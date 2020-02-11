Delhi Election Results 2020: Check full list of winners from AAP, BJP

Delhi election results: As the counting of votes in the Delhi assembly elections draws to a close, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is looking to clinch a massive victory over opponents Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. While early trends suggest some unexpected upsets, AAP is looking to come back to power for the third time with a strong mandate. Congress had accepted defeat early in the day, and BJP followed suit later in the day.

AAP dominated the day despite some tense contests. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Atishi Marlena managed to win their respective seats after trailing for quite some time. On other hand, Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha, and Rakhi Birla won their constituencies with a comfortable lead.

BJP faced several upsets across national capital. Its candidate from Model Town Kapil Mishra lost to AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. BJP's Vijender Gupta managed to retain BJP's stronghold, Rohini, by defeating AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala.

Here's the names of winning candidates

Adarsh Nagar: Pawan Sharma (AAP)

Ambedkar Nagar: Ajay Dutt (AAP)

Babarpur: Gopal Rai (AAP)

Badarpur: Ramvir Singh Bhiduri (BJP)

Badli: Ajesh Yadav (AAP)

Ballimaran: Imran Hussain (AAP)

Bawana: Jai Bhagwan (AAP)

Bijwasan: Bhupinder Singh Joon (AAP)

Burari: Sanjeev Jha (AAP)

Chandni Chowk: Parlad Singh Sawhney (AAP)

Chhatarpur: Kartar Singh Tanwar (AAP)

Delhi Cantt: Virender Singh Kadian (AAP)

Deoli: Prakash Jarwal (AAP)

Dwarka: Vinay Mishra (AAP)

Gandhi Nagar: Anil Kumar Bajpai (BJP)

Ghonda: Ajay Mahawar (BJP)

Gokalpur: Surendra Kumar (AAP)

Greater Kailash: Saurabh Bharadwaj (AAP)

Hari Nagar: Raj Kumari Dhillon (AAP)

Janakpuri: Rajesh Rishi (AAP)

Jangpura: Praveen Kumar (AAP)

Kalkaji: Atishi (AAP)

Karawal Nagar: Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP)

Karol Bagh: Vishesh Ravi (AAP)

Kasturba Nagar: Madan Lal (AAP)

Kirari: Rituraj Govind (AAP)

Kondli: Kuldeep Kumar (AAP)

Krishna Nagar: SK Bagga (AAP)

Laxmi Nagar: Abhay Verma (BJP)

Madipur: Girish Soni (AAP)

Malviya Nagar: Somnath Bharti (AAP)

Mangolpuri: Rakhi Birla (AAP)

Matia Mahal: Shoaib Iqbal (AAP)

Matiala: Gulab Singh (AAP)

Mehrauli: Naresh Yadav (AAP)

Model Town: Akhilesh Pati Tripathi (AAP)

Moti Nagar: Shiv Charan Goel (AAP)

Mundka: Dharampal Lakra (AAP)

Mustafabad: Haji Yunus (AAP)

Najafgarh: Kailash Gahlot (AAP)

Nangloi Jat: Raghuvinder Shokeen (AAP)

Narela: Sharad Kumar (AAP)

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal (AAP)

Okhla: Amanatullah Khan (AAP)

Palam: Bhavna Gaur (AAP)

Patel Nagar: Raaj Kumar Anand (AAP)

Patparganj: Manish Sisodia (AAP)

Rajinder Nagar: Raghav Chadha (AAP)

Rajouri Garden: A Dhanwati Chandela A (AAP)

Rithala: Mohinder Goyal (AAP)

RK Puram: Pramila Tokas (AAP)

Rohini: Vijender Kumar (BJP)

Rohtas Nagar: Jitender Mahajan (BJP)

Sadar Bazar: Som Dutt (AAP)

Sangam Vihar: Dinesh Mohaniya (AAP)

Seelampur: Abdul Rehman (AAP)

Seema Puri: Rajendra Pal Gautam (AAP)

Shahadara: Ram Niwas Goel (AAP)

Shakur Basti: Satyender Jain (AAP)

Shalimar Bagh: Bandana Kumari (AAP)

Sultanpur Majra: Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat (AAP)

Tilak Nagar: Jarnail Singh (AAP)

Timarpur: Dilip Pandey (AAP)

Tri Nagar: Preeti Tomar (AAP)

Trilokpuri: Rohit Kumar (AAP)

Tughlakabad: Sahiram (AAP)

Uttan Nagar: Naresh Balyan (AAP)

Vikaspuri: Mahinder Yadav (AAP)

Vishwas Nagar: Om Prakash Sharma (BJP)

Wazirpur: Rajesh Gupta (AAP)

Also read: Delhi Election Results Live Updates: Delhi has shown Kejriwal is not 'terrorist' but 'nationalist': Sanjay Singh

Also read: Delhi Election Result 2020: Counting time; how to check; when will trends start coming in?

Also read: Delhi Election Results 2020: Watch live streaming on Aaj Tak, India Today