquor shops in UP will open at 10 am till 7 pm with all social distancing norms in place. More than five persons will not be allowed inside a liquor shop. Alcohol sale has not been allowed in hotels and restaurants.

11.55 am: Delhi coronavirus lockdown extension updates

List of districts in red, orange and green zones.

District Zone

South East Delhi Red Zone

Central Delhi Red Zone

North Delhi Red Zone

South Delhi Red Zone

North East Delhi Red Zone

West Delhi Red Zone

Shahdara Red Zone

East Delhi Red Zone

New Delhi Red Zone

North West Delhi Red Zone

South West Delhi Red Zone

11.53 am: Liquor shops opening and closing timings

Since liquor shops are also categorised as 'non-essential shops', so in most states they will remain open from 8 am to 7pm pm only.

11.50 am: Wine shops: Is your local liquor shop open?

If your nearest liquor store falls in a containment area, it will remain closed till situation improves.

If your local alcohol shop is located in a mall or a marketing complex, it will not be open.

Only standalone liquor shops have been allowed to operate in red, orange and green zones.

Delhi government has asked concerned departments to provide a list of all liquor shops that conform to the Home Ministry guidelines for reopening

11.47 am: Liquor shops, wine shops reopen amid lockdown

Do's and don'ts

Only 5 people will be allowed in a shop at one time and social distancing norms have to be followed.

Take your own bags as this will ensure that you do not come in contact with contaminated surfaces.

Online and digitals transactions are another way to reduce human contact and chances of contamination.

Lastly, do not forget to wear masks or face cover while going outside

11.43 am: Lockdown extension updates

Here are the additional restrictions across India: -

Public places

Wearing a face cover is mandatory in all public places

Marriage related gathering shall ensure social distancing with maximum of 50 guests

Funeral or last rites to be held with a maximum of 20 people while ensuring social distancing

All persons in charge of public places and transport shall ensure social distancing

Spitting in public places punishable by fine

Shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, etc to ensure the minimum two-metre distance between persons present at shops at all times

No gathering of 5 or more persons to be allowed

Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco not permitted in public places

Workplaces

Wearing face cover is mandatory in workplaces

Arogya Setu app to be made compulsory for all employees

Intensive employee training ion good hygiene

All persons in charge of workplaces and transport shall ensure social distancing

Social distancing at workplaces to be ensured through adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff, etc

Frequent sanitisation of workplaces, common areas

Large physical meetings to be avoided

Arrangements for transport facilities to be ensured with social distancing wherever personal/public transport is not feasible

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years to stay at home

Provisions of thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitisers to be made available at all entry and exit points and common areas

A list of nearby dedicated Covid-19 hospitals/clinics to be made available. Quarantine areas to be marked so that any employee showing symptoms of coronavirus can be quarantined before being rushed to nearest health facility

11.39 am: Lockdown 3.0 extension updates: Highlights

The Centre has allowed all goods traffic.

No state/UT shall halt the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring nations.

No separate pass needed for the movement of essential goods and services across the country during the lockdown period.

States/UTs, basis their assessment of the prevalent situation, may permit only select activities out of permitted activities, as they may deem necessary.

The Centre has permitted e-commerce websites to deliver non-essential items in orange and green zones.

All other activities, that are not particularly banned, will be allowed activities.

11.34 am: What's closed in lockdown 3.0?

Besides zone-wise restrictions, the Centre has prohibited a limited number of activities across the country, irrespective of zones. These include: -

Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road

Schools, colleges, institutions

Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants

Places of large gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gym, sports complex, cultural, social and political and all kind of assemblies

Religious places/places of worship will also be closed for public

11.25 am: Liquor shops closed in Mumbai after chaos, only essential shops to be open

All liquor and wine shops in Mumbai will remain shut from Wednesday as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to allow only essential services to function in the city. Only the essential shops such as groceries, medical/chemist shops will be permitted to open. The decision was taken in the wake of massive crowds queuing outside the wine shops in Mumbai clearly flouting the social distancing and lockdown rules and the police unable to controls the unruly crowds.

11.18 am: Lockdown extension news: Govt extends countrywide curfew till May 17

What's open in red zones; see here

All industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns are permitted; besides, in rural areas, without distinction to the nature of goods, all shops, except in shopping malls are allowed.

All agriculture activities, e.g., sowing, harvesting, procurement and marketing operations in the agricultural supply chain are allowed.

Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; Jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and manufacturing of IT hardware and manufacturing units of packaging material will continue to be permitted.

All health services (including AYUSH) are to remain functional, including transport of medical personnel and patients through air ambulances.

Public utilities, e.g., utilities in power, water, sanitation, waste management, telecommunications and internet will remain open, and courier and postal services will be allowed to run.

Most of the commercial and private establishments have been permitted to operate in the Red Zones. These comprise and electronic media, IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons, except for barbers etc.

All plantation activities are allowed, including their processing and marketing.

Animal husbandry activities are fully allowed, including inland and marine fisheries.

A large part of the financial sector remains open, which includes banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies.

Operation of homes for children, senior citizens, destitute, women and widows etc.; and operation of Anganwadis is allowed.

11.16 am: Gujarat lockdown extension: List of red, orange and green zones

District Zone

Ahmedabad Red Zone

Surat Red Zone

Vadodara Red Zone

Anand Red Zone

Banas Kantha Red Zone

Panchmahal Red Zone

Bhavnagar Red Zone

Gandhinagar Red Zone

Aravalli Red Zone

Rajkot Orange Zone

Bharuch Orange Zone

Botad Orange Zone

Narmada Orange Zone

Chhota Udaipu Orange Zone

Mahisagar Orange Zone

Mehsana Orange Zone

Patan Orange Zone

Kheda Orange Zone

Valsad Orange Zone

Dohad Orange Zone

Kachchh (Kutch) Orange Zone

Navsari Orange Zone

Gir Somnath Orange Zone

Dang Orange Zone

Sabarkantha Orange Zone

Tapi Orange Zone

Jamnagar Orange Zone

Surendranagar Orange Zone

Morbi Green Zone

Amreli Green Zone

Porbandar Green Zone

Junagadh Green Zone

Devbhumi Dwarka (Devbhoomi Dwarka) Green Zone

11.13 am: West Bengal lockdown extension news: Disinfectant sprayed on migrant workers

Authorities at the Dankuni railway station in West Bengal sprayed disinfectant on migrant workers following their arrival from Ajmer, Rajasthan after they deboarded the 'Shramik Special Train'. The train ferried nearly 1,100 migrant workers and arrived at Hooghly on Tuesday.

West Bengal: Disinfectant was sprayed on people at Dankuni railway station who arrived in Hooghly yesterday from Ajmer(Rajasthan) by 'Shramik Special Train.' The train carrying around 1100 people, mainly migrant workers, had arrived in Hooghly yesterday.

11.10 am: Maharashtra containment zones: List of red, orange, green zones

Red zones:

Mumbai

Pune

Thane

Nashik

Palghar

Nagpur

Solapur

Yavatmal

Aurangabad

Satara

Dhule

Akola

Jalgaon

Mumbai Suburban

Orange zones:

Raigad

Ahmednagar

Amravati

Buldhana

Nandurbar

Kolhapur

Hingoli

Ratnagiri

Jalna

Nanded

Chandrapur

Parbhani

Sangli

Latur

Bhandara

Beed

Green zones:

Osmanabad

Washim

Sindhudurg

Gandia

Gadchiroli

Wardha

11.07 am: Coronavirus live updates: States with highest mortality rates

West Bengal- 10.56%, the highest in India

Madhya Pradesh- 5.7%

Gujarat- 5.4%

Karnataka- 4.2%

Maharashtra- 4%

Rajasthan- 2.5%

Uttar Pradesh (UP)- 1.8%

Delhi- 1.3%

11.05 am: Gujarat coronavirus cases: 49 deaths in 24 hours; highest sinle-day jump

Gujarat recorded 49 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the biggest one-day spike in the infection cases. Ahmedabad alone accounted for 39 of such deaths. Gujarat also reported 441 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The state's total count of confirmed corona cases now stands at 6,245 along with 368 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. Gujarat is the second worst-hit state in India after Maharashtra.

11.00 am: Coronavirus cases in India 24 hours

India recorded 2,958 fresh COVID-19 cases, 126 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 49,391 including 1,694 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry.

10.49 am: Coronavirus in India cases: States and UTs with less than 300 cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 33 cases, 0 deaths

Arunachal Pradesh- 1 case, 0 deaths

Assam- 43 cases, 1 death

Chandigarh- 111 cases, 1 death

Chhattisgarh- 59 cases, 0 deaths

Goa- 7 cases, 0 deaths

Himachal Pradesh- 42 cases, 2 death

Jharkhand- 125 cases, 3 deaths

Ladakh- 41 cases, 0 deaths

Manipur- 2 cases, 0 deaths

10.44 am: Coronavirus India cases: State-wise tally; check here

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with 15,525 COVID-19 cases and 617 deaths

Gujarat follows suit with 6,245 cases and 368 deaths

Delhi is the third worst-hit state with 5,104 cases and 64 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh with 3,049 cases, 176 deaths

Rajasthan 3,158 cases, 89 deaths

Tamil Nadu-4,058 cases, 33 deaths

Uttar Pradesh (UP)-2,880 cases, 56 deaths

Andhra Pradesh-1,717 cases, 36 deaths

Telangana 1,096 cases, 29 deaths

West Bengal-1,344 cases, 140 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)- 741 cases, 8 deaths

Karnataka- 671 cases, 29 deaths

Kerala- 502 cases, 4 deaths

Bihar-536 cases, 4 deaths

Punjab-1,451 cases, 25 deaths

Haryana-548 cases, 6 deaths

10.38 am: Corona live updates: Govt makes Aarogya Setu mandatory for employees in India

The government has made Aarogya Setu mandatory for both government and private sector employees in India. Here is how you can register on the app:

1. After downloading the app, the user will need to read and agree with the terms and conditions to register.

2. The user will need to submit his/her mobile number for verification, after which an OTP will be sent.

3. Post registration, the user can fill his/her personal details such as name, age, profession, countries travelled to in the last 30 days

4. The app asks the user whether or not he/she is ready to volunteer in the times of need.

5. The user can also do a self-assessment test after providing all the necessary details. The app can let users know about the chances of their infection risk.

10.34 am: 508 new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu in 24 hours

Chennai accounts for 279 cases alone. The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu now stand at 4,058 along with 33 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

10.29 am: 841 fresh coronavirus cases in Maharashtra in 24 hours

Mumbai alone accounts for 357 cases in 24 hours. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with 15,525 confirmed cases as on Wednesday.

10.25 am: Corona cases in India: Maharashtra tops list ; Gujarat, Delhi follow suit

Currently, India has 11 states with more than 1,000 novel coronavirus cases. Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 15,525, followed by Gujarat (6,245), Delhi (5,104), Madhya Pradesh (3,049), Rajasthan (3,158), Tamil Nadu (4,058), Uttar Pradesh (2,880), Andhra Pradesh (1,717) and Telangana (1,096), Punjab (1,451), West Bengal (1,344).

10.19 am: Liquor shops open in Delhi

The Kejriwal government has allowed 172 wine shops in Delhi with people queuing outside the stores in large numbers. Delhi government earned Rs 25 crore with the liquor sale on Wednesday.

10.12 am: Wines shops in Gurugram attract long queues

Local liquor shops in Gurugram saw huge crowds outside them as the Haryana government opened the wine shops from Wednesday except in containment zones. The alcohol shops will be open from 7 am to 7 pm.

10.07 am: Delhi coronavirus cases: 206 fresh cases in 24 hours

Delhi registered 206 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The total count of confirmed cases in the national capital now stand at 5,104 with 64 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. Delhi is the third worst-affected in India after Maharashtra and Goa.

9.59 am: Tamil Nadu govt to increase liquor prices

The state government has announced a hike in alcohol prices as the Tasmac shops are set to open in Tamil Nadu from Thursday. There will be a minimum increase of Rs 10 and maximum of Rs 20 per 180 ml bottle.

9.54 am: Noida lockdown extension news: Spitting in public to attract Rs 500-1000 fine

Spitting in general, gutka or tobacco in public spaces across Noida and Greater Noida has been banned with Rs 500 fine for first-time offenders and Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders, according the orders issued to stem the further spread of novel coronavirus.

9.49 am: Over 2,000 coronavirus deaths in US in 24 hours

United States recorded 2,333 new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker. President Donald Trump has said that the country has managed to flatten the infection curve and that they are now in the next stage of fighting the deadly virus.

9.44 am: Punjab govt hikes petrol, diesel prices

After Delhi, the Punjab government has increased the petrol and diesel prices by 2 per litre With the new hike, the petrol in the state will now cost Rs 69.99 per litre while diesel price is revised to Rs 62.56 per litre.

9.39 am: Mumbai worst-hit city in India with coronavirus cases near 10,000

Mumbai is the worst-affected city not only in Maharashtra but all over India with the total COVID-19 cases at 9,900. The city recorded 357 fresh cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours.

9.34 am: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra cross 15,000

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra now stand at 15,525 along with 617 deaths, as per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry. Mumbai remains on edge as the worst-hit city not only in the state but all over India with cases nearing the 10,000 mark alone.

9.29 am: Lockdown in Maharashtra: Section 144 imposed till May 17

Maharashtra government has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the state till May 17. Mumbai Police said that the movement of one or more people for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be banned between 8 pm and 7 am.

9.25 am: UP lockdown news: Aarogya Setu app compulsory to go out in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Ashutosh Dwivedi said on Wednesday that the smartphone users in Gautam Buddh Nagar are required to install on their phones, while out in a public place. If they don't do it then it will be a punishable offence under violation of lockdown rules, he added.

9.17 am: Wine shops in Punjab: State govt to home deliver liquor

The Punjab will now deliver alcohol at people's doorsteps to avoid crowding at the liquor stores across the state. The delivery will begin from Thursday and the alcohol will be delivered between 1 pm to 6 pm.

9.11 am: Total number of coronavirus deaths in India

With 126 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 death toll jumped to 1,694 on Wednesday, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

9.05 am: Coronavirus cases in India near 50,000

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 49,391, while the deaths mounted to 1,694, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.14,182 people have recovered so far.

8.57 am: Coronavirus India live updates: 2 specials flights to operate from UAE on May 7 to evacuate stranded Indians

The central government will send 2 special flights that will operate from the UAE on May 7 to evacuate stranded Indians amid COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 2 flights, one will operate from Abu Dhabi to Kochi in Kerala and the other one will fly from Dubai to Kozhikode in Kerala. The Consulate General of India in Dubai shared the details of the same in a press release it put on Twitter which was also re-tweeted by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi.

Press Release on special flights from UAE to India.

8.49 am: Liquor shops open in Haryana

People seen standing outside a liquor shop at Sohna Adda Chowk in Gurugram, after state govt decided to open retail liquor vends from today, except in the areas demarcated as 'Containment Zones'. Retail liquor vends are allowed to open from 7 am to 7 pm.

Haryana: People seen standing outside a liquor shop at Sohna Adda Chowk in Gurugram, after state govt decided to open retail liquor vends from today, except in the areas demarcated as 'Containment Zones'. Retail liquor vends are allowed to open from 7 am to 7 pm.

8.45 am: Coronavirus lockdown extension in Ghaziabad till May 31; Section 144 imposed

The lockdown curbs have been extended in Delhi's neighbouring Ghaziabad till May 31. The order was issued by Ghaziabad district magistrate on Tuesday amid rising cases of novel coronavirus and the upcoming Eid festival. According to the order, spitting in public places will be a punishable offence with fine, stepping out without a face cover will also attract punishment, all religious places will remain shut and gathering of 5 or more people in any public place is banned. The order added that all public events such as cultural, religious, political, sports programmes and rallies will remain prohibited till May 31. Prior permission will have to be taken before any marriage ceremony or funeral. People can move for permitted activities between 7 am to 7 pm. Senior citizens above 65 years of age, children below 10, pregnant women, and high-risk individuals, must leave their homes only if there is any emergency. Malls, salons, spas, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks and sports complexes etc will remain shut. Educational institutions will also remain shut. Ghaziabad recorded 8 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the city's total count to 103.

8.39 am: Jammu and Kashmir lockdown ext3ension news

Industrial units in Kathua open on Wednesday amid the coronavirus lockdown, following the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Jammu & Kashmir: Industrial units in Kathua open today amid #CoronavirusLockdown, following the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

8.35 am: Telangana lockdown extension till May 29

Telangana government has extended the lockdown till May 29 and imposed a curfew in the state from 7 pm. "Public should complete purchase of essential items by 6 pm and reach their residences. If anyone is found outside, police will initiate action," said Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao.

8.30 am: Coronavirus news worldwide: 2.57 lakh deaths, 71,999 in US alone

Around 36 lakh people across the world have been infected with novel coronavirus while 2.57 have died already. The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 71,000 lives in the United States as the total count of coronavirus cases has surpassed 12 lakh. President Donald Trump has said that the country has managed to flatten the infection curve and that they are now in the next stage of fighting the deadly virus.

8.20 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.