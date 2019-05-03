Cyclone Fani Odisha Live Update: More than Rs 1,000 crore released for cyclone affected states, says PM Modi

Cyclone Fani Updates: "Extremely severe" Cyclone Fani (pronounced as Foni) has made its landfall in the coastal state of Odisha at a wind speed of 175 kmph, said IMD officials. This category 4 storm, which is a notch below the worst level, could attain a wind speed of 275 kmph, they added. After Cyclone Fani made its landfall, a large number of trees have been uprooted in Puri-Konark marine drive road, and the power supply has been affected badly in Puri, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and Balugaon. More than 8,00,000 people from 15 Odisha districts have already been evacuated to cyclone shelters, including schools and other government buildings. The Naveen Patnaik government has said an estimated 12 lakh people would be evacuated from low-lying areas eastern Odisha. More than 200 trains and all Odisha bound flights have been cancelled after the weather department warning of an enormous storm surging ahead at a high speed.

5.24 PM: Strong winds and heavy rainfall hit Bhubaneswar city.

Odisha: Strong winds & heavy rainfall hit Bhubaneswar city; Visuals from Biju Patnaik International Airport. #CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/UtapsBEP1F - ANI (@ANI) 3 May 2019

4.45 PM: Watch Director General of Meterology, Dr. K. J. Ramesh explaining Cyclone Fani and its impact.

Relief, rehabilitation and restoration work on a war footing in Odisha to tackle Cyclone Fani pic.twitter.com/j7Pv69Uvd7 - Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) 3 May 2019

4.04 PM: ICG is ready to distribute relief material to people affected due to Cyclone Fani.

#WATCH Odisha: Indian Coast Guard loading relief material on a chopper; relief material to be distributed to people affected due to #CycloneFani. pic.twitter.com/cN7p17zIVE - ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019

3.47 PM: AIIMS PG exam at Bhubaneswar centre scheduled for May 5 stand cancelled due to Cyclone Fani.

Due to #CycloneFani AIIMS PG exam scheduled on May 5, is cancelled at Bhubaneswar exam centre. Another exam will be conducted for students affected by this cancellation as soon as normalcy returns: Union Health Ministry - All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) 3 May 2019

3.32 PM: Cyclone Fani: Flying dbris from a concrete structure claims 3 lives in Odisha

Flying debris from a concrete structure hit a woman in Nayagarh district when she had gone to fetch water#CycloneFanihttps://t.co/tMsHH82E8Q - India Today (@IndiaToday) 3 May 2019

3.24 PM: No loss of life reported so far due to Cyclone Fani, says Indian Coast Guard Inspector.

Indian Coast Guard Inspector General KR Suresh to ANI: So far, we have not received any reports about loss of life in the sea due to #CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/y2GsR2oZ0e - ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019

#WATCH: Visuals of heavy rainfall and strong winds from Balipatna in Khurda after #CycloneFani made a landfall in Odisha's Puri. pic.twitter.com/g9gXHbpqu5 - ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019

2.58 PM: Woman gives birth to baby girl in Bhubaneswar, names her after the cyclonic storm Fani

Bhubaneswar: A 32-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl in Railway Hospital today at 11:03 AM. Baby has been named after the cyclonic storm, Fani. The woman is a railway employee, working as a helper at Coach Repair Workshop, Mancheswar. Both the mother&child are fine. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/xHGTkFPlAe - ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019

Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall in Puri: With Fani in Odisha cancelling trains, dislocating millions, CM Naveen Patnaik faces a huge challenge | @Deepansh75 | https://t.co/bykJwKXp7o #cyclonefani #FaniCyclone pic.twitter.com/ogzsejvIuK - DailyO (@DailyO_) 3 May 2019

2.30 PM: Jharkhand and Bihar to brace heavy rains today due to cyclonic storm Fani.

#CycloneFani LIVE Updates: Cyclone Fani to trigger heavy rain & strong winds in Bihar and Jharkhand today Read more: https://t.co/4KvJ9i70rp pic.twitter.com/6lIgFlKZRz - India Today (@IndiaToday) 3 May 2019

2.27 PM: More than Rs 1,000 crore was released in advance for cyclone affected states, says PM Modi.

PM Modi: I took latest update from officers. I held a review meeting y'day. More than Rs 1000 cr was release to concerned govts y'day in advance. NDRF, Indian Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force are working with admn. I assure the affected people that nation & centre are with them https://t.co/wnBCo6d4jm - ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019

2.09 PM: NDRF team is in action at cyclone hit Rajnagar and Kendrapara district of Odisha.

NDRF team at Work at Cyclone hit Rajnagar, Kendrapara district of #Odisha.#CycloneFani Src:NDRF pic.twitter.com/m0huhfvBne - All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) 3 May 2019

2.07 PM: Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has said that assistance for relief operations will be provided to all states affected by the cyclonic storm.

2.05 PM: PM Modi has said that the government is in constant touch with storm affected states.

Govt is in continuous touch with the storm effected states #Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puduccheri: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/7B2spcvKb1 - All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) 3 May 2019

2.00 PM: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has said that it has made arrangements to ensure uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, LPG and jet fuel in Odisha and West Bengal which have been affected by severe cyclone.

IOC says it has made arrangements to ensure uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, LPG and jet fuel in #Odisha, West Bengal that faced category-4 cyclone. #CycloneFani - All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) 3 May 2019

Updated Paradip Radar image at 13:00 hrs of #CycloneFani moving in Northerly direction at a speed of 12 kmph. Eye diameter is 17.8 km pic.twitter.com/kF1cA8KMru - Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) 3 May 2019

1.22 PM: Extensive damage to structure of AIIMS Bhubaneswar reported due to cyclone Fani.

"Extensive damage to structure of AIIMS Bhubaneswar reported due to #CycloneFani . All patients,staff, students safe.Many water tanks have blown off,lighting poles are down, airconditioners damaged. We have enough supplies, ready to support the state" - Health Secy Preeti Sudan pic.twitter.com/Me1WHqZimY - Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) 3 May 2019

Video clip of a roof being blown off at the undergraduate hostel in AIIMS Bhubaneshwar due to #CycloneFani #Fani #FaniCyclone #FaniUpdates pic.twitter.com/97c5ELQJ46 - Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) 3 May 2019

1.10 PM: Winds and heavy rain hit Kolkata and coastal West Bengal.

#CycloneFani LIVE Updates: Squally winds, heavy rain hit Kolkata and Coastal West Bengal, torrential showers ahead Read more: https://t.co/4KvJ9i70rp pic.twitter.com/Ap4tVgmE8b - India Today (@IndiaToday) 3 May 2019

1.04 PM: As per latest developments, Kolkata Airport will remain shut from 3 PM to 8 AM tomorrow.

#CycloneFaniUpdates: #Kolkata airport to remain shut from 3 pm today to 8 am tomorrow - Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) 3 May 2019

12.50 PM: Food is being distributed at cyclone shelter set up in Paradip.

Odisha: Food being distributed at cyclone shelter set up at Sea Aquarium, in Paradip. #CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/I9DL5TM6BU - ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019

12.48 PM: Police personnel of Nayapalli police station clear roads in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha: Police personnel of Nayapalli police station clear roads in Bhubaneswar. Several trees have been uprooted in the heavy rain and strong winds which hit the region today. #CyclonicStormFANI pic.twitter.com/tGxBvzP36c - ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019

12.38 PM: Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has directed that Airlines must immediately respond to concerns of passengers affected by the severe cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: Airlines must immediately respond to concerns of passengers affected by #CycloneFani, directs Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu. Read more: https://t.co/B14n68jgsj pic.twitter.com/pB9AmElWLU - India Today (@IndiaToday) 3 May 2019

As #CycloneFani made landfall, @sambitswaraj took to Twitter to share the horrific experience of the cyclonehttps://t.co/KHHjbEqHcn - India Today (@IndiaToday) 3 May 2019

Hourly Update on Extremely Severe #CyclonicStormFANI over Northwest & Adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal Details here: https://t.co/S5NYXSDygb - PIB India (@PIB_India) 3 May 2019

12:22 PM: In the wake of the cyclonic storm, Kolkata Airport shuts down from 4 pm to 8 am tomorrow.

#CycloneFaniUpdates: #Kolkata airport shuts down from 4 pm to 8 am tomorrow - Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) 3 May 2019

12.19 PM: Cyclone Fani has moved away from Andhra Pradesh.

Mrityunjay Mohapatra, IMD, Delhi: #CycloneFani has moved away from Andhra Pradesh, so, we have issued a de-warning. 3 districts in the state were impacted by heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/ahjyhGHG6j - ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019

Indian Navy: Indian Navy's P-8I and Dornier are being scheduled to be launched in the afternoon for undertaking aerial survey to assess the extent of impact and devastation post FANI crossing the coast. - ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019

12.09 PM: The cyclonic storm is moving towards West Bengal.

12.02 PM: The cyclonic storm Fani is very likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next 3 hours.

The extremely severe #CyclonicStormFANI is very likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 3 hours. - PIB India (@PIB_India) 3 May 2019

The extremely severe #CyclonicStormFANI lay centered at 1030 hours ist of today, 03rd May 2019 near Lat. 20.00N and Long. 85.80E over #Odisha coast about 20 km to the north of #Puri and 25 km to the south of #Bhubaneswar current wind speed: 165-175 kmph gusting to 190 kmph. - PIB India (@PIB_India) 3 May 2019

ESCS Fani near 20.0N/85.8E at 1030 IST over coastal Odisha about 20 km north of Puri & 25 km south of Bhubaneswar. To move NNE and weaken into VSCS during next 3 hrs. pic.twitter.com/6aGQXsNVMw - India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) 3 May 2019

#Odisha: Several trees uprooted in #Bhubaneswar as strong winds hit the region under the influence of #CycloneFani. pic.twitter.com/JXtmoCw1Ad - ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019

11.45 AM: A special train will run from Vishakhapatnam to Mumbai having the timings and stoppage stations of Konark Express.

East Coast Railways: A special train to be run from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai CSTM with the timings and stoppages of Konark Express(11020). #CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/Jq3oFAK6Ab - ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019

West Bengal: NDRF team deployed at Digha evacuated total 132 people, including 52 children, from Dattapur and Tajpur. They have been taken to a shelter. #CycloneFani - ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019

Rain fall started in coastal districts of #WestBengal under influence of #CycloneFani. - All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) 3 May 2019

11.40 AM: Over 11 lakh people have been evacuated in Odisha so far.

#CycloneFani:Over 11 lakh 54 thousand people have been evacuated in Odisha till now. Another 10 trains were cancelled by East Coast railway today. Number of cancelled trains due to Fani has gone up to 157 pic.twitter.com/Zd4wZe6CZk - All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) 3 May 2019

11.38 AM: Many large trees have fallen down in Bhubaneswar due to cyclone Fani.

Furious FANI is growing in intensity @Bhubaneswar. Many large trees have fallen down.@PIB_India pic.twitter.com/IYFoKsy4U6 - PIB in Odisha (@PIBBhubaneswar) 3 May 2019

11.20 AM: Railway helpline numbers in view of cyclone Fani.

The fiery #CycloneFani blows through Puripic.twitter.com/tf5VlwHoCu - PIB India (@PIB_India) 3 May 2019

Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast and other top #Headlines this hour pic.twitter.com/d80SidJq9w - Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) 3 May 2019

11.08 AM: Heavy downpour in Puri, Khurda, Bhubaneswar, Jagatsinghpur. The impact of cyclone will last till evening.

Odisha:Under the imact of post-Fani cyclonic storm, extremely heavy downpour is occuring in Puri,Khurda, Bhubaneswar,Jagatsinghpur. The impact of cyclone will last till this evening. pic.twitter.com/72zbgfK3sO - All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) 3 May 2019

11.04 AM: As many as 20,000 people were shifted to 126 relief camps in Srikakulam district.

About 20,000 people were shifted to 126 relief camps in Srikakulam district#CycloneFanihttps://t.co/m6vAWZYE2L - India Today (@IndiaToday) 3 May 2019

Thunderstorms accompanied by hail and gusty wind may hit Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh#CycloneFanihttps://t.co/hvDFnjb1fD - India Today (@IndiaToday) 3 May 2019

11.00 AM: The Indian Navy is ready to tackle any situation that may arise in view of cyclone Fani and is fully equipped with relief material and medical teams.

The Indian Navy is tracking the extremely severe cyclone Fani and is equipped with relief material and medical teams#CycloneFanihttps://t.co/MqSluMTqjb - India Today (@IndiaToday) 3 May 2019

India Meteorological Department on #CycloneFani : After landfall, it is very likely to move north-northeastwards, weaken gradually and emerge into Gangetic West Bengal as a severed cyclonic storm and move to Bangladesh after weakening. pic.twitter.com/6FD45MK8G1 - ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019

#CycloneFani: 13 Navy aircraft are at standby in Visakhapatnam to carry out damage assessment and relief distribution requirements. - ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019

Fani has completely moved into land by 10 am.The cyclone crossed Odisha coast between 8-10 am. pic.twitter.com/6HptwIgD6a - All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) 3 May 2019

10:46 AM: Follow these Do's and Dont's before a cyclone inflicts damage to your region.

#CycloneFani: A cyclone can be devastating. Follow these do's and don'ts of a #cyclone before it inflicts heavy damage to your region. pic.twitter.com/vA8Rvil39X - NDMA India (@ndmaindia) 3 May 2019

10.44 AM: Cyclone Fani rolling towards North- Northeast direction.

IMD: #CycloneFani landfall process completed; moving towards North-North East direction pic.twitter.com/FZUx2khFvs - Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) 3 May 2019

THE EXTREMELY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM "FANI" IS VERY LIKELY TO MOVE NORTH-NORTHEASTWARDS AND WEAKEN INTO A VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM DURING NEXT 6 HOURS. - India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) 3 May 2019

THUS THE CYCLONE CROSSED ODISHA COAST CLOSE TO PURI BETWEEN 0800 TO 1000 HRS IST OF TODAY THE 3RD MAY, 2019. - India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) 3 May 2019

THE EXTREMELY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM "FANI" LAY CENTERED AT 0930 HOURS IST OF TODAY, 03rd MAY, 2019 NEAR LAT. 19.80N AND LONG. 85.70E OVER ODISHA COAST CLOSE TO PURI. LATEST OBSERVATION INDICATES THAT THE EYE OF THE SYSTEM HAS COMPLETELY MOVED INTO LAND BY 1000 HRS IST OF TODAY. - India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) 3 May 2019

Odisha:Eye of #CycloneFani has completely moved into land by 1000 hrs IST. 48 NDRF teams are engaged in rescue and road clearing operations in Puri and Khurda districts#Report: S N Pattnaik pic.twitter.com/hgpVDdXR1L - All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) 3 May 2019

10.37 AM: Railway to run special train in an attempt to evacuate stranded passengers.

#FaniUpdates In order to clear stranded passengers at Visakhapatnam & near by areas, #Railways will run a special train from #Visakhapatnam today to #Mumbai as per timings & stoppages of Konark Exp. Public are requested to make use of this special train service. @eastcoastrail pic.twitter.com/Rr23ajewAn - Central Railway (@Central_Railway) 3 May 2019

10.34 AM: In wake of the landfall of the cyclonic storm in Odisha, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has cancelled her election rallies.

West Bengal CM Mamata Benerjee has cancelled her election rallies after #CycloneFani made landfall in #Odisha#LokSabhaElections2019 Live Updates: https://t.co/GyXm0YyLLj pic.twitter.com/1cplL4BjjJ - India Today (@IndiaToday) 3 May 2019

10.32 AM: The "eye" of the storm has completely moved into the land.

Latest observation of the Indian Met Dept indicates that the eye of the storm completely moved into the land#CycloneFani #CyclonicStormFANI Live Updates: https://t.co/MlJxA4uxZn pic.twitter.com/hIVHHZXCjv - India Today (@IndiaToday) 3 May 2019

#CycloneFani: Impact of landfall with wind at maximum speed of 240-245 km per hour according to IMD pic.twitter.com/Xl3WNQfjfV - Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) 3 May 2019

10.26 AM: The centre of the eye of the cyclone has moved northeastwards in the last one hour.

#CycloneFani 10:00 Hr radar image update by IMD. The centre or "eye" of the cyclone has moved northeastwards in the last 1 hr. pic.twitter.com/YKz14UyuCA - NDMA India (@ndmaindia) 3 May 2019

10.25 AM: Cyclone Fani: Post landfall outlook

10.22 AM: Damage expected due to Cyclone Fani and action suggested for Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha.

#CycloneFani: Damage Expected and Action suggested for Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha. IMD pic.twitter.com/pY36MSjZkq - NDMA India (@ndmaindia) 3 May 2019

FANI centered near lat 19.8 & long 85.7 at 0930 IST of today close to Puri, latest observations indicates that the eye of cyclone has completely moved into land by 1000 hrs IST. Thus the cyclone crossed Odisha coast between 0800 - 1000 IST. pic.twitter.com/gAQ3kpmRHg - India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) 3 May 2019

10.18 AM: Chief Seceretary Aditya Prasad holding a high level review meeting at Bhubaneswar after landfall of Cyclone Fani in Puri.

Odisha:Chief Secretary Aditya prasad padhi now holding a high level review meeting at Bhubaneswar after landfall of #CycloneFani in puri. In Sakhigopal area of Puri a person died due to uproot of trees. Rainfall under the impact of Fani is around 150 mm in affected areas pic.twitter.com/Z4G2XA954v - All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) 3 May 2019

10.16 AM: Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast near Puri.

#CycloneFani is frequently changing its track and speed, hits Odisha coast near puri. pic.twitter.com/6X4xjjtUgR - All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) 3 May 2019

10.14 AM: Effect of Cyclone Fani in Khordha district of Odisha.

Effect of #CycloneFani at Balipanta in Khordha district of Odisha Src : NDRF pic.twitter.com/lWmCY81AMJ - All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) 3 May 2019

10.12 AM: NDRF teams are in action in Bhubaneswar in view of Cyclone Fani.

10.10 AM: Cyclone Fani Alert bulletin.

10.08 AM: Helpline number for Cyclone Fani.

MHA has operationalised Helpline Number 1938 for cyclone FANI. - , HMO India (@HMOIndia) 3 May 2019

10.06 AM: Cyclone Fani Alert bulletin.

10.04 AM: Cyclone Fani Alert bulletin.

10.02 AM: Cyclone Fani Alert bulletin released by IMD.

9.58 AM: NDRF relief operation underway in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh: Relief operation by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) is underway in Kotturu Mandal of Srikakulam which received rain and experienced strong winds today. #CycloneFani has made a landfall in Odisha's Puri. (Pic source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/gzTZUzWMHT - ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019

9.49 AM: A large number of trees uprooted; power outage in many districts

After Cyclone Fani made its landfall, a large number of trees have been uprooted in Puri-Konark marine drive road, and the power supply has been affected badly in Puri, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and Balugaon.

9.47 AM: Landfall started at 8 AM, and the entireprocess of eye entering into land will be completed in the next 2 hours, saysthe Indian Met Department.

9.45 AM: Cyclone Fani makes a landfall in Puri; latest visuals.

The sound and the fury : here's what the landfall at Puri by #CycloneFani actually looked like.. Video by @PIBBhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/4GpvKFkRQ3 - PIB India (@PIB_India) May 3, 2019

9.40 AM: Latest visuals from Puri in Odisha (ANI)

9.37 AM: What does landfall mean?

A cyclone making a landfall implies that the first arm of the cyclone has reached the land. The eye of the cyclone, which is calm, is nearly 30 km.

9.31 AM: 34 disaster relief teams on standby

Indian Coast Guard has positioned 34 disaster relief teams at Vizag, Chennai, Paradip, Gopalpur, Haldia, Frazergunj and Kolkata, besides four Coast Guard ships at Vizag and Chennai.

9.25 AM: Winds speed surging towards 200kmph

The area along Puri is witnessing winds with a speed of 145 kilometres per hour that could reach up to 180-200 kmph, which could bring an "extensive damage", he said. A cyclone making a landfall implies that the first arm of the cyclone has reached the land. The eye of the cyclone, which is calm, is nearly 30 kilometres.

9.18 AM: Where to call in case of emergency?

Odisha's emergency helpline number: +916742534177

PLEASE RETWEET -#Odisha's emergency helpline number for Cyclone Fani +916742534177, Control room number of different districts have been issued #CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/8h4VOMXMwF - Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 3, 2019

9.15 AM: Many parts, particularly low laying areas of Puri town, have been submerged in water, reports All India Radio. Satapada and panaspada area of Brahamigiri block have been severely affected. No loss of life reported.

9.11 AM: Latest updates on Cyclone Fani

Continuous rain and strong winds hits Puri and other parts of Odisha

97mm rain has been measured in coastal city of Puri

105 mm rain has been reported in Gopalpur

Current speed of Cyclone Foni, which has made a landfall in Puri, is more than 140kmph

Cyclone is moving on an average 20kmph

9.07 AM: Cyclone Fani has landed in Odisha; here's how it feels on the ground.

As landfall impact of #CycloneFani hits Puri, here's how it feels on the ground. Video courtesy @PIBBhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/WNDWgoXtmP - PIB India (@PIB_India) May 3, 2019

9.05 AM: Part of eye lies over land: Met

Cyclone Fani is about 25 km south of Puri, and will cross the Odisha coast between Gopalpur & Chandbali till 11 AM. The entire process of eye entering into land will be completed in next two hours, says the weather department.

ESCS FANI about 25 km SSWof Puri at 0830 IST. To cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur & Chandbali close to Puri during 0800-1100 IST. Landfall started at 0800 hrs IST. Part of eye lies over land at 0830. Entire process of eye entering into land will be completed in next 2 hrs. pic.twitter.com/2RrDpvyOuj - India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 3, 2019

9.02 AM: The Met Dept says the impact of landfall process has begun.; latest visuals

#WATCH Visuals from coastal town of Digha in West Bengal as #CycloneFani is expected to make landfall in Odisha's Puri district by 11 am. According to the Met Dept, the impact of landfall process has begun. pic.twitter.com/R5iJY4vjGD - ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019

8.45 AM: Coast Guard deploys 4 ships, 34 disaster relief teams

As Cyclone Fani heads towards the eastern coast, the Indian Coast Guard has positioned. A total of 34 disaster relief teams at different spots and deployed four ships to handle any exigency.

8.30 AM: After crossing Odisha, the cyclone is likely to move towards West Bengal before tapering off. It is, however, still likely to impact parts of the northeast, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, reports PTI.

8.20 AM: Fani could reach wind speed of 200-230 kmph

The Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department said the wind speed of the Extremely Severe Cyclone Fani could reach 200-230 kilometres when it makes the landfall. "According to our last update on location at 5.30 am, Cyclone Fani was 65 kilometres from Gopalpur and 80 kilometres from Puri, " said an official. -PTI

8.15 AM: Schools have been ordered closed and people asked to move to safer places as the extremely severe cyclonic storm makes the landfall in Puri in Odisha Friday morning.

