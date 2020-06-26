India-China standoff: ITBP internal memo warns personnel of Chinese phishing attack

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-ln) of the Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued an advisory regarding a potential cyber attack from Chinese 'cyber warriors' against the Indian Army, an ITBP internal memo suggests.
The development is significant since Indo-Tibetan Border Police is deployed at various sensitive locations along the Line of Actual Control of the Indo-China border. This phishing attack is expected to impersonate various government agencies and departments, including personnel from various Central Armed Police Forces.
The phishing attack is supposed to be in guise of general details like "free COVID-19 test", which could come from spoofed e-mail IDs like (ncov2019@gov.in). Cybercriminals could use possible phishing e-mail subject lines like 'Free Covid-19 testing for all residents of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad', the department has said.
The government had also warned people that malicious actors were planning a large-scale phishing attack against Indian individuals and businesses, including small, medium and large enterprises. The phishing campaign is expected to use malicious emails under the pretext of local authorities in charge of dispensing government-funded COVID-19 support initiatives, it said.
