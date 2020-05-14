Coronavirus Live Updates: President Kovind to forego 30% salary for a year; Indias total cases top 78,000

India coronavirus lockdown 4 latest updates: President Ram Nath Kovind after contributing one month's salary to the PM-CARES Fund in March, has decided to forego 30% of his salary for a year. India's total count of confirmed coroanvirus cases climbed to 78,003 on Thursday, according to Union Health Ministry. The tally includes, 49,219 active cases, 26,234 cured/discharged, 1 migrated, and 2,549 deaths. Delhi government said on Thursday that 472 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, while 187 recovered. The government added that no new deaths were recorded in the last one day in Delhi adding that the total count of positive cases in the national capital now stand at 8,470, including 3,045 recovered and 115 deaths.

Maharashtra recorded 1,495 new cases and 54 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 25,922 in the state, as per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. Mumbai which is the worst-hit city not only in Maharashtra, but in India recorded 40 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike. The death toll in the city stands at 596 now, while the total count of COVID-19 cases past 15,000. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold her second media briefing on Thursday to outline the government's Rs 20 lakh crore special economic stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown. She is likely to announce measures for agriculture sector and is also expected to touch upon the supply chain disruption and ways to resolve the issues.

4.44 pm: Assam lockdown latest updates

A special train, carrying passengers from Delhi, arrived at Dibrugarh railway station today on which 4 people of a family recorded symptoms of slight fever. "Family taken to quarantine center, swab samples will be taken", says Nabajyoti Gogoi, Joint Director Health.

Assam: A special train, carrying passengers from Delhi, arrived at Dibrugarh railway station today on which 4 people of a family recorded symptoms of slight fever. "Family taken to quarantine center, swab samples will be taken", says Nabajyoti Gogoi, Joint Director Health

4.36 pm: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan: Over 35,000 infected, 700 dead

Pakistan's total count of COVID-19 cases climbed to 35,788 after 1,452 more infections were reported. The death toll jumped to 770 with 33 new fatalities, the Pakistan Health Ministry said on Thursday.

4.28 pm: Coronavirus India latest updates

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh said on Thursday that it condemns total withdrawal of labour laws in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and increase in working hours in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa and Odisha. (ANI reports)

4.19 pm: Jharkhand coronavirus cases

Jharkhand reported 6 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday out of which 4 are from Palamu, 1 from Jamshedpur and 1 from Koderma, said state Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. He added that the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the state now stands at 187. (ANI reports)

4.13 pm: Patna coronavirus lockdown updates

Migrant workers seen walking on foot towards their homes in different districts of Bihar amid coronavirus lockdown. A worker says, "I started walking from Delhi 20 days ago for my home in Katihar district".

Patna: Migrant workers seen walking on foot towards their homes in different districts of Bihar amid coronavirus lockdown. A worker says, "I started walking from Delhi 20 days ago for my home in Katihar district".

4.05 pm: Coronavirus in India live updates

Rashtrapati Bhawan said on Thursday that there will be shorter guest list at ceremonies, and banquets with less flowers, reduced menu among austerity measured due to COVID-19 situation in the country.

3.57 pm: Odisha coronavirus latest updates

Odisha health department said on Thursday that Another 15 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and are being discharged. They are all from Jajpur district. The number of recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 158. (ANI reports)

3.47 pm: Delhi coronavirus update

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visited National Centre for Disease Control on Thursday and inaugurated an automated COVID-19 testing machine.

Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visited National Centre for Disease Control today and inaugurated an automated COVID-19 testing machine.

3.36 pm: Rajasthan lockdown latest updates

Shops of electronics items, electronic repairs, hardware & some other non-essential items open in Jaipur.

Rajasthan: Shops of electronics items, electronic repairs, hardware & some other non-essential items open in Jaipur.

3.29 pm: Coronavirus live updates

President Ram Nath Kovind after contributing one month's salary to the PM-CARES Fund in March, has decided to forego 30% of his salary for a year. (ANI reports)

3.23 pm: Bihar coronavirus latest updates: Patna HC seeks state govt's reply on poor isolation centres

The Patna High Court has sought a reply from the Bihar government concerning a petition claiming poor condition of quarantine centres in the state where migrant labourers have been asked to stay for 3 weeks upon their return from other states.

3.17 pm: Chandigarh coronavirus cases

With 2 fresh COVID-19 cases, the total count of coronavirus positive cases in Chandigarh has jumped to 191, including 3 deaths, said the union territory's health department.

With 2 new positive cases of COVID-19, total number of positive cases in Chandigarh rise to 191, including 3 fatalities: Union Territory Health Department

3.09 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Airports will not stamp boarding passes as flights resume

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security announced on Thursday that it will not stamp passengers' boarding passes at airports adding that the CCTVs will digitally record the details of boarding passes and passengers' identity from now.

3.03 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 24 more test COVID-19 positive

Rajasthan reported 24 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday till 2 pm, said the state health department adding that the total count of COVID-19 positive cases now stand tat 4,418 including 122 deaths, 2,346 discharged and 1,716 active cases.

24 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Rajasthan today till 2 pm. Total number of positive cases now stands at 4418 including 122 deaths, 2346 discharged and 1716 active cases: State Health Department

2.56 pm: Nirmala Sitharaman speech today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the second tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. She is likely to unveil measures for the agriculture sector and may address supply chain distribution issues as well. Read more on where to catch the live telecast and streaming in the link below.

2.46 pm: Coronavirus live updates

Indian Railways said on Thursday that it has carried 10 lakh shrmiks in 800 trains their home states since May 1. (ANI reports)

2.37 pm: Uttarakhand coronavirus cases

Uttarakhand reported 3 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, all from Dehradun. The total count of virus cases in the state now stand at 75, including 24 active cases and 1 death, according to state health department.

2.27 pm: Delhi lockdown news

Sanitisation work being carried out at the Ghazipur wholesale fruit and vegetable market today. The market has been closed for 2 days for sanitisation, after secretary and deputy secretary of the market tested positive for COVID-19.

Delhi: Sanitisation work being carried out at the Ghazipur wholesale fruit and vegetable market today. The market has been closed for 2 days for sanitisation, after secretary and deputy secretary of the market tested positive for COVID-19.

2.18 pm: Tamil Nadu coronavirus lockdown news

Huge crowd gathered at the flower market in Coimbatore today amid COVID-19 lockdown. There are total 9,227 positive cases of #coronavirus in the state so far.

Tamil Nadu: Huge crowd gathered at the flower market in Coimbatore today amid COVID-19 lockdown. There are total 9227 positive cases of coronavirus in the state so far.

2.09 pm: Tamil Nadu lockdown latest updates

Assamese migrant workers in Chennai appeal to the Assam government to facilitate their return to the state. They say, "We don't have any money now. We appeal to both the Centre and Assam government to do something for us".

Tamil Nadu: Assamese migrant workers in Chennai appeal to the Assam government to facilitate their return to the state. They say, "We don't have any money now. We appeal to both the Centre and Assam government to do something for us".

1.59 pm: Coronavirus vaccine latest news

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that coronavirus might never go away, just like HIV. However, pharmaceutical companies across the world are working towards finding a vaccine to treat COVID-19 patients.

Moderna said that it has completed the phase one of its trials and the results were encouraging. The company added that the FDA has given its nod to the Phase II of the trials and the second stage would involve 600 volunteers to find if the proposed vaccine is effective.

Novavax on the other hand also stated that it is confident that it will be able to crack the code of a coronavirus vaccine. The company is now moving to the next stage of testing the vaccine on humans.

US-based Pfizer and German partner BioTech are looking to ramp up trials of coronavirus vaccines.

UK-based AstraZeneca has said that the data from the Phase 1 trials would be available within a month.

Sanofi Pasteur has partnered with GlaxoSmithKline Plc to deliver a vaccine and said that it could make 600 million doses annually.

1.49 pm: Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: Travel fare from Delhi airport could cost you Rs 12,000

Booking a taxi from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Delhi, could rise to Rs 12,0000 within the 250 km radius. Charges could be exorbitant for people travelling from Delhi airport to Noida and Ghaziabad. Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), which will provide the travel facility from the Delhi airport said that the minimum cost for booking a taxi stood at Rs 10,000 for sedans, and Rs 12,000 for SUVs. It added that any travel beyond the 250 km radius limit is chargeable. If you cannot afford a separate taxi, the UPSRTC will also run buses for a minimum Rs 1,000 per seat for non-air conditioned buses, and Rs 1,320 per seat for AC buses in 100 km radius.

1.39 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Plea in Delhi High Court seeks immediate release of all detained over Tablighi Jamaat

A plea moved in Delhi High Court seeks immediate release of all detainees related to Tablighi Jamaat, alleging that they are held for over 35 days in the name of quarantine centres. The court will hear the matter on Friday.

1.29 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases: 472 more infected in last 24 hours; biggest single day spike

Delhi government said on Thursday that 472 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, while 187 recovered. The government added that no new deaths were recorded in the last one day in Delhi adding that the total count of positive cases in the national capital now stand at 8,470, including 3,045 recovered and 115 deaths.

472 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, 187 people recovered. No deaths reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital. Total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 8470, including 3045 recovered and 115 deaths: Government of Delhi

1.19 pm: Delhi lockdown extension live updates

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that his government had received more than 5 lakh suggestions on lockdown extension. Addressing a presser, he added that based on the suggestions, he will send a proposal to the Centre. Talking about the suggestions CM Kejriwal said that many people proposed that schools and educational institutes should stay shut till summer vacations. He added that many citizens favoured opening of public transport, while there is a consensus on keeping the schools and educational institutions closed.

Arvind Kejriwal press conference:

1.12 pm: Majority want public transport to open. Over 4 lakh suggestiuons on delhi lockdown 4.0 strategy, says CM Kejriwal.

1.10 pm: Consensues on keeping the schools shut: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

1.08 pm: Majority wanted salons, cinemas to remain closes, says CM Kejriwal.

1.05 pm: Delhi coronavirus latest updates: Arvind Kejriwal live

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal begins his media briefing on lockdown extension.

12.59 pm: Coronavirus India: Operation Samudra Setu

Indian Navy said on Thursday that INS Jalashwa has arrived in Male, Maldives for embarkation of Indian citizens, which will commence on Friday.

INS Jalashwa has arrived in Male, Maldives for embarkation of Indian citizens, which will commence tomorrow: Indian Navy #OperationSamudraSetu

12.52 pm: Delhi coronavirus news: Police officer tests COVID-19 positive

A Delhi Police SHO in southeast Delhi tested positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday. 5 other have been sent into quarantine while, the further contact tracing is being done currently.

12.47 pm: Delhi lockdown latest updates

A special train, carrying passengers from Mumbai, arrived at New Delhi railway station. Passengers were screened after deboarding train. A passenger, Sunil says, "Was in Mumbai since Feb. I'm happy to return to home. All protocols were strictly followed during the journey"

Delhi: A special train, carrying passengers from Mumbai, arrived at New Delhi railway station. Passengers were screened after deboarding train. A passenger, Sunil says, "Was in Mumbai since Feb. I'm happy to return to home. All protocols were strictly followed during the journey"

12.39 pm: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases: 36 more tested positive in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh's state command control room said on Thursday that the state recorded 36 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. It added that the total count of COVID-19 positive cases in the state now stands at 2,100, comprising 1,192 discharged and 48 deaths. (Inputs from ANI)

12.28 pm: Karnataka coronavirus cases: 22 more tested positive

Karnataka recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases between 5 pm on Wednesday and 12 pm on Thursday. The total number of cases in the state is now at 981, including 456 discharged & 35 deaths, said that state health department.

22 more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka between 5 pm yesterday & 12 pm today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 981, including 456 discharged & 35 deaths: State Health Department

12.16 pm: Coronavirus live updates

Indian Railways said on Thursday that 2.34 passengers have booked tickets till now for special trains adding that the total passenger reservation system (PRS) fare collected till now stands at Rs 45.30 crore.

12.03 pm: Maharashtra lockdown updates

A special train, carrying passengers from Delhi arrived at Mumbai Central railway station. All passengers were screened after they reached the railway station, as per guidelines by the govt. The passengers' luggage was also disinfected by the railway staff.

Maharashtra: A special train, carrying passengers from Delhi arrived at Mumbai Central railway station. All passengers were screened after they reached the railway station, as per guidelines by the govt. The passengers' luggage was also disinfected by the railway staff.

11.56 am: Chandigarh lockdown updates

Migrant workers have started gathering at Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Sector-43 on Thursday. All the workers will be screened before being boarded onto the buses to the railway station. They will then leave for their native states on Shramik Special trains.

Chandigarh: Migrant workers have started gathering at Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Sector-43 today. All the workers will be screened before being boarded onto the buses to the railway station. They will then leave for their native states on Shramik Special trains.

11.46 am: Maharashtra lockdown latest updates: Over 1,000 cops COVID-19 positive

1,001 policemen have been tested positive for novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, out of which 851 are active cases, 142 recovered and 8 deaths, said the Maharashtra Police adding that there have been 218 incidents of assault on police personnel during the lockdown period and 770 accused have been arrested for the same.

1001 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, of which 851 are active cases, 142 recovered & 8 deaths. There have been 218 incidents of assault on police personnel during the lockdown period & 770 accused have been arrested for the same: Maharashtra Police

11.37 am: Coronavirus cases in Gujarat

Gujarat recorded 964 new COVID-19 cases, and 29 new deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to 9,267, according to the Union Health Ministry.

11.29 am: Gujarat lockdown latest updates

A special train, carrying passengers from Delhi, arrived at Sabarmati Junction railway station today. A passenger, Anil Yadav says, "Social distancing norms were followed, even while coming out of the station. After we came out of the gate, we were sanitised."

Gujarat: A special train, carrying passengers from Delhi, arrived at Sabarmati Junction railway station today. A passenger, Anil Yadav says, "Social distancing norms were followed, even while coming out of the station. After we came out of the gate, we were sanitised."

11.25 am: liquor shops in Kerala: State govt opens 302 alcohol stores

Kerala government has taken the decision to open liquor shops in the state but no dates have been announced yet. There are a total of 301 liquor stores in Kerala, comprising beverages and consumer fed. All these shopes will be open together. Meanwhile, bookings will be done through online and delivery will be done at the liquor outlets.

11.17 am: Coronavirus live updates: No cases reported in CISF personnel in 24 hours

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said on Thursday that no new COVID-19 cases were reported among its personnel in the last 24 hours. It added that the total cases among CISF personnel all across India stand at 106.

No COVID-19 cases reported among Central Industrial Security Force personnel in the last 24 hours. Total cases among CISF personnel across the country stands at 106: CISF

11.09 am: Coronavirus global updates: World economy will shrink by 3.2%, predicts UN

The United Nations forecast on Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic will shrink the world economy by 3.2% this year, which is the steepest contraction since the Great Depression in the 1930s. The UN's mid-year report, stated that the global economic output will come down to nearly $8.5 trillion over the next 2 years due to the impact of coronavirus crisis, wiping out around all gains of the last 4 years.

10.59 am: Odisha coronavirus cases: 73 more infected

Odisha reported 73 fresh COVID-19 cases till 9 am on Thursday. Out of these, 43 cases are from Ganjam, 17 in Jeypore, 9 from Bhadrak, 3 cases from Khordha, 2 from Sundergarh. The total number of positive cases have now touched 611 in Odisha.

10.55 am: Delhi coronavirus latest updates: Delhi Metro undergo major cleaning process, reopening not finalised

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Thursday that it has not yet decided on the date when it will resume its services. Taking to Twitter, DMRC said, "The date for the resumption of services has still not been finalised and will be notified to the public in due course. All systems of the metro including the signalling, electrical, rolling stock, tracks etc will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started. DMRC is working out a detailed cleaning and maintenance procedure in view of the pandemic. The exercise will be extremely exhaustive as it involves 264 stations over 2200 coaches and over 1100 escalators and 1000 lifts. Protocol for social distancing etc. are also being worked on."

The date for the resumption of services has still not been finalized and will be notified to the public in due course.All systems of the metro including the signalling, electrical,rolling stock,tracks etc will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started. - Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

DMRC is working out a detailed cleaning & maintenance procedure in view of the pandemic. The exercise will be extremely exhaustive as it involves 264 stations over 2200 coaches and over 1100 escalators and 1000 lifts. Protocol for social distancing etc. are also being worked on.

10.49 am: Coronavirus live updates: Rs 1,000 crore from PM CARES Fund will not be given to migrant workers directly, says Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram took to Twitter on Thursday to lash out at the government saying that Rs 1,000 crore allocated for migrant workers from PM CARES Fund will not go to them directly. "PM-CARES has allocated Rs 1000 crore for migrant workers. Please don't make the common mistake," he tweeted. "The money will not be given to the migrant workers but to the State governments to meet the expenses of travel, accommodation, medicine and food for the migrant workers. But nothing will go to the hands of the migrant workers," Chidambaram added.

PM-CARES has allocated Rs 1000 crore for migrant workers. Please don't make the common mistake. - P. Chidambaram

10.39 am: Delhi coronavirus latest updates: Prisoner at Delhi's Rohini Jail tests COVID-19 positive

He was admitted to DDU hospital for some intestinal problem. The prisoner's operation was done on May 10, when he was also tested for coronavirus infection. His result came on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 20 other inmates and 5 jail staff have been quarantined, Jail official said. (ANI reports)

10.29 am: Coronavirus India live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graph.

10.23 am: Indian Railways cancels all train tickets till June 30

Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled all passenger trains booked on or before June 30, 2020. It said that refunds will be made on all such tickets adding that all special trains and Shramik Special train will ply as usual, ANI reported.

10.15 am: Bihar lockdown latest updates: 2 migrant workers killed in accident

At least 2 people died and 12 others were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck near Shankar Chowk in Samastipur, Bihar on Thursday. This is 3rd such incident in a day. The injured people have been taken to a hospital. The bus was going to Katihar from Muzaffarpur and was ferrying 32 migrant workers.

10.07 am: 1st allocation from PM CARES Fund- Rs 3,100 crore allocation to fight coronavirus

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Thursday that the government will use Rs 3,100 from PM CARES Fund Trust for fight against COVID-19 pandemic. It added that the amount will used to buy ventilators and caring for migrant labourers. PMO announced that the government will earmark Rs 1,000 crore for care of migrant workers, while around Rs 2,000 crore will be used for buying "Made-in-India" ventilators.

9.59 am: Liquor home delivery in Maharashtra to start on May 15 except Mumbai and 6 districts

The home delivery of alcohol in the state of Maharashtra will start from May 15. However, 10 districts including Mumbai, Nagpur, and 6 other districts in Marathwada, will not be allowed to home deliver liquor.

9.52 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus lockdown news: 6 migrant workers run over by bus

As many as 6 migrant workers walking towards their home in Bihar were run over by a bus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. While, 6 died on the spot, 4 others were injured. The migrant labourers were walking from Punjab.

9.47 am: Madhya lockdown latest news: 8 migrant workers killed in Guna truck collision

At least 8 migrant workers lay dead and nearly 50 others injured in Madhya Pradesh's Guna after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus in Cantt PS area on Wednesday night. All the 8 workers were going back to their native places in UP from Maharashtra.

9.41 am: Dharavi coronavirus latest updates: 66 new cases reported on Wednesday

The total count of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi climbed to 1,028 on Wednesday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which said that 66 new infection cases (on Wednesday).

9.35 am: Mumbai coronavirus cases

Mumbai which is the worst-hit city not only in Maharashtra, but in India recorded 40 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike. The death toll in the city stands at 596 now, while the total count of COVID-19 cases past 15,000. Pune which is another hotspot in the state recorded 6 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

9.27 am: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded 1,495 new cases and 54 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 25,922 in the state, as per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

9.19 am: Tamil Nadu coroanvirus cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 509 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed coroanvirus cases 9,227, along with 64 deaths in the state. Out of the 509 new cases in Tamil Nadu, Chennai alone accounted for 380 fresh virus cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile all infected people in Coimbatore have been cured of COVID-19.

9.16 am: Total coronavirus deaths in India

India recorded 134 new deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country's toll to 2,549, as per the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

9.07 am: Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours

India recorded 3,722 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 134 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the totaly count of confirmed coronavirus cases to 78,003, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

9.00 am: Coronavirus cases in India

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 78,003 on Thursday, including 49,219 active cases, 26,234 cured/discharged, 1 migrated, and 2,549 deaths, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

8.45 am: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to hold second media briefing on Thursday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold her second media briefing on Thursday to outline the government's Rs 20 lakh crore special economic stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown. She is likely to announce measures for agriculture sector and is also expected to touch upon the supply chain disruption and ways to resolve the issues.

