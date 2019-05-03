Cyclone Fani: Here are the emergency helpline numbers you may need

Cyclone Fani hit Odisha today around 8 am in the morning, triggering heavy rainfall along with high velocity winds with 175 kmph speed. Areas around pilgrim town of Puri and other palaces are submerged with water as torrential rain battered the coastal belt of Odisha.
The state government has evacuated 11 lakh people to safety in the biggest-ever evacuation carried out in India. Emergency helplines are set up to assist people across the 30 districts in Odisha. According to All India Radio, central control rooms are set up in all the districts. The state has also activated an emergency helpline number +91674253417 for Cyclone Fani.
#Odishas emergency helpline number for #CycloneFani +916742534177, Control room number of different districts:- pic.twitter.com/aMoXKgDFJfAll India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 3, 2019
The Centre and Indian Railways has also set up emergency helplines.
Also read: Cyclone Fani Odisha LIVE UPDATE: Severe storm makes landfall in Odisha; many parts of Puri submerged in water
The Railways helpline numbers are:
Bhubaneswar (0674-2303060, 2301525, 2301625)
Khurda Road (0674-2490010, 2492511, 2492611)
Sambalpur (0663- 2532230, 2533037, 2532302)
Visakhapatnam (0891- 2746255, 1072)
Puri (06752-225922)
Bhadrak (06784-230827)
Ministry of Home Affairs' Control Room has also set up emergency number-- 1938 , which will provide latest updates related to the cyclone.
Here are control room number of 30 districts of Odisha
Angul- 6764230980
Balasore - 6782262286
Baragarh - 664623112
Bhadrak - 6784251881
Bolangir - 6652232452
Boudh - 6841222023
Cuttack - 6712507842
Deogarh - 6641226843
Dhenkanal - 6762226507
Gajapati - 6815222943
Ganjam - 6811263978
Jagatsinghpur - 6724220368
Jaipur - 6728222648
Jharsuguda - 6645272902
Kalahandi - 6670230455
Kandhamal - 6842253650
Kendrapara - 6727232803
Keonjhar - 6766255437
Khurda - 6755220002
Koraput - 6852251381
Malkangiri - 6861230442
Mayurbhanj - 6792252759
Nawarangapur - 6868222434
Nayagrah - 6753252978
Nuapada - 6678225357
Puri 6752223237
Rayagada - 6856224062
Sambalpur - 6632412407
Subarnapur - 6654220362
Sundargarh - 6622272233
The Ministry of Food Processing Industries said it would be providing packaged ready-to-eat food to the affected people. The Health Ministry has mobilised emergency medical teams, medicines and also coordinated with the Red Cross to provide assistance. It has kept ready 17 public health response teams and five quick response medical teams with emergency drugs.
The Department of Telecommunication has issued orders to all operators to allow free SMS for cyclone-related messages and inter-operability ofmobile networks by other operators.
(With PTI inputs)
Also read: Cyclone Fani: Over 12 lakh people to be evacuated from 15 districts as storm set to hit Odisha
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today