Delhi Election Results 2020: Date, vote counting time, FAQs, exit poll results

Delhi election: The Election Commission has announced the final voter turnout in Delhi was 62.59 per cent, five per cent less than 2015. There were 13,780 polling booths where every vote is accounted for by the presiding officers which is a time-consuming exercise, Sandeep Saxena, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, said. Exit polls on Saturday had predicted an easy win for the AAP against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. AAP has said the delay in announcing of final polling figures was suspicious and asked if the poll panel was waiting for BJP office's nod.

Also read: Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM amid tight security

When is Delhi election results 2020

The results of the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 are slated to be released on February 11. The counting of votes will begin from 8 am on February 11.

Also read: Delhi Election Result 2020: Counting time; when will trends start coming in?

Timings, when is counting of votes

Counting of votes will start around 8 am. While you can watch live coverage on the election at BusinessToday.In, Aaj Tak and India Today from 6 am onwards.

How you can check Delhi Assembly Election Results

To stay updated, the ECI's official website will have realtime information about the results. They will also be available on the Voter Helpline App. Apart from the ECI app and official website, the Delhi Assembly elections can be accessed live on BusinessToday.In, India Today TV, IndiaToday.In, AajTak TV. India Today and AajTak will begin live coverage anywhere between 6 am and 7 am.

Exit polls on Delhi elections 2020

The India Today-Axis My India has predicted the AAP is likely to get majority. The poll predicted 2-11 seats for the saffron party and gave no seat for the Grand Old Congress.

The voter turnout in Delhi elections was 61.46 per cent. The exit polls stated the BJP's vote share had risen from 32 per cent in 2015 Delhi elections to 35 per cent in 2020. The vote share of the Congress declined from 10 per cent in Delhi elections 2015 to 5 per cent in 2020 Delhi Assembly polls. According to several media polls, the AAP will likely get a majority whereas the BJP will be a distant second.

Seatwise projections of Delhi elections 2020

In East Delhi and West Delhi, the AAP is likely to get 9-10 seats whereas the saffron party will most likely win 1 seat. The Congress scored a 0 both in East Delhi and West Delhi, as per India Today's exit polls. Apart from East Delhi and West Delhi, North Delhi has also tilted in favour of AAP and is likely to give BJP a single seat.

According to the exit polls, AAP is reported to get 9-10 seats each in New Delhi and Chandni Chowk whereas the BJP's best hope is a single seat in these districts. In North West Delhi and North East Delhi, AAP could win 7-9 seats whereas the BJP is likely to get 1-3 seats.

Also read: Delhi Assembly polls: AAP announces lists of all 70 candidates; Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi

Delhi Election 2020: Full schedule

January 14: EC to issue election notification January 21: Last date of filing nominations January 22: Scrutiny of nominations January 24: Last date to withdraw nominations February 8: Voting day February 11: Final counting of votes February 22: Term of current Delhi assembly will expire

Delhi election 2020: Tech-enabled polls

1. Delhi election this year is tech-enabled. Not just QR-code enabled voter slip and booth app, the EC has put the entire voter list online. The poll officials will scan the pre-printed voter slips containing the QR-code to mark the electors' attendance for casting their votes.

2. Voters (for the first time) can download their digital photo voter slip from 'Voter Helpline' app which is available on Google Playstore and Apple app store.

3. To download the digital photo voter slip from, voters are required to link their mobile number with their voter ID card of Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number.

4. Voters who wish to carry their digital photo voter slip (in voter helpline app) instead of a printed copy will be allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the polling booth but only up to the electoral official who will check and verify the same.

5. The EC has also suggested the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to forecast the queue length at the polling booths through the Voter Helpline Mobile app.

6. If executed, it will help voters know the best time to go to cast their votes at the polling stations.

Also Read: Delhi election 2020: Polls to be held on Feb 8, results on Feb 11, says Election Commission

Delhi Election 2020: Voting FAQs

Q. What are the voting timings?

A. The voting timings are likely to be from 7 am to 6 pm on February 8 (Saturday).

Q. Delhi exit polls date and time?

Exit polls for Delhi Assembly elections 2020 will be declared after polling on February 8. You can watch complete exit poll coverage on BusinessToday.In, India Today and Aaj Tak.

Q. How many seats?

A. In the upcoming Delhi Assembly collection, the contest will be for 70 assembly seats. It would be a single-phased election. In 2015, The Aam Aadmi Party scored a landslide victory by winning a majority of 67 of the 70 seats.

Q. How many voters in Delhi?

A. Nearly 1.46 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Q. Who are eligible to vote?

A. Indian citizens who have attained the age of 18 as on the qualifying date (1st of January of the year of revision of electoral roll), can enroll themselves as general voters.

Q. When will be Delhi election results be out?

A. The counting of votes shall take place on February 11.

Q. What are the requirements for vote registration?

A. You can enroll as a voter if you are:

1. An Indian citizen.

2. Have attained the age of 18 years on the qualifying date i.e. 1st of January of the year of revision of electoral roll.

3. Ordinarily resident of the polling area of the constituency where you want to be enrolled as a voter.

4. Not disqualified to be enrolled as a voter.

Q. How can I register as a voter?

1. You need to fill Form 6 online at the National Voters' Service Portal (NSVP). This form is also for 'First-time voters' and 'voters who have shifted to another constituency.

2. You need to fill form 8 for any change in Name, Photo, Age, EPIC Number, Address, Date of birth, Age, Name of relative, Type of relation, Gender.

3. In case of residence shift from one place to another within the same constituency, you need to fill Form 8A.

4. You need to fill form 6 if you are shifting from one constituency to another.

Note: Visit www.nvsp.in for all of the above

Also Read: Delhi assembly election 2020: AAP launches poll campaign with 'Acche beete paanch saal -Lage raho Kejriwal' slogan

Q. By when can I register to cast my vote in Delhi elections?

A. Although the final electoral roll has been published (up to January 1, 2020), any person who is eligible to vote can apply for registration as a voter. The person can register till the last date of nomination of the Delhi election 2020.

According to the EC website, voter list is continuously updated till the last date of filing of nominations by the candidate.

Q. How can I check if my name appears on Delhi voter list?

1. Delhi's chief election office's official website (ceodelhi.gov.in) has a link on its homepage about the electoral roll which was published on January 6, 2020.

2. Once you click on the given link, it guides you to the list of rolls which is further sub-divided into two parts - Main Roll and Modification. The Mail Roll is a constituency-wise list of all eligible voters in Delhi. Modification comprises names and details of voters who got their details corrected.

3. Both the links (Main Roll and Modification) takes you to a list of constituencies and the various part numbers. When you click on the part number, it will show the constituency details like identification, location, year of revision etc. The said page also comprises the Google map location and photographs of the polling station along with a list of all registered voters there.

Q. What is the alternative choice to check my name on Delhi voter list?

A. If you want to check if you are registered to vote, visit electoralsearch.in to verify your status. If your name appears in the list, you are eligible to vote, else, you need to register to vote. Visit www.nvsp.in for voter registration.

1. Voters can also check if their names appear on the voter list of Delhi. They can search for their names on NVSP by their name or their EPIC number.

2. For example, if the voters want to look for their names, they need to give their details such as assembly constituency number and name, voter identity card number, voter's name, father name, house number etc.

3. Incase voters are not able to find their name, they can send an SMS to get their details on their registered mobile numbers.

4. If the voters select EPIC number, they will need to give their voter ID number and all their details will be shown on the screen.

The EC has introduced a new concept of 'absentee voters'. Under this, disabled persons and senior citizens above 80 years who are not able to come to the polling stations owing to physical circumstances or other reasons can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot. Senior citizens will be provided with pick and drop facility.

Q. Are cell phones allowed inside the polling booth?

A. Mobile phones are not allowed inside the polling stations. However, voters who wish to carry their digital photo voter slip (in voter helpline app) instead of a printed copy will be allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the polling booth but only up to the electoral official who will check and verify the same.

Q. When will voting happen in my constituency?

The polling will be conducted across all 70 constituencies in a single phase on February 8. The voting will start at 8 am and will conclude at 6 pm. The results for the Delhi elections will be revealed on February 11.

Q. How to find my name on electoral roll?

You need to visit the official CEO Delhi website or the official Election Commission of India (ECI) website to find your name on the voting list. On the CEO Delhi site, you need to click either on the 'Check Your Name in The Voter's List (Electoral Roll) By Voter ID' or 'Check your name in the Voter's List (Electoral Roll) by Voter Name'. After this, another page will appear. Here, you have to fill in your details like name, father's name, age, state, district, assembly constituency and the security code. Click on search and your details will show. These details will also include your polling station. Locating my polling booth online and via SMS To exercise your voting rights, you need to know the correct polling booth. To know the correct polling booth, you can visit the official National Voters' Service Portal (NSVP). After this, click on the 'Search in Electoral Roll' option. Fill in your details and hit enter. Your polling booth will come along with your voter details.

Q. Who's representing my constituency?

Before exercising your voting right as a responsible citizen, it is important that you know who is the candidate from your constituency. The information regarding who is fighting Delhi elections 2020 from your constituency can be found on websites such as MyNeta.

Q. Top candidates to watch out for in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

The ruling AAP, BJP and the Congress have fielded an interesting lineup of candidates, both experienced and young leaders, for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 8. All the three parties have also utilised defectors in order to attack the Achilles' heel of their opponents.

CONGRESS: The Congress has fielded experienced leaders like the former cabinet minister Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran and the former Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar. The grand old party has also fielded young leaders like INC's Delhi unit chief's daughter Shivani from Kalkaji and the daughter of the former Lok Sabha speaker Yogananda Shastri Priyanka Singh from RK Puram.

The party has also utilised AAP defectors Alka Lamba and Adarsh Shastri in key constituencies.

BJP: The saffron party has fielded experienced leaders who are also sitting MLAs. Vijender Gupta will contest from Rohini. OP Sharma will contest from Vishwas Nagar and Jagdish Sharma from Mustafabad. BJP has fielded a novice Sunil Yadav against the national AAP Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. It has also fielded its spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from Hari Nagar constituency whereas Dharamveer Singh is fielded from Kalkaji.

The saffron party under Amit Shah has utilised the AAP defector Kapil Mishra as well alongside its lineup of young and old leaders. Kapil Mishra will contest from Model Town. Mishra had won from the Karawal Nagar seat in 2015 elections on AAP ticket.

AAP: National AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will contest from the New Delhi constituency. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will contest from Patparganj. The AAP candidates to watch out for are Raghav Chadha, Somnath Bharti and Atishi. Atishi has been given a ticket from Kalkaji whereas Raghav Chadha will contest from Rajinder Nagar. Somnath Bharti is fielded from Malviya Nagar.

Q. Flashback to Delhi Elections 2015

India Against Corruption and the hunger strikes with Anna Hazare introduced a former IRS officer Arvind Kejriwal into the world of politics in 2013. Arvind Kejriwal won the Delhi elections and dethroned the Congress in its stronghold of 15 long years. The verdict was split and Kejriwal had to resign from the post of CM. This led to presidential rule in Delhi and elections were held after two years. In these elections,the AAP swept the Delhi Elections 2015 with a landslide victory by winning 67 out of 70 seats. This election saw the saffron party reduced to merely 3 seats. The Congress did not win any seat in this election.