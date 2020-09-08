Indian, Chinese troops engaged in standoff at Rezang La, CCS meeting to take place: Top 10 developments

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a standoff at heights around Rezang La following Monday's clash. There are 40-50 Chinese troops facing off Indian troops that are holding on to the mountain heights. China made attempts to knock out Indian troops and occupy Indian positions.

As Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a standoff at Rezang La, a Cabinet meeting will take place at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house today at 6pm to discuss the India-China border tension. Prior to this, a Cabinet Council on Security will also take place.

Here are the latest developments on India-China standoff so far:

A meeting of the Cabinet Council on Security (CCS) will take place today. This will be followed by a cabinet meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house at 6pm. India-China will be one of the agendas of this meeting.

Russian Deputy Envoy has fleshed out Russia's position vis-a-vis the Ladakh border clash. The Russian Deputy Envoy stated, ''We are not interfering unless both sides are inviting us. We are not participating in any negotiations between the two countries."

"On 7th Sep, Indian troops illegally crossed LAC and entered the south bank of Pangong Tso. Indian troops blatantly fired warning shots at our border patrolling troops who were there for consultation. Our troops were compelled to take measures to stabilise situation. India's behaviour violated agreements. It's serious military provocation. We've made representations through diplomatic and military channels asking them to immediately stop dangerous moves, withdraw people who crossed the line and discipline frontline troops," Chinese Foreign Ministry's official statement read.

Chinese government's mouthpiece Global Times published an editorial about the same on its front page. This editorial is titled "Indian border troops' bravado will backfire." The Global Times reiterated the PLA Western Command spokesperson's claim that Indian soldiers illegally crossed the LAC (Line of Actual Control) on the southern side of the Pangong lake and then fired in the air in front of Chinese troops.

Chinese People's Liberation Army spokesperson Colonel Zhang Shuili said, "Indian Army illegally crossed the line and entered Bangong Hunan, the western section of the Sino-Indian border. During the operation, Indian Army blatantly fired threats to the patrol personnel of the Chinese border guards who had made representations, and the Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation on the ground."

Indian Army trashed claims pertaining to Indian troops transgressing into Chinese territory. The Indian Army stated, "At no stage, the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing."

Even as the Indian and Chinese soldiers are engaged in a clash near Rezang la heights, Indian and Chinese troops continue to communicate with each other.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described the border conflict between India and China in Ladakh as "very serious". He further said that a "very deep conversation" is required between the two sides at a political level. Ahead of his meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, he stated that the border clashes with China cannot be divorced from the state of the overall relationship with the neighbouring country.

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Narvane has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the events that have transpired so far in Ladakh. A high-level meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and chiefs of the tri-services is likely soon.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal attacked the BJP government over the India-China border clashes at eastern Ladakh. Sibal tweeted, "No control over: 1. Line of Actual Control, 2. Worrisome surge in COVID-19 cases, 3. Continuing economic slide, 4. Students committing suicide and 5. Mainstream media serving their political masters. Play with the ducks but don't score a duck."

Also read: China says never recognised Arunachal Pradesh, calls it 'China's South Tibet region'

Also read: India-China Clash Live Updates: Indian, Chinese troops in a standoff at heights around Rezang La