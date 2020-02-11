Malviya Nagar Election Results: AAP's Somnath Bharti fights to retain power over water, sewage issues

Delhi Election Results 2020: Aam Aadmi Party has once again reposed its faith on lawyer-turned-politician Somnath Bharti for the Malviya Nagar assembly constituency. The incumbent MLA is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party's Shailendra Singh Monty and Congress' Neetu Verma and is looking to be elected for the third time.

The Malviya Nagar assembly constituency that has areas including Hauz Khas, Safdarjung Enclave, Gautam Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Hauz Rani, Krishna Nagar, Begum Pur, Masjid Moth and Khirki village has been troubled by water issues as well as sewage, drainage, parking, cleanliness and traffic congestion issues.

Bharti said that he was confident that he would be re-elected from the constituency. He said that he has reached out to every single resident there through Mohalla Sabhas and WhatsApp groups. Bharti said that he dreams to make Malviya Nagar a model constituency. "I have prepared a report card for the work I have done in my constituency in the last five years. My vision is to develop this constituency as a model constituency that sets a benchmark in development for the country," he said. Bharti also said that BJP and Congress are doing a 'negative campaign' but AAP is focussed on the work they had done.

Also read: Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: AAP crosses majority mark; BJP leading on 16 seats

However, Monty and Verma differ. Monty said there are water, improper sewerage and poor road issues in the constituency. He has promised improvement of water supply and reworking the sewerage and drainage systems in the constituency if he is elected. Verma, who was a former DUSU president said that there is no development in the constituency. Parking space, improper lighting, traffic congestion are some of the primary issues in the constituency, she said.

The constituency that holds some of Delhi's most posh markets is also not very upbeat about freebies. According to multiple reports, voters in this constituency are not very supportive of AAP's free public services.

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, AAP is likely to bag 59-68 seats out of the total 70 seats. The poll also stated that AAP is likely to clean sweep New Delhi region with 9-10 seats going to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, while BJP might bag only 0-1 seats.

Also read: Delhi Election Results 2020: Watch live streaming on Aaj Tak, India Today

Also read: Delhi Election Result 2020: Counting time; how to check; when will trends start coming in?