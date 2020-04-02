Coronavirus Highlights: 1,860 active cases in India; death toll at 53

Coronavirus Outbreak: A resident doctor from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi tested positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday, AIIMS sources confirmed. Meanwhile, the source of his infection is not yet known but the doctor does not have any foreign travel history. The medic from the Physiology department is the seventh doctor in Delhi to get COVID-19.

India recorded a spike in COVID-19 positive cases by over 400 in the past 24 hours as the contagion continues to spread across the country. The sudden jump in cases is linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin which was attended by around 3,400 people in early March. The authorities are also working to trace more of these people who attended the event in order to prevent the jump in confirmed cases. The total number of active novel coronavirus cases in the country stand at 1,764 in the country while the death tally is at 50, according to latest information on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website. Globally, too the picture remains grim as the US reported its largest single-day death toll on Wednesday. The UK also reported around 550 deaths.

8.00 PM: Himachal Pradesh ropes in private hospital in fight against coronavirus

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has directed health authorities to dedicate Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital in Mandi district for treatment of coronavirus cases.

7.46 PM: Second coronavirus case in Jharkhand

Second positive case of coronavirus in Jharkhand has come from Hazaribagh district. The patient had returned recently from Asansol, West Bengal and has been put in quarantine, informed Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

7.41 PM: Coronavirus update: Patanjali Ayurved promises 1 crore hand sanitisers

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjal Ayurved has promised to manufacture 1 crore bottles of hand sanitisers soon. The company said it has already supplied 10 lakh bottles at Rs 55 for a 120ml bottle, which is below the government-mandated price.

7.30 PM: Coronavirus in Delhi: Notices sent to Maulana Saad, others Crime Branch has sent notices to Tablighi Jamat's head Maulana Saad and 6 others named in the FIR in the Nizamuddin Markaz matter, news agency ANI quoted Delhi Police sources as saying. They have been asked to furnish a written statement on why the lockdown rules were not followed by them. 7.25 PM: Coronavirus crisis: Delhi govt seeks adequate forces at hospitals, quarantine centres In a letter to Commissioner of Delhi Police, Delhi Government has asked for deployment of adequate police force at hospitals and coronavirus quarantine facilities. "COVID-19 patients, particularly those transferred from Markaz are creating a law and order problem and commotion in the hospitals which is becoming very difficult for hospital staff to handle," the letter says. "Medical Superintendents of designated COVID-19 hospitals reported that patients, particularly those transferred from Markaz, are creating law and order problem and commotion in hospitals which is becoming difficult for the hospital staff to handle," Delhi government further said in the letter 7.19 PM: Nizamuddin Markaz row: MHA directs legal action action 960 foreigners Ministry of Home Affairs has asked Delhi Police and DGPs of other states to take legal action against 960 foreigners, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz, for violating the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, ANI reported. These 960 foreigners have been black-listed and their tourist visas have been cancelled after they were found involved in activities related to Tablighi Jamat, the news agency reported. 7.08 PM: Coronavirus in India: 1,965 infected, 50 dead due to COVID-19 According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1,965 confirmed cases and 50 deaths have been reported in India so far due to novel coronavirus. 328 new confirmed cases and 12 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. 7.06 PM: Coronavirus in Delhi: Coronavirus patrols begin in New Delhi After South Delhi district, Delhi Police has started COVID-19 patrolling in New Delhi district too. A squad of 40 motorcycle-borne policemen will patrol the district and detain lockdown violators. They will also help people facing troubles and spread awareness about coronavirus. 7.04 PM: Nizamuddin Markaz row: 46 Tablighi Jamaat attendees went to Goa from other states Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed that 46 Tablighi Jamaat attendees have been identified and quarantined in the state are from other states. "We don't know why have they come to Goa. Their reports will come tomorrow. Search for more attendees is still on," Sawant said. 6.50 PM: Coronavirus in India: Chandigarh woman, granddaughter test positive According to Chandigarh Health Department, a 59-year-old woman and her 10-month-old granddaughter in the union terrritory have tested positive for coronavirus. They are primary family contacts of an NRI couple who have tested Positive for coronavirus earlier. So far, number of cases in the Chandigarh is 18. 6.30 PM: Coronavirus impact: Air India suspends contract of 200 pilots Air India has suspended contracts of around 200 pilots, who were re-employed after retirement, on temporary basis. The action came on the back of severe revenue loss as all domestic and international passenger flights in the country have been grounded due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. 6.15 PM: Kalyan Dombivali Mayour under quarantine on coronavirus suspicion Three more positive coronavirus cases have been found in Dombivali. These patients came in contact with the 25-year-old who had returned from Turkey on March 15 and then hosted his brothers wedding on March 19. Kalyan Dombivali Mayor Vinita Rane had also attended the wedding and is under quarantine since last week. 6.00 PM: Coronavirus: PM Modi talks to state govts Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to chief ministers across India via video conferencing as the country saw coronavirus cases and deaths rise substantially in the past few days. PM Modi said the nationwide lockdown across the country should be lifted in phases to avoid crowding. He also asked CMs to focus on COVID-19 containment measures - testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine - over the next few weeks with to ensure minimum loss of life. 5.55 PM: Bollywood stands with daily wage workers in Corona times Bollywood celebrities have collaborated with Art of Living Foundation for #iStandWithHumanity to help 1 million daily wage workers families facing troubles in times of coronavirus outbreak. Local administration authorities like BMC and other organisations have also joined the initiative. This initiative has been started by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of The Art of Living Foundation, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and Producer Mahaveer Jain. 5.47 PM: Coronavirus outbreak: US senators seek suspension of sanctions against Iran Nearly 30 senators and Members of US Congress have written to US Secretary Micheal Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin to temporarily suspend sanctions against Iran in view of coronavirus pandemic. The letter states US cannot afford to be callous when 2,000 have died and 25,000 are infected with the deadly in Iran. 5.32 PM: Coronavirus in Delhi: 55 new patients traced back to Nizamuddin Markaz 55 new coronavirius patients in Delhi were found to be attendees of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz. Two patients from brought from Nizamuddin Markaz have died in Delhi during the last 24 hours. As of now, total number of patients from the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi is 108. 5.28 PM: PM Modi will release a video message at 9am tomorrow #WATCH Health Ministry briefs media on COVID 19 situation (2nd April) https://t.co/XA5Dwe329I ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020 5.21 PM: MHA asks states to publicise penalties on lockdown violations The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked state governments to publicise the penalties on violation of the lockdown. MHA had earlier written to all states requesting them to strictly implement lockdown measures by exercising their powers under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. 5.17 PM: Naval dockyard designs temperature gun Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has designed and developed its own handheld IR based temperature sensor to screen large number of personnel at the entry gates. The instrument has been manufactured under Rs 1,000 through in-house resources. 5.13 PM: 5,000 railway coaches to be made into corona isolation wards Indian Railways is converting 5,000 coaches to coronavirus isolation wards. The southern railway has been assigned with 473 on 5000. The Chennai Perumbur carriage workshop has to make 110 coach corona isolation units. Authorities have ten days to complete this project. 5.02 PM: India may change testing guidelines India might change testing guidelines. ICMR has recommended Rapid Antibody Tests in hotspot areas. Antibody positives will be confirmed by RT-PCT test (Corona Confirmatory Test). Antibody negatives will be quarantined at home. The National Task Force is scheduled to meet at 5 pm today to finalise this recommendation. 4.59 PM: 'Don't crowd places after April 15': Uddhav Thackeray Office The Uddhav Thackeray government has shared pointers on what people should do once the lockdown is over. "Once lockdown is over on April 15th, people should not crowd the places immediately. State government should have proper management plan to open the lockdown step by step ," it said. 4.55 PM: Govt to launch Aarogya Setu AN APP to track cases Governemt is planning to launch Aarogya Setu AN APP to track coronavirus infectives. The app, available in 11 Indian languages will be available on Play Store on Android and App Store on iOS. 4.45 PM: Ladakh patients stable The Directorate of Health Services, Ladakh said that the condition of 10 positive cases is stable. One repeat positive case has been isolated and one new positive reported from Kargil district. 4.40 PM: Tier-1 cities more coronavirus-aware In a study conducted by IIT-Hyderabad and IIT-Bombay, it was found that residents of Tier 1 cities are more aware of coronavirus outbreak than people in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The respondents spoke on the impact of daily commute. A majority -- 93 per cent -- of respondents said that private mode of commute is safer than public mode. 4.37 PM: Lowdown of Tablighi Jamat attendees from each state, except Delhi: Tamilnadu -Attended Gathering - Around 1500 , Corona Positive -190 Karnataka - 1500; coronavirus positive - 143 tested Telangana - 1030, coronavirus positive - 53 including 9 death Andhra Pradesh - 1085, coronavirus positive - 97 UP - 157, coronavirus positive - 2 Rajasthan - 550, coronavirus positive - 14 Bihar - 162, coronavirus positive - none( Awaited) Jharkhand - 37, coronavirus positive - none West Bengal - 71, Quarantined - 54, no test conducted Gujarat - 72, coronavirus positive - 1, who died JK - 855, coronavirus positive - results awaited Assam - 456, coronavirus positive - 16 Manipur - 11, coronavirus positive - 1 Arunachal - 7, coronavirus positive - 1 Odisha - 20, coronavirus positive - 5 test result awaited MP - 84, coronavirus positive - none Kerala - 60, coronavirus positive - None Haryana - 927, coronavirus positive - 3 Himachal - 107, coronavirus positive - none 4.32 PM: AIIMS doctor's wife tested Wife of senior AIIMS doctor who has been found coronavirus positive is being tested for COVID-19. Her results are awaited. Authorities are tracking down everyone the doctor met. The doctor had no history of travel. 4.28 PM: Air India clarification "We are providing all the essentials things like sanitisers, gloves, personal protective equipment to the cockpit crew, cabin crew and the ground staff. Our cabin crew has been advised to quarantine themselves after flights," says Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal. 4.21 PM: Health ministry on Tabligi Jamat As many as 9,000 have been quarantined, 1,300 foreigners have also been identified. Contact tracing of Tabligi Jamat is being done. A total of 400 have tested positive in different states. 4.15 PM: As many as 328 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths reported since Wednesday, says health ministry official. 4.10 PM: 2-year jail for spreading fake news Misappropriation of money or material in disaster-like situation invites 2 years of jail with fine; anyone making false claim on any matter can be punished up to two years of jail with fine, says the home secretary 4.09 PM: Health Ministry update on COVID-19 Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla writes to Chief Secretaries of all states, asking them to take strict action on violation of lockdown measures. "The penal provisions under the DM Act and IPC should be widely circulated and for violation of lockdown measure, actions under provisions of DM Act and IPC shall be taken by law enforcement authorities," says the health ministry officials. 4.07 PM: Watch health ministry briefing on COVID 19 situation in India



Press release:https://t.co/vtVqPxvB8s pic.twitter.com/jtx2iudsyr , HMO India (@HMOIndia) April 2, 2020

4.02 PM: Update from Maharashtra: Over 1400 people from Maharashtra attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. Out of which, around 1300 have been traced till now and are being quarantined in Maharashtra. Their samples will be collected for COVID-19 testing.

3.50 PM: CWC meet highlights

All state governments need to issue special advisories for categories of people vulnerable to COVID-19, says Rahul Gandhi

Lockdown may be necessary but its unplanned implementation has caused chaos and pain to millions of migrant workers

Govt needs to put in place a comprehensive strategy to manage this crisis arising out of coronavirus lockdown

3.45 PM: 'It's our duty to help administration'

Musharraf Ali Khan, advocate of Tablighi Jamaat Chief Maulana Muhammad Saad on FIR against Saad says: "People who visited Tablighi Jamaat (Delhi) should come forward & tell authorities about themselves. As responsible citizens it's our duty to help the administration & follow their orders."

3.40 PM: Highlights of PM Modi's talk with CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks chief ministers to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population after the 21-day lockdown ends. The PM also asks CMs from provide suggestions on how to exit the lockdown.

3.33 PM: Prime Minister outlined the common goal for the country is to ensure minimum loss of life. In the next few weeks, testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should remain the areas of focus, he said.

3.28 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with CMs to bolster efforts to tackle COVID-19. He practiced social distancing while talking to the CMs.

3.18 pm: Latest coronavirus cases news: Govt extends extend validity of health and motor vehicle insurance policy till April 21

The government has extended the validity of health and motor vehicle insurance policy between March 25 and April 14 till April 21 in the view of 21-day nationwide lockdown due to novel coronavirus.

3.12 pm: Coronavirus cases in India: Govt identifies 20 existing, 22 likely critical COVID-19 hotspots in India

The government has identified 20 existing and 22 potential novel coronavirus hotspots in India, PTI reported. It had earlier identified 10 such critical areas in the country.

3.04 pm: Coronavirus in India live updates: PM Modi's video conference with states! prime minister discusses foodgrain supply with state CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who held a video conferencing meet with the chief ministers of all the states discussed the implementation of Garib Kalyan scheme involving Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) and foodgrain supply. Meanwhile, the state CMs asked the prime minister to ensure greater supply of personal protection equipment (PPE) for health workers and also sought quick payments of arrears. They requested PM Modi for financial help as the revenue collection has dropped due to the nationwide lockdown and sough clarity on the lockdown tenure.

2.55 pm: Mumbai coronavirus cases: First critical COVID-19 patient goes home

A 38-year-old techie from Kalyan, Mumbai who was critically ill due to COVID-19, a disease caused by coronavirus has recovered at Jaslok Hospital. The man was one of the youngest to be put on a ventilator in the city despite being a non-smoker, having no underlying ailments.

2.45 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: AIIMS doctor tests COVID-19 positive; 7th medic in the city to get the virus

A resident doctor from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi tested positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday, AIIMS sources confirmed. Meanwhile, the source of his infection is not yet known. The medic from the Physiology department is the seventh doctor in Delhi to get COVID-19. The doctor does not have any foreign travel history.

2.35 pm: Coronavirus in India: Sonia Gandhi calls nationwide lockdown necessary but unplanned

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi said on Thursday that the nationwide lockdown is a necessary step to combat the further spread novel coronavirus but lashed out at the government for unplanned implementation. Addressing party members at a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, she said that the lockdown "may be necessary but its unplanned implementation across the country has caused a lot of chaos and pain to millions of migrant labourers.

2.20 pm: Coronavirus updates: Delhi Police preparing list of attendees of Nizamuddin event

Delhi Police has identified around 800 people who visited the religious gathering at Markaz building in Delhi's Nizamuddin area earlier this month. The police according to India Today TV is in the process of preparing a list of the people who attended the religious assembly.

2.10 pm: Latest coronavirus cases news: In Pics: disinfectant process in process in Nizamuddin

The authorities are carrying out the disinfectant procedure at Markaz in Nizamuddin area of Delhi which has developed as the hotspot of COVID-19.

2.00 pm: Gujarat coronavirus cases: D-Mart superstore closed after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

D-Mart superstore shut down its store in Surat after a staffer in its packaging department was tested positive for novel coronavirus. Over 1500 people were asked to go under home quarantine. Meanwhile, the health officials will also carry out door-to-door survey in Bamroli and Pandesara areas of Surat.

1.45 pm: Coronavirus updates: Lot of misinformation on foreign donations to PM-CARES Fund: Govt sources

There has been a lot of misinformation on the news of PM-CARES Fund accepting foreign donations, government sources said clarifying that the PM CARES Fund will accept donations and contributions from individuals and organisations based in foreign countries. "This is consistent with India's policy with respect to PMNRF. PMNRF has also received foreign contributions as a public trust since 2011," the government sources said.

1.30 pm: Latest coronavirus cases news: Critical shortage of life saving medicines, says DR DS RANA senior nephrologist, Sir Ganga ram hospital

Dr DS Rana, senior nephrologist, Sir Ganga ram hospital said on Thursday that there is an "extreme shortage of Immuno Suppressant Drugs and Life saving medicines needed for Transplant , Cancer and other critically ill patients in India's far flung areas and Delhi NCR." He added that, "SGRH is getting desperate calls of patients about non-availablity of life saving medicines. Hospital is arranging transport and other means to send medicines in Delhi NCR but is helpless in far flung areas like Assam , Bihar and north east. Due to their co-morbid conditions , these patients are also in high risk group for catching Covid-19."

1.18 pm: Coronavirus in India updates: Nizamuddin event's permission was cancelled on March 6

The Tabliqi event that happened in Delhi's Nizamuddin earlier this month was earlier allowed to be organised with authorities' permission which was given in the month of January but the permission was withdrawn in March due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases. IG Niket Kaushik and SP Gaurav Singh withdrew the permission for Tabliqi Jamaat on March 6 and the event was cancelled. Over 50,000 people were supposed to attend the event on the outskirts of Mumbai with several foreign delegates in Vasai.

1.10 pm: Coronavirus in India latest news: Andhra Pradesh govt takes over private hospitals

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to take over all the private hospitals by invoking the powers under the Disaster Management Act to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has issued an order concerning this in the state to contain the contagion.

1.00 pm: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases: Police arrests 4 people for attacking doctors in Indore

The Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested four people for attacking doctors in Indore. The police officials are now identifying the rest of the people who were reportedly involved in the attack.

12.57 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Provide hazmat suits, N-95 masks to doctors, nurses fighting COVID-19, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi said on Thursday that the doctors, nurses and other health workers who are fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic should be provided with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) such as hazmat suits, N-95 masks.

To fight #COVID19, there is no alternative to constant & reliable testing. Our doctors, nurses, & health workers need all the support. Personal Protection Equipment such as hazmat suits, N-95 masks must be provided to them on a war footing: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi

12.53 pm: Latest coronavirus cases news: DGCA allows use of passenger aircraft for cargo operations during COVID-19 lockdown period

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in its circular on Wednesday permitted the use of passenger aircraft to conduct cargo operations during the COVID-19 lockdown period. "Considering the extra-ordinary situation the country is facing, permission may be given to scheduled/ non-scheduled operators to use the available passenger category aircraft (without configuration change) for carriage of cargo," DGCA said in its circular.

12.45 pm: India coronavirus lockdown updates: Air India clarifies the flight with COVID-19 positive crew was a regular flight

Air India clarified on Thursday that the cab crew which has been tested positive for COVID-19 was a part of a regular flight to the US and not an evacuation flight.

12.38 pm: Coronavirus updates: Gautam Gambhir donates 2 years' salary to PM-CARES Fund

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said on Thursday that he has donated his two years' salary to PM-CARES Fund. "People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country? I am donating my 2 year's salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too," he tweeted.

People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country? I am donating my 2 year's salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too! @narendramodi @JPNadda @BJP4Delhi #IndiaFightsCorona

12.29 pm: Coronavirus latest news: PM Modi holds virtual meet with state CMs on COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a crucial meeting with state chief minister to come up with a plan to combat the COVID-19 crisis. PM Modi discussed several measures to tackle and prevent the further spread of novel coronavirus with the state CMs in the meeting. This is the second such virtual meet between the prime minister and the state chief ministers after the nationwide lockdown was announced.

12.15 pm: Latest coronavirus cases news: Railways denies reports of starting reservation for post lockdown period

The Indian Railways clarified on Thursday that it never stopped the reservation for journeys post April 14 as opposed to some media reports claiming that it has started reservation for post-lockdown period. "Certain media reports have claimed that Railways has started reservation for post-lockdown period. It is to clarify that reservation for journeys post 14th April was never stopped and is not related to any new announcement," tweeted the Ministry of Railways.

Certain media reports have claimed that Railways has started reservation for post-lockdown period. It is to clarify that reservation for journeys post 14th April was never stopped and is not related to any new announcement.

12.02 pm: Coronavirus in India news: Varun Gandhi donates salary to PM-CARES Fund

BJP MP Varun Gandhi said on Thursday that he has donated his salary to PM-CARES Fund and has also started sending 10,000 food packets to feed the hungry in Pilibhit everydayd. "In the face of this horrific tragedy, it's heartening to see all of us Indians coming together as one & doing our best to help one another.Donated my salary to the PM Cares Fund & started with sending 10,000 food packets (to be scaled up) to feed the hungry in Pilibhit everyday," he tweeted.

In the face of this horrific tragedy, it's heartening to see all of us Indians coming together as one & doing our best to help one another.Donated my salary to the PM Cares Fund & started with sending 10,000 food packets (to be scaled up) to feed the hungry in Pilibhit everyday.

11.48 am: Coronavirus in Ladakh: New COVID-19 cases reported in Kargil

A woman from Sunjaak village of Kargil in Ladakh tested positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday. The village is already under quarantine since last 15 days. Meanwhile, two more positive cases were recorded from the adjoining Sankoo village earlier.

11.36 am: Coronavirus updates: AIIMS RDA writes to Home Minister over attack on doctors in Hyderabad

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS has written to Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the recent attack on doctors in Hyderabad. The AIIMS RDA has put forward the following demands:-

1) Filing case against the perpetrators according to ACT 11 of 2008

2)CRPF Deployment to ensure doctors are able to safely work.

3)Provision of PPE to all health care providers.

4)Assurance from Home Minister/Chief Minister on this issue Kindly address the issue on an emergency basis and revert back at the earliest.

11.25 am: Coronavirus in Mumbai: Sanitation worker in Dharavi tests positive for COVID-19

A 55-year-old sanitation worker from Dharavi tested positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday. The sweeper stayed in Worli ,but worked near Mahim Fatak road in Dharavi, which is Asia's largest slum.

11.19 am: Coronavirus update worldwide: Pakistan extends nation lackdown till April 14

The Imran Khan government in Pakistan has taken the decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till April 14.

11.14 am: Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: State reports 21 new COVID-19 positive cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 21 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday. With this the total number of novel coronavirus cases has climbed to 132 in the state.

11.03 am: Coronavirus updates: Home Affairs Ministry writes to states to take steps to tackle fake news on COVID-19

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written a letter to all the states and union territories asking them to take appropriate steps to fight the spread of fake news on COVID-19 in order to prevent panic among the people.

10.54 am: Coronavirus in Noida: Police arrests one person, books 12 for group namaaz despite lockdown

The Noida Police said on Thursday that it arrested one man and booked around 12 people for allegedly assembling for a group namaaz violating the lockdown restrictions imposed due to novel coronavirus.

10.45 am: Coronavirus latest updates: Air India crew test positive for COVID-19

The Air India cabin crew, which was part of an evacuation flight tested positive for COVID-19.

10.37 am: Coronavirus in Haryana: State reports first death due to COVID-19

Haryana on Thursday reported its first death due to novel coronavirus after a 67-year-old man from Ambala died.

10.24 am: Coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh: State reports first COVID-19 positive case

Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday reported its first COVID-19 positive case. The person tested positive had reportedly participated in the Tablighi event in Nizamuddin's Delhi.

10.15 am: Delhi police's two teams in western UP to trace Markaz chief Maulana Saad

Two teams of Delhi Police are in Western Uttar Pradesh to trace the Markaz chief Maulana Saad. One team is looking for Saad at different places/mosques in Delhi while, other team is preparing a list of Indian nationals who were present at the gathering and left the Markaz before March 24. The details are being shared with police of other states as well. The police are also in touch with 14 hospitals where people who were inside the mosque have been admitted. Once released from hospital, their statements will be recorded by police.

10.05 am: Coronavirus in Gujarat: Another death reported in the state

A 52-year-old person who had tested positive for COVID-19 died on Thursday morning. The man had a history of travel to Sri Lanka and was admitted to a hospital recently. S Agarwal, Vadodara Collector said that four members of his family have also tested positive and undergoing treatment.

9.56 am: Coronavirus latest news: Tablighi Jamat visits to Shaheen Bagh under authorities' scanner

A novel coronavirus patient from Andaman and Nicobar islands who is said to be critical and was a part of the religious gathering at the Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin is reportedly key to the link between the Tablighi Jamaat members who visited Shaheen Bagh. This has added to fears that thousands sitting in the protest could have come in contact with them. The patient was reportedly a one of the members who visited Shaheen Bagh but the same is to corroborated as the patient is undergoing treatment and is in quarantine due to which it is not possible to record his statement, an official said.

9.47 am: Coronavirus United States news: Six-week-old dies of COVID-19

A six-week-old baby girl died due to coronavirus in the US state of Connecticut on Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont said. He added the death of the young infant is a reminder that "nobody is safe with this virus". The number of COVID-19 death cases has crossed 3,500 in the US. (PTI)

9.38 am: Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State reports 3 new COVI-19 positive cases

Maharashtra on Thursday reported three new novel coronavirus cases which include one from Pune and one from Buldhana.

9.27 am: Coronavirus in Assam: State reports 3 more COVID-19 positive cases, total tally rises to 16

Assam reported three more COVID-19 positive cases in Goalpara district on Thursday. With this, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state have increased to 16, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He added that all the patients had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin earlier this month.

9.16 am: Coronavirus in India live updates: PM Modi to hold virtual meeting with all state CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of all the states on Thursday to take stock of the situation and discuss ways to tackle and contain the further spread of COVID-19- a disease caused by coronavirus.

9.10 am: Coronavirus in India live: Pune-based company develops 'virus-killer' air purifying technology

A Pune-based firm has developed an air purifying technology which reduces the virus load in infected areas. According to Dr Rajendra Jagdale, Director General of Science and Technology Park (STP), the firm that came up with the technology, explained that the machine called Scitech Airon generates 10 crore negative ions every second that react with water present in the air and form two molecules, Hydroxyl Iron (OH-) and Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2). He added that both of these then instantly react with other molecules in the air. The OH-molecules then break the lipid wall of the COVID-19 such as soap and reduce the virus load in the air.

9.04 am: Coronavirus in India: Padma Shri awardee dies of COVID-19 in Amritsar

A Padma Shri recipient and former "Hazuri Raagi" at the Golden Temple died in Amritsar on Thursday morning after being tested positive for novel coronavirus, a health official told PTI. 62-year-old Giani Nirmal Singh had recently returned from abroad and had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the official added.

8.55 am: Coronavirus latest news: Authorities grappling to trace Tablighi Jamaat event attendees

Indian authorities are grappling to trace and identify thousands of people who attended the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation as the religious event seems to be the highest novel coronavirus hotspot in India as of now. The authorities have already traced over 6,000 people who participated in the religious gathering. As a lot of these attendees have scattered across the country, there has been a sudden spike in cases from states such as Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

8.43 am: Coronavirus in Mumbai: COVID-19 cases in Dharavi a matter of concern, says Maharashtra minister

After the first COVID-19 case was confirmed from Asia's largest slum, Dharavi, authorities in Maharashtra are faced with a herculean task to contain the deadly virus. A 56-year-old patient from the slum died later on Wednesday night at Sion Hospital after being tested positive for novel coronavirus. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, told India Today TV that the virus which was earlier seemed to be classist is now being among the masses as well and is a matter of concern once it reaches a congested place such as Dharavi.

8.30 am: Coronavirus in Rajasthan: State reports 9 COVID-19 positive cases

Nine more people were reported to have been confirmed for novel coronavirus infection from Rajasthan, taking the total tally in the state to 129. The new cases include seven from Ramganj in Jaipur, one from Jodhpur and one from Jhunjhunu.

8.15 am: Coronavirus in India: Highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

India is faced with a herculean task of containing the increasing novel coronavirus cases after around 300 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday. The spike was the highest single-day increase in the number of positive cases in India. The authorities are grappling to contain the deadly virus from spreading. The sudden spike comes after several people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin in early March were tested COVID-19 positive. the total number of active novel coronavirus cases in the country is at 1,649 with 41 deaths, according the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.