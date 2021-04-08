'Maharashtra, Rajasthan, both non-BJP states, got most vaccines,' Harsh Vardhan on bias allegations

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan responded to Maharashtra government's allegations of discrimination against non-BJP states over supply of coronavirus vaccines. He said that Rajasthan and Maharashtra are the top two states in terms of allocation of vaccine doses. The minister said that fear-mongering must be stopped and that there is no shortage of vaccines in the country. Dr Harsh Vardhan said in a series of tweets that over 9 crore vaccine doses have been administered and 4.3 crore doses are in stock or nearing delivery.

"Let's put an end to fear mongering now! #COVID19Vaccine doses: Total administered: 9 cr+ In stock/nearing delivery to states: 4.3 cr+ Where does question of shortages arise? We're continuously monitoring & enhancing supply," said the minister.

Lets put an end to fear mongering now!#COVID19Vaccine doses:



Total administered: 9 cr+

In stock/nearing delivery to states: 4.3 cr+



Where does question of shortages arise?

We're continuously monitoring & enhancing supply pic.twitter.com/NllmH3kifQ Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 8, 2021 "Hue & cry by certain States about partisanship by the Union Govt is just a farce, an attempt to hide their own incompetence. Maharashtra and Rajasthan are 2 of the top 3 States based on allocation of #COVID19Vaccine doses. Both are non-BJP governed States," said Dr Harsh Vardhan. Hue & cry by certain States about partisanship by the Union Govt is just a farce, an attempt to hide their own incompetence.



Maharashtra and Rajasthan are 2 of the top 3 States based on allocation of #COVID19Vaccine doses.



Both are non-BJP governed States. pic.twitter.com/ycrBcdJBXG Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 8, 2021

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh was supplied with 48 lakh doses, while Madhya Pradesh was supplied with 40 lakh doses, Gujarat with 30 lakh and Haryana with 24 lakh doses per week. "Gujarat has a population of 6 crore, they got 1 crore doses. We have a population of 12 crore, we got 1.04 crore doses," said Rajesh Tope.

Also read: Maharashtra alleges discrimination; says BJP-ruled states get more vaccine doses

Also read: Vaccine shortage in Maharashtra; inoculation centres send back people