India-China border news live updates: 20 Indian soldiers killed in clash with PLA troops in Galwan Valley

At least 20 soldiers of Indian Army were killed in faceoff with troops of China's People's Liberation Army in Galwan valley on Monday night, sources say. The number of casulaties on Indian side is expected to rise, they further said.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on developments regarding the Galwan face-off. Before that Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General Manoj Naravane met Singh at his residence.

Later, the Ministry of External Affairs released a statement in this matter, blaming Chinese forces for unilaterally trying to change the status quo which led to altercation at Indo-China border in Ladakh. The Ministry assured that the goverment is committed to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of 16th Bihar Regiment, and two jawans died on Monday night after clashes took place between India and China at the Galwan Valley region in Ladakh. The Indian Army confirmed the developments and issued a statement soon in the matter. "During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," stated the official statement by the Indian Army. China has also reported casualties after the clash.

This is the first instance of casualty between the two sides since 1975.

10.30 pm: Indian Army confirms that 20 soldiers have died in the wake of skirmish with Chinese forces in Galwan valley.

9.40 pm: At least 20 Indian Army soldiers have been killed in confrontation with Chinese troops in Galwan valley, sources say. This number is likely to increase.

8.30 pm: Home Minister Amit Shah reaches PM Narendra Modi's residence.

8.15 pm: MEA releases statement on China attack on India in Ladakh

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued its statement on the violent clash at Galwan valley in Ladakh on late Monday night that resulted in deaths of one Indian Army official and two jawans. The Ministry assured that the government is committed to sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

The full statement is as follows:

"India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in Eastern Ladakh.

Senior Commanders had a productive meeting on 6th June 2020 and agreed on a process for such de-escalation. Subsequently, ground commanders had a series of meetings to implement the consensus reached at a higher level.

While it was our expectation that this would unfold smoothly, the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley.

On the late-evening and night of 15th June, 2020 a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there. Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side.

We remain firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue. At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

7.38 pm: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Director-General SS Deswal leaves from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after a meeting. ITBP, along with Indian Army, guards the Indo-China border.

7.12 pm: Rahul Gandhi offers condolences to families of martyred soldiers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has extended his condolences to the families of Indian Army official and soldiers martyred in Galwan valley.

"Words cannot describe the pain I feel for the officers and men who sacrificed their lives for our country. My condolences to all their loved ones. We stand with you in this difficult time," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Words cannot describe the pain I feel for the officers and men who sacrificed their lives for our country.



7.07 pm: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-China standoff in Galwan valley.

6.51 pm: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane leave from the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This is the second successive review meeting in a day after death of one Indian Army official and two jawans in Galwan valley.

6.36 pm: Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesperson of PLA's Western Command, blames Indian army of crossing LAC and provoking attacks, which led to fierce physical confrontation and resulted in casualties. He, however, did not disclose the details of casualties on Chinese side. He claimed that Galwan valley always belonged to China.

6.28 pm: External Affairs Minister present at Rajnath Singh's residence

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is present at the meeting being held at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. CDS General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General Manoj Navarane are also present.

6.26 pm: Special train ferrying labourers to road project close to China border cancelled

A special train ferrying labourers from Jharkhand to BRO road construction project at Indo-China border has been cancelled after rising tensions in the region. The train was scheduled to leave on June 20. The first train was flagged off by CM Hemant Soren himself last Saturday. Dumka DC has cited security reasons for the cancellation of trains.

6.20 pm: Suspend business ties with China, says SJM

After deaths of Indian soldiers in a confrontation with Chinese forces, RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has reiterated that India should not do any business with China.

We have written to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to reconsider Delhi-Meerut RRTS project award to a Chinese firm, SJM said. This is against Atma Nirbhar Bharat call by the Prime Minister, it further added.

We also appeal to Maharashtra government to reconsider accord with Chinese auto company, SJM said.

6.16 pm: De-escalate the situation on LAC, says CPI(M)

The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) has expressed "its deep condolences at the death of an Indian officer and two soldiers" in Galwan valley .

"The Government of India should come out with an authoritative statement as to what actually happened. It is imperative that both the Governments immediately initiate high level talks to defuse the situation and advance the process of disengagement on the basis of the agreed understanding on maintaining peace and tranquility on the border," CPI(M) said

5.46 pm: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Naravane has reached the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

5.22 pm: Minitry of External Affairs is expected to release a statement on Chinese attack on India shortly.

5.16 pm: Congress condemns China's attack on India, says no compromise on national security and integrity

"Congress remains firm that the entire country stands as one to protect India's national security and our territorial integrity at all costs. Let Modi government remember that in our Parliamentary democracy, 'secrecy or silence' are unacceptable on part of our government," said Congress spokersperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a statement.

4.55 pm: Sensex dips 275 points after China attack on India today, recovers

Sensex and Nifty lost all their gains to end in red during afternoon session on Tuesday after three Indian army personnel lost their lives in Galwan valley in Ladakh in an attack by Chinese forces. Trading in green since morning on positive global cues, Sensex lost 275 points to 32,953 and Nifty fell 85 points to 9,728 as reports of tension between India and China emerged. Later, Sensex and Nifty recovered all losses to trade flat amid positive global cues.

4.51 pm: China did not retreat from Galwan despite talks

Despite corp commander talks between India and China, the latter did not withdraw forces from Galwan, said sources in the know. Both sides had agreed to step back from the valley after dialogue on June 6.

4.50 pm: Make sure sacrifice of Indian soldiers is not in vain, says Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to express his condolences to families of Indian soldiers martyred in Galwan. He said that the government must ensure that their sacrifices are not in vain.

"India stands with the 3 brave martyrs who were killed by China today in #Galwan. My thoughts are with families of Colonel & 2 brave soldiers. The commanding officer was leading from the front. The government must avenge these killings & ensure that their sacrifice was not in vain," Owaisi tweeted.

4.44 pm: China blames India of 'provocative attacks'

As tensions escalate on Galwan Valley, China has blamed India of crossing the border illegally. "On June 6, the border troops of two countries held a commander-level military meeting and reached an important consensus on easing the situation in the border areas. But what is shocking is that on June 15, the Indian troops seriously violated the consensus of the two sides, crossed the border illegally twice, and carried out provocative attacks on Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical conflicts between the two border forces," said Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"China has lodged strong protests and solemn complaints with the Indian side, and once again solemnly demanded that the Indian side strictly restrain the frontline troops in accordance with the relevant spirit, do not cross border, do not take provocative acts, do not take any unilateral actions that will complicate the border situation. China and India agree to continue to resolve bilateral issues through dialogue and consultation and make efforts to ease the tension and maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas," he further said.

4:25 pm: HD Devegowda raises questions on the clash

Former PM HD Devegowda raises questions on the de-escalation process. He asked why Indian soldiers lost lives in a "de-escalation" process. He added that that the PM Modi and Defence Minister must offer a clearer picture of the border issue with China.

4:15 pm: What led to India-China standoff?

India-China tensions escalated in the first week of May after a violent clash took place on Pangong Tso lake between troops of both the countries. The trigger as China's opposition to India's laying of key road in the Finger area around Pangong Tso as well as the construction of another route connecting Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road.

4:05 pm: India-China clash rewind: First escalation since 1962

There has been tension in the Galwan area for the first time since 1962 and that too at a time when the LAC is clearly defined. In 1962, China launched an attack on India across its Eastern and Northern borders. One of the main reasons that triggered the war between the two sides was the construction of a road between Xinjiang and Tibet.

3.59 pm: Former Chief of Army Staff VK Singh says saddened by the martyrdom

"Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness and sacrifice," said VK Singh.

3:50 pm: Chinese Foreign Minister's statement

"Recently, in order to ease the situation in the border areas between China and India, China and India have maintained close communication through diplomatic and military channels. On June 6, the border troops of two countries held a commander-level military meeting and reached an important consensus on easing the situation in the border areas. But what is shocking is that on June 15, the Indian troops seriously violated the consensus of the two sides, crossed the border illegally twice, and carried out provocative attacks on Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical conflicts between the two border forces," said China FM.

3:40 pm: Shashi Tharoor says bow head in tribute

"The tragic news from Ladakh is shocking & calls for resolute handling by our government," says Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

3:30 pm: Capt Amarinder Singh condemns Ladakh incident

Captain Amarinder Singh said that whatever is happening in Ladakh is a continuation of Chinese aggression.

3:20 pm: Omar Abdullah questions de-escalation reports

Omar Abdullah said that if killing two jawans and an officer is "de-escalation" then matters must have really escalated. Three Indians killed in the line of duty, he said.

3:15 pm: Mehbooba Mufti says there must be retaliation

Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to say that the nation wants to know why there is no talk of retaliation. Two jawans and an officer have been martyred during the India-China clash.

3:10 pm: Congress spokesperson says strong message must be sent

Congress spokesperson said that a strong message must be sent to China in the wake of the border clashes.

3:05 pm: Global Times chief says don't want clash but don't fear it

Global Times Hu Xijin said that China does not want any clash with India but also does not fear it. "I want to tell the Indian side, don't be arrogant and misread China's restraint as being weak," Xijin added.

3:00 pm: Rajnath Singh briefs PM Modi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has briefed PM Modi on the India-China standoff. He also informed PM Modi of the measures that have been initiated after the clash.

2:57 pm: Brahmos had received clearance ahead of clash

The air-launched Brahmos had received combat clearance before the India-China troops clashed on Tuesday. Brahmos Corp told India Today, "The 'fleet release clearance' certification has paved the way for the pilots of Indian Air Force (IAF) Squadrons to use the missile during combat missions." The Brahmos is a supersonic land attack cruise missile capable of ranges in excess of 300 km.

2:50 pm: Defence Minister to virtually meet PM Modi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to hold a video conference with PM Modi ahead of his virtual meeting with the CMs of states and UTs. They are likely to discuss the border situation.

2:45 pm: Indian Army amends official statement to include casualties on both sides

A little after the official statement was issued, Indian Army amended the statement to include "casualties on both sides". Earlier the statement had only talked about the casualties on the Indian side.

2:40 pm: Anand Mahindra says time to stand by martyred soldiers

Anand Mahindra has said that eventually people will come to know the truth behind the clash but now is the time to stand in support of the martyred soldiers.

2:30 pm: Indian Army chief's visit to Pathankot cancelled

Army Chief General MM Naravane's scheduled visit to Pathankot military station has been cancelled in the wake of the India-China clashes. Several casualties have been reported from both the sides.

2:24 pm: Congress MP says need befitting retaliation

Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury said that india needs to ensure "befitting retaliation". He said Indian Army officials fell victim to unscrupulous Chinese aggression.

Our Army Jawans including Colonel have been fallen victims to unscrupulous Chinese aggression. @PMOIndia we need befitting retaliation, retaliation, retaliation!



2:20 pm: Chinese media on India-China clash

The Chinese media quoted the Foreign Minister and said that both the sides have agreed to resolve the matter through dialogues.

2:10 pm: The clashes said to have been hand-to-hand combat

According to reports the clashes were hand-to-hand combat. No bullets were fired. Five of Chinese sides are said to have died.

2:05 pm: 5 PLA soldiers were killed

According to reports five People's Liberation Army soldiers were killed while 11 were injured during the clash. Face-off is said to have been hand-to-hand combat.

1:58 pm: Omar Abdullah calls China shameless

Omar Abdullah called China shameless for blaming India for the attacks. "Ulta chor kotwal ko dantey," he said.

1:54 pm: AAP says sacrifice must not go in vain

AAP said that the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers must not go in vain. "We are grieved to hear about the attack on our soldiers at Ladakh border," it said.

1:53 pm: Chinese Foreign Minister's statement on India-China face-off

China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation. China and Indian side agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquility in border areas: Chinese FM

1:50 pm: Congress reacts to India-China clash

Randeep Surjewala calls the clash shocking and unbelievable. Violent clashes between India and China led to the death of two jawans and an officer from Indian side.