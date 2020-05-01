Coronavirus lockdown: Indian Railways' first train ferries stranded migrant workers from Telangana to Jharkhand

Telangana government arranged for a special train for the movement of migrant workers stranded in Hyderabad. The train with nearly 1,200 migrants left from Lingampalli and reached Hatia in Jharkhand on Friday. This was the first train in the country to carry migrant workers amid the lockdown, the Railway Ministry said. "Today morning a one-off special train was run from Lingampalli to Hatia on request of the State Government of Telangana and as per the directions of Ministry of Railways," the Indian Railways said in a statement.

The decision to run the train came after the Centre allowed the inter-state movement of migrants and students amid the lockdown. The railways said that all necessary precautions were taken including screening of passengers, and maintaining social distancing at the railway station.

Around 10 million migrant labourers are stranded across the country. Many states urged the Centre to facilitate a train to carry stranded migrant workers. Bihar and Punjab also wanted special trains for transportation of migrant workers while Uttar Pradesh deployed buses to bring them back from some nearby states.

State governments have also appointed nodal officers to develop protocols for the movement of stranded people.

The MHA on Wednesday issued fresh directives allowing states to transport stranded students, migrant labourers, tourists and pilgrims to their home states or destination by strictly following guidelines meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Asked during a press briefing in Delhi if special trains and private vehicles will also be allowed to transport these people as demanded by some states and others, Joint Secretary in the MHA Punya Salila Srivastava said the orders issued at present were for "using buses and for group of persons".

