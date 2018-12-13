Delhi Metro to start operating in three new routes this month

The Delhi Metro network is going to get more intricate by the end of the month with operations starting in three new corridors. The combined length of the corridors of 50 km will finally mark the completion of Delhi Metro's Phase III project. The three corridors set to be opened are the 9.7-km stretch connecting Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 on the Pink Line, the 9.4-km stretch from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda extension of the Red Line and the 29.7-km long Aqua Line of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor will connect the prominent markets of South Delhi - Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, INA and South Extension. Not only that, the line will also connect to the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. It will also have an interchange section at Mayur Vihar I that will connect the Pink and Blue lines.

The Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section of the Red Line will touch Ghaziabad, connecting some of the city's most interior parts. This corridor will pass through Sahibabad Industrial Area connecting all the peripheral areas. DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal said that constructing this corridor was very challenging as it runs along the very busy GT Road, as mentioned in The Times of India. This is the primary reason construction in that corridor took so much time as girders had to be launched at night time.

The Aqua Line will connect Greater Noida to the metro network. However, the line will not be directly connected to the Delhi Metro and commuters will have to change trains and purchase separate tokens to use both the networks.

Dayal also mentioned that trials are currently taking place for all the three stretches. The DMRC will soon send papers to the commissioner of metro rail safety inviting him to inspect the lines. Inspection of the Aqua Line is already underway and is likely to conclude on December 13.

He also added that as per the MoU between DMRC and NMRC, the Aqua Line will be operated and maintained by the Delhi Metro. Around 100 DMRC employees will provide support and training to the newly-recruited staff of NMRC over the next year. This programme may, however, be extended beyond one year, Dayal said.

Also read: Railways removes 'mela surcharge' for Kumbh! More facilities announced for pilgrims