'India-Australia formidable partners on field, solid partners off it', says PM Modi to PM Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called India and Australia formidable competitors on the field and solid partners off it in a reply to a congratulatory message from his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

The Australian Prime Minister sent his wishes for PM Modi and the Indian cricket team on their big win in the test series at the Gabba stadium.

Morrison's tweet read, "Congratulations @narendramodi and the Indian Cricket Team on a great win in the test series here in Australia. It was a hard fought contest between the game's best teams and players."Commiserations to Tim Paine and the Australian Men's Test Team, he said, adding, "They'll be back."To this tweet, PM Modi replied, "Thanks, @ScottMorrisonMP. It was a thrilling series with the best from both the teams on full display. India and Australia make for formidable competitors on the field, and solid partners off it."

India on Tuesday had an historic win with the country being the first since West Indies in 1988 to beat the Australian team at the Gabba stadium.

PM Modi tweeted on Indian cricket team's win, "We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours."



