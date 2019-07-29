Modi govt creates record, most number of bills passed in first session of Lok Sabha

Modi govt has created record of passing the maximum number of bills in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha. The house saw more than two dozen bills introduced and passed most of them. This is the best performance by any government in the opening as well as Budget sessions in a new Lok Sabha in the last 15 years.

However, the success has come amid Opposition parties' accusations that most of the bills introduced by the NDA have been bulldozed.

Following the Modi government's landslide victory in the recently concluded General Elections 2019, the first session has proved to be quite a victory. Data accessed by India Today TV shows that the Modi government pushed a record 30 bills in the Lok Sabha, out of which 20 have been passed by the house. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha passed a total of 14 bills.

Data compiled by PRS Legislative shows that from the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004 to the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014, the first session had no legislative business. Only six bills were passed in the Budget session between July 5 and August 26 in 2004. In the Budget session of 15th Lok Sabha, between July 2 and August 7, only eight bills were passed. And, in the Budget session of 16th Lok Sabha, between July 7 and August 14, 12 bills were passed.

The Opposition parties have criticised the hurried bills and alleged that these were passed without any scrutiny. Even NDA's partner Janata Dal United has asked the government to take caution.

"The manner in which bills are introduced in the house and the hurry in which they are being passed is not in anybody's interest, the kind of scanning which should be there is not being allowed," said Congress MP Pradeep Bhattacharya.

The government has denied allegations that it is misusing its overwhelming majority in Lok Sabha. BJP MP Vinay Sahastrabudhhe told India Today TV, "It is not right to allege that bills are being bulldozed...if the house desires we are always ready to refer bills to committees, but it doesn't always make much qualitative difference between the bills discussed in the house or the select/standing committees."

With an extended session, more bills are likely to be pushed through by August 7.

