Delhi residents throng Ghaziabad liquor shops to buy alcohol; shopkeepers say show Aadhaar

Liquor shops in Ghaziabad near the Delhi-UP border are now requesting residential proof from customers. Alcohol sellers are asking for Aadhaar cards or residential proof in order to sell liquor. This move by some shopkeepers comes after complaints of Delhi residents crossing over the border to buy cheap alcohol.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has imposed a 70 per cent special corona fee on alcohol a day after it relaxed restrictions in the national capital. This decision was taken to encourage social distancing as well as to replenish the government's coffers.

According to a report in Times of India, buyers from Delhi rushed to Ghaziabad to purchase liquor that in turn triggered long queues at the shops. There are more than 20 liquor shops in the border areas such as Maharajpur, Bhopura, Kaushambi, Shalimar Garden, Chandra Nagar, Khoda and Loni, as mentioned in the daily. A liquor shop owner told the daily that they have started checking Aadhaar cards of buyers, following orders of local police.

However, Mubarak Ali, District Excise Officer has said that no such order has been issued to liquor shops. "But if the complaints of Delhi residents sneaking into the district to buy liquor are true, we will ask cops to take action," he told the daily.

Cops posted at the border areas said that there have been an increase in the number of vehicles trying to enter Ghaziabad from Delhi side. He added that many were sent back. Cars and bags of commuters are also being checked crossing to Ghaziabad from Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government mopped up Rs 7.65 crore in revenue from liquor sale on the first day after imposition of corona cess, government officials said. "The revenue from sale of liquor was Rs 4.5 crore on Tuesday. An additional amount of Rs 3.15 crore was earned through the cess," said an official of Excise department.

