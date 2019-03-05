Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba says they have reports of terrorists trained to carry out operations through sea

During a press briefing, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said that they have reports that terrorists are being trained to carry out various operations in the country, including through the medium of sea. "We have reports of terrorists being trained to carry out operations in various modus operandi including through the medium of the sea," said the Navy Chief Admiral on Tuesday.

India faced a terror attack through the seas in 2008, when members of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba entered Mumbai and carried out a series of 12 coordinated attacks including shooting and bombing. The attacks usually referred to as 26/11 were among the deadliest in Indian history.

Addressing the issue of terrorism, the Navy chief said that the Indo-Pacific region has witnessed multiple forms of terrorism in recent years and only few countries have been spared the horror. Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said, "The Indo-pacific region has witnessed multiple forms of terrorism in recent years and few countries in this part of world have been spared by this cause. Global nature which terrorism has acquired in recent times has further enhanced the scope of this threat."

Talking about terrorism and the recent attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama, the Navy chief said that India faces a far more serious version of state-sponsored terrorism. "We have all witnessed the horrific scale of extremists attack on Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, just 3 weeks ago," he said, further adding, "This violence was perpetuated by extremists, aided by a state which seeks to destabilise India." He, however, did not name Pakistan.

The naval chief mentioned that terrorists have been evolving in a rapid pace and the Indian security establishment is continuously working to thwart new threats.

The naval chief's press briefing comes a day after Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa addressed a press conference in Coimbatore. He spoke about a lot of things including Wing Commander Abhinandan's fitness and the number of casualties during the Balakot air strikes by the Indian Air Force. "IAF is not in a position to clarify the number of casualties. The government will clarify that. We don't count human casualties, we count what targets we have hit or not," he said, further adding, "If we plan to hit the target, we hit the target, otherwise why would he (Pakistan PM) have responded, if we dropped bombs in the jungles why would he respond."

