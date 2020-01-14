Delhi Assembly polls: AAP announces list of all 70 candidates; Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi

With Assembly polls less than a month away, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party announced its list of all 70 candidates after the approval from its political affairs committee on Tuesday. AAP Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest elections from the New Delhi Assembly seat and his deputy Manish Sisodia from the Patparganj seat.

"Best wishes to all. Don't be complacent. Work v hard. People have a lot of faith in AAP and u. God bless," Kejriwal tweeted after the announcement of the candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections.

The party has retained 46 members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) this time. Dilip Pandey, Atishi and Raghav Chadha, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, will also contest the assembly elections to be held on February 8.

Pandey will contest from Timarpur, Atishi from Kalkaji and Chadha from Rajendra Nagar, the party's Political Affairs Committee said.

"The existing MLAs will contest elections on 46 seats in place of 15 existing MLAs and 9 new MLAs on vacant seats. There are 8 women among them. In 2015, there were six women," Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

The Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be held on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11. It will be a three-cornered contest this time between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP and the Congress. Kejriwal-led AAP saw a thumping win in 2015 Assembly elections with the party bagging 67 seats, leaving just three (seats) for the BJP.

There are 58 general category seats, 12 for SC and none for STs in Delhi assembly. According to the chief electoral officer (CEO) Delhi Ranbir Singh, there are a total of 1,46,92,136 (1.46 crore) voters in Delhi comprising 80.55 lakh males and 66.35 lakh females.

