Coronavirus Highlights: Tamil Nadu to open liquor stores from Saturday; India cases-81,970

Coronavirus cases in India and lockdown 4 latest updates: Part of Sena Bhawan in Delhi was shut on Friday after and Indian Army solder tested COVID-19 positive. An official said that the affected are of Sena Bhawan was closed for sanitation and disinfection. He added the "actions as per protocol such as contact tracing and quarantine are in progress." Sena Bhawan is the headquarters of the Indian Army.

India's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 81,970 on Friday, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The tally includes, 51,401 active cases, and 2,649 deaths. Maharashtra tops the list with 27,524 confirmed cases, along with 1,019 deaths. Friday (May 15) is the last day for states to send their suggestions regarding lockdown extension post May 17 to Centre. Meanwhile, the global death toll, has soared past the 3.01 lakh mark while over 4.4 million people have been infected with the deadly virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States (US) has confirmed that the Trump leadership has asked for the withdrawal of billions of dollars in American pension fund investments in China as both the countries' relations have deteriorated in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

8.11 pm: Tamil Nadu liquor latest updates

Supreme Court has stayed the Madras High Court order which directed closure of stae-owned liquor shops in Tamil Nadu. With this, Tamil Nadu government has issued an order regarding reopening of government-run TASMAC alcohol shops from Saturday.

7.18 pm: J&K COVID-19 latest updates

Jammu and Kashmir reported 30 new coronavirus cases today. These include 9 new cases from Jammu division and 21 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir is now 1,013, including 489 active cases, 513 recoveries and 11 deaths.

30 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir - 9 from Jammu division and 21 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases in the Union Territory is now at 1013, including 489 active cases, 513 recovered & 11 deaths: J&K Government pic.twitter.com/VIdIIdN5HK ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020 6.46 pm: Tamil Nadu coronavirus updates Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami interacts with industrialists via video conferencing. Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami holds meeting with industrialists, through video conferencing. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/yVrwwDgSDr ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020 6.40 pm: 315 pilgrims from Ladakh will be repatriated from Iran by Mahan Air flight to Delhi tomorrow. "We intend to bring them from Delhi to Leh. So, kindly arrange flights for airlifting them from Delhi to Leh on May 17," Ladakh Divisional Commissioner stated in a letter to Air India. 315 pilgrims hailing from Ladakh are being repatriated from Iran by Mahan Air flight to Delhi tomorrow;we intend to bring them from Delhi to Leh. So, kindly arrange flights for airlifting them from Delhi to Leh on 17 May: Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh in letter to Air India pic.twitter.com/YruVP1rL4u ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020 6.31 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus news CM Uddhav Thackeray visited a coronavirus care facility in Goregaon. This facility has been prepared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray today visited a Corona Care Center in Goregaon; this care centre with 1000 beds has been established by BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). pic.twitter.com/ijsM1McBle ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

3.58 pm: Karnataka coronavirus latest news

State government announces third economic stimulus package worth around Rs 512 crore, giving relief to maize farmers and incentivising ASHA workers, who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic from the front.

3.49 pm: Coronavirus cases in armed forces: 11 new cases in BSF in 24 hours

Border Security Force (BSF) recorded 11 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Since Thursday, 13 (Tripura-10, Delhi -03) personnel have been discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus, BSF said. (ANI reports)

3.38 pm: Coronavirus cases in Delhi: Part of Sena Bhawan sealed after soldier tests positive at Army headquarters

Part of Sena Bhawan was shut on Friday after and Indian Army solder tested COVID-19 positive. An official said that the affected are of Sena Bhawan was closed for sanitation and disinfection. He added the "actions as per protocol such as contact tracing and quarantine are in progress." Sena Bhawan is the headquarters of the Indian Army.

3.28 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Mobile phones can be potential carriers of COVID-19 in healthcare institutions

A group of doctors from AIIMS, Raipur have suggested restrictions on mobile phones in healthcare institutions as they can be potential carriers coronavirus infection. Doctors have said that the mobile phone surfaces are a peculiar "high-risk" surface, that can come in direct contact with a person's face or mouth.

3.17 pm: Delhi lockdown latest update

FIR lodged at Shahdara police station against a landlord demanding rent from a tenant under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

3.08 pm: Coronavirus in India latest updates

President Ram Nath Kovind has decided to forego 30% of his salary for a year. He had also contributed his one month's salary to the PM-CARES Fund in March. (ANI reports)

2.59 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 55 more tested COVID-19 positive

Rajasthan's total count of COVID-19 cases jumped to 4,589 on Friday with 55 more people testing positive for the virus on Friday, said the state health department adding that the active cases and death toll in Rajasthan now stands at 1,818 and 125.

Number of #COVID19 cases has reached 4589 in Rajasthan, with 55 more people testing positive today. Number of active cases & death toll stands at 1818 & 125, respectively: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/kmRzyOTXuQ - ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

2.49 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases

Delhi recorded 472 fresh COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Union Territory to 8,470 along with 115 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. Delhi is the fourth worst-hit UT after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat (states) in India with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

2.39 pm: Coronavirus live updates: New cases in CISF

14 fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected in the CISF in the last 24 hours taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the force to 119.

2.29 pm: Punjab liquor shops: Alcohol stores open in Amritsar

Punjab government has ordered the liquor shops to remain open between 7 am to 6 pm amid coronavirus lockdown.

Punjab: Shops open in Amritsar. State govt has ordered that the shops in the state will remain open between 7 AM to 6 PM. #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/qaMqvzUUFW - ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

2.18 pm: Coronavirus cases in Odisha

61 fresh cases reported in the state on Thursday. Odisha's tally now stands at 672, including 158 cured and discharged, and 3 deaths, the state health department said. (Inputs from ANI)

2.08 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus latest updates: Over 1,000 police personnel COVID-19 positive

1,061 personnel of Maharashtra Police comprising 112 officers have been tested COVID-19 positive so far, said Maharashtra Police adding that out of the total infected police personnel, 174 have been cured while 9 died.

1061 personnel of Maharashtra Police including 112 police officers have been tested positive for #COVID19 so far. Out of the total infected police personnel, 174 have been cured while 9 others lost their lives: Maharashtra Police pic.twitter.com/HgNkrDBpeZ - ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

1.59 pm: Liquor shops in Nagpur

Long queues seen outside alcohol stores in Nagpur rural, Maharashtra after they were allowed to open on Friday. District collector Ravindra Thakre has allowed liquor shops to open in rural and municipal council areas of the district.

Maharashtra: Long queues seen outside liquor shops in Nagpur rural after such shops opened here today. District collector Ravindra Thakre has permitted liquor shops to open in rural and municipal council areas of the district. #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/28H7ZaadV9 - ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

1.52 pm: Himachal Pradesh coronavirus update

A 33-year-old man in Una has been tested COVID-19 positive. The man arrived from Maharashtra and was under institutional quarantine. He is sent to Haroli COVID-19 hospital, Dr. Raman Kumar CMO Una District, Himachal Pradesh told ANI.

1.43 pm: Karnataka coronavirus cases

45 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state from Thursday, 5 pm to 12 pm on Friday. The total count of coronavirus positive cases in Karnataka stands at 1,032 now, said the state health department. (ANI reports)

1.33 pm: Liquor shops in Tamil Nadu

Supreme Court on Friday said that liquor shops can reopen in Tamil Nadu. The apex court stayed the Madras High Court order on shutting of state-run alcohol stores on account of flouting of the COVID-19 guidelines.

1.24 pm: Gujarat lockdown extension update

Shops selling essential commodities like vegetables & grocery reopened in Ahmedabad on Friday after a week.

Gujarat: Shops selling essential commodities like vegetables & grocery reopened in Ahmedabad today after a week. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/Q3tP4N4zTl - ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

1.17 pm: Punjab coronavirus cases

Punjab reported 7 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the total count to 1,942, said the state health department.

The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Punjab rise to 1942 with 7 new positive cases reported today: Punjab Health Department pic.twitter.com/TCmkivNA21 - ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

1.09 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases

Andhra Pradesh recorded 57 fresh cases on Friday. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state stand at 2,157 now, said the state government. (ANI inputs)

12.59 PM: Delhi lockdown extension news: Kejriwal govt sends proposal to Centre

Delhi government in its proposal on lockdown 4.0 sent to the central government has suggested movement of buses and metro to resume but in limited capacity. The government has proposed that 25% or 50% malls can be opened.

The government has suggested odd-even for shops.

The government wants shops to open in malls.

Transport opening under social distancing.

Limited capacity in metro, cabs, buses.

DTC buses should ply with 25% capacity.

Malls, restaurants, gyms should not be opened.

12.49 pm: Coronavirus live updates

INS Jalashwa to commence its journey to from Male in Maldives to Kochi in Kerala on Friday as a part of operation 'Samudra Setu'.

12.39 pm: Haryana Roadways bus services resumed today

Haryana government started bus services on selected routes in the state. Buses will ply within in the confines of Haryana.

Haryana roadways bus service resumed today after the state govt decided to start special bus services on selected routes. The buses will ply only within the state. Visuals from Ambala. #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/EQtO2anFE6 - ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

12.29 pm: Containment zones in Pune

Pune recorded 194 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to over 3,000, with death toll past 180. Some relaxations have been given in the non-containment zones in the city, such as furniture, laundry, vehicle repair, footwear and other shops. Some areas such as Kasewadi, Lohiyanagar, Sainathnagar on Satara Road, Tadiwala Road, Nagpur chawl, Laxminagar in Yerawada, Kamgar Putala and Patil Estate are some of the hotspots in Pune.

12.19 pm: Maharashtra lockdown extension in hotspots: Containment zones in Mumbai

The Maharashtra government has decided to extend the lockdown in hotspot areas such as Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, among others until May 31. Areas such as Thane in Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayander in Kalyan-Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, and Bhiwandi-Nizampur come under the containment zones in Mumbai which recorded nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Mumbai, Pune, Thane account for over 23,000 cases or 85% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

12.10 pm: Coronavirus world updates: Global economy may lose $8.8 trillion due to COVID-19 crisis

The Asian Development Bank(ADB) said on Friday that the global economy could suffer $5.8-8.8 trillion in losses due to COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI)

12.04 pm: Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases: 2nd worst-hit state with cases nearing 10,000

Tamil Nadu has become second state with highest number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra. The state's tally climbed to 9,674 on Friday, with death toll at 66. The state reported 447 new cases in the last 24 hours. While, with 324 new cases in the last 24 hours, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 9,591 on Friday with death toll at 586. Gujarat is the third worst-hit state following Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu has tipped Gujarat to become the second worst-hit state in India with a total of 9674 cases, while Gujarat's tally now stands at 9,591, as per the Union Health Ministry.

11.57 am: Breaking: Earthquake in Delhi

Low-intensity earthquake of 2.2 magnitude hits Pitampura in Delhi, says National Centre for Seismology. (PTI)

11.55 am: Uttarakhand coronavirus updates

Watch: Badrinath Temple opened its doors at 4:30 am on Friday. 28 people including the chief priest was present at the temple when its entrance was opened.

#WATCH Uttarakhand: The portals of Badrinath Temple opened at 4:30 am today. 28 people including the Chief Priest was present at the temple when its portals opened. (Video Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/Yr6pamv7Kk - ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

11.47 am: Coronavirus latest updates: Union Group of Ministers meet underway in Delhi

Union Group of Ministers (GoM) are currently meeting to discuss and deliberate on COVID-19 crisis. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat also present at the meet.

Delhi: Union Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on #COVID19, underway at the Health Ministry. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat also present. pic.twitter.com/LiCJ7QuKcT - ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

11.39 am: Delhi lockdown latest updates

Migrant workers line up outside a COVID-19 screening centre in Gole Market area. Delhi Cantt SDM Piyush Rohankar informs, "After screening, a medical certificate is provided to the workers. The certificate is necessary to board the 'Shramik Special' trains".

Delhi: Migrant workers queue up outside a #COVID19 screening centre in Gole Market area. Delhi Cantt SDM Piyush Rohankar says, "After screening, a medical certificate is provided to the workers. The certificate is necessary to board the 'Shramik Special' trains". pic.twitter.com/92nFYnrxxj - ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

11.29 am: Coronavirus live updates: $1 billion social protection package for India

The World Bank and India will partner with the Centre in 3 areas- health, social protection, and the MSMEs, informed Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director for India.

India's social protection is pivoted towards migrants, unorganised workers, portability & creating an integration of system. It piggybacks on an existing infrastructure of Public distribution system, Jan Dhan, Aadhar & mobile: Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director for India pic.twitter.com/OsnkfvQNAW - ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

11.24 am:Coronavirus India cases update: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths

11.16 am: Coronavirus cases in India live updates: State-wise tally and death toll; check here

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with 27,524 COVID-19 cases and 1,019 deaths

Gujarat follows suit with 9,591cases and 586 deaths

Tamil Nadu is the third worst-hit state with 9,674 cases, and 66 deaths

Delhi is the fourth worst-hit state with 8,470 cases and 115 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh with 4,426 cases, 237 deaths

Rajasthan 4,534 cases, 125 deaths

Uttar Pradesh (UP)-3,902 cases, 88 deaths

Andhra Pradesh-2,205 cases, 48 deaths

Telangana 1,414 cases, 34 deaths

West Bengal-2,377 cases, 215 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)- 983 cases, 11 deaths

Karnataka- 987 cases, 35 deaths

Kerala- 560 cases, 4 deaths

Bihar-994 cases, 7 deaths

Punjab-1,935 cases, 32 deaths

Haryana-818 cases, 11 deaths

11.06 am: Coronavirus global updates: World Bank to give India $1 billion

The World Bank has announced $1 billion social protection package for India in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. The package will spent on the Centre's social schemes essentialy towards the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to help the poor, migrant workers, farmers under the government's Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

10.57 am: Uttar Pradesh lockdown: Special trains for migrant workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar on May 16

The Uttar Pradesh administration said on Friday that special trains will be run for migrant workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar district from Dadri and Dankaur stations from May 16.

As per the instructions of the state govt, special trains will be run for migrant labourers in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The trains will be run from Dadri railway station & Dankaur Railway station. 4 trains will ply for the migrant labourers on 16th May: DM, Gauatm Buddh Nagar pic.twitter.com/Hg3pcaChVK - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2020

10.47 am: Coronavirus India live updates: Bill Gates thanks PM Modi after video meet

Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter on Friday to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their conversation and partnership to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Lauding PM Modi's leadership in tackling the coronavirus crisis in India, Bill Gates said the country's role is "key as the world works to minimize social and economic impact".

Had an extensive interaction with @BillGates. We discussed issues ranging from India's efforts to fight Coronavirus, work of the @gatesfoundation in battling COVID-19, role of technology, innovation and producing a vaccine to cure the pandemic. https://t.co/UlxEq72i3L - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2020

10.38 am: Chhattisgarh corona lockdown: Migrant labourers from Maharashtra leave in auto rickshaws for their home states

Auto drivers from Maharashtra are headed towards their home states amid coronavirus induced lockdown. An auto driver told ANI, "I'm without work for last 2.5 months. It's difficult to sustain without money. So, I'm returning to Ranchi, Jharkhand with my family."

Chhattisgarh:Auto drivers from Maharashtra who left the state due lack of work amid lockdown are heading towards their states. An auto driver says,"I'm without work for last 2.5 months. It's difficult to sustain without money. So, I'm returning to Ranchi,Jharkhand with my family" pic.twitter.com/hMUhsGaoUp - ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

10.31 am: Coronavirus lockdown updates: Special train from Delhi arrives in Kerala

First special train to Kerala from Delhi reached Thiruvananthapuram railway station carrying 602 passengers on Friday morning. The passengers were screened after they reached the railway station.

First special train to Kerala from Delhi reached Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station with 602 passengers, today. The passengers were screened after they reached the railway station. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/dpt62f4zNO - ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

10.26 am: Maharashtra coronavirus latest news: Lockdown extended in Mumbai, Pune, other hotspots until May 31, says report

The Maharashtra government has taken the decision to extend the lockdown in Mumbai, Pune, and other COVID-19 hotspots until May 31, according a report in Mumbai Mirror. The state government is yet to formally announce the decision but will implement the central government's guidelines that will be unveiled in the next 2 days in other areas. The decision to extend the lockdown in these hotspots was taken during a meeting on Thursday attended by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and other state cabinet ministers, the report claims.

10.16 am: Delhi lockdown extension news: Economic activities to be permitted from Monday basis Centre's decision

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that several economic activities will be allowed in the Union Territory from May 18 (Monday) as per the decision taken by the central government on lockdown relaxation. In a virtual press briefing on Thursday, CM Kejriwal said that many people suggested that schools, colleges, salons, spa, barber shops, cinema halls, and swimming pools should not be opened post May 17. He added that Delhiites in their ideas sent to him suggested that there should be limited operation of metro services, adding that buses, taxis and autorickshaws should be permitted to operate in Delhi but with social distancing.

10.09: Rs 20 lakh crore economic package: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address media for the third time on Friday to unveil the central government's Rs 20 lakh crore special economic stimulus package. She is likely to announce measures for the hospitality sector. F

9.58 am: Tamil Nadu corona cases

Tamil Nadu has tipped Gujarat to become the second worst-hit state in India with 9,674 cases. Thte death toll in the state is at 66. Tamil Nadu reported 447 new cases in the last 24 hours.

9.49: Gujarat coronavirus cases

With 324 new cases in the last 24 hours, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 9,591 on Friday with death toll at 586. Gujarat is the third worst-hit state following Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

9.44 am: Dharavi coronavirus cases

Mumbai's Dharavi, which is Asia's largest slum, recorded 33 fresh cases and 2 deaths on Thursday. With this the total count of COVID-19 cases in the area now stands at 1,061, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

9.39 am: Coronavirus cases in Mumbai

Mumbai which is the worst-hit city not only in Maharashtra, but all over India reported around 1,000 new cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of virus cases to 16,579 in the city, said the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. The death toll in the city stands at 621.

9.34 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases near 28,000

Maharashtra recorded 1,602 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of confirmed cases in the state to 27,524 and 1,019 deaths. This is by far the highest count of new cases reported in the state. Earlier, the biggest one-day jump stood at 1,495 recorded on Wednesday.

9.29 am: Gujarat, Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases near 10,000-mark

Tamil Nadu has tipped Gujarat to become the second worst-hit state in India with a total of 9674 cases, while Gujarat's tally now stands at 9,591, as per the Union Health Ministry.

9.24 am: India coronavirus recoveries over 34%

India's recovery rate has improved to over 34%. The total number of those recovered in the country now stands at 27,919.

9.17 am: Coroanvirus deaths in India

The country recorded 100 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total count of toll to 2,649.

9.10 am: Coronavirus cases and deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 3,967 new COVID-19 cases, and 100 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 81,970 on Friday, as per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

9.04 am: India coroanvirus cases cross 80,000-mark

India's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 81,970 on Friday, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The tally includes, 51,401 active cases, and 2,649 deaths. Maharashtra tops the list with 27,524 confirmed cases, along with 1,019 deaths.

8.57 am: FM Nirmala Sitharaman third media briefing on Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus likely today

Finance Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to hold a third media briefing on Friday to announce more measures as a part of Rs 20 lakh crore special economic stimulus announced by PM Modi earlier this week. She has already unveiled measures for MSMEs, real estate, individuals, agriculture, discoms, among other vulnerable segments of the economy.

8.49 am: Coronavirus latest: SC to hear PIL over opening Indian airports to receive Indian migrant returnees who are Kuwait amnesty beneficiaries

Supreme Court on Friday will hear a Public Interest Litigation filed to give directions to the central government for opening the Indian airports to receive the Indian migrant returnees who are the Kuwait amnesty beneficiaries detained in the Amnesty Facilitation Centres of Kuwait. From April 16 on wards thousands of Indian Migrants are held up in the Kuwait amnesty facilitation temporary camps for repatriation enduring many difficulties. Kuwait's government had offered free air passage for the amnesty beneficiaries. Advocate Subash Chandran filed the PIL for Thomas Mathew Kadavil, a Migrant Social Activist from Kuwait. Senior Advocate PV Surendranath along with advocates Subhash Chandran KR & Deepak Prakash will be appearing for the Petitioners.

8.45 am: Coronavirus Delhi latest news: No salaries for NDMC doctors for last 3 months; DMC writes to PM Modi

Delhi Medical Association has written to PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and concerned authorities over the issue of non-payment of salaries of doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for the last 3 months. Even their arrears have not been paid.

8.37 am: Coronavirus global updates: US threatens to cut off whole relationship with China

US President Donald Trump has on Thursday threatened to cut off all relations with China in the wake coronavirus outbreak which has claimed over 3 lakh lives globally. "There are many things we could do. We could cut off the whole relationship," Trump said in an interview. He added that although he has a good relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he doesn't want to speak with him right now. He further said that he is very disappointed with China. He stated in the interview that the US has repeatedly asked China to allow the international community to go to a Wuhan lab to probe the origin of coronavirus but to no avail. Trump has claimed the virus originated from Wuhan Institute of virology in Wuhan where the COVID-19 outbreak was first detected in December, 2019. According to Johns Hopkins University, over 4.4 million people have been infected with COVID-19 and around 3.01 lakh have died from the deadly infection.

8.30 am: Coronavirus India cases live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths

