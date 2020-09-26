PM Modi's UNGA speech today; terrorism, India's COVID-19 fight on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his virtual UN General Assembly address on Saturday. The Prime Minister's pre-recorded video statement is expected to be broadcast live at the UN General Assembly hall, New York, at 09:00 am local time or 06:30 pm IST. He is the first speaker in today's UNGA session.

India's agenda for the ongoing 75th UNGA session will be to push for bolstering global action against terrorism. India will also bat for transparency in the listing and delisting process of terror entities and individuals by the UN sanction committees.

Being among one of the largest troops contributing to the UN missions, India is also expected to seek intensive engagement in finalising mandates for UN Peacekeeping Missions. Besides this, India is also expected to put the spotlight on its role as the "pharmacy of the world", while detailing its contribution to the global fight against COVID-19 by providing aid to over 150 countries.

Other issues on India's checklist at the UNGA are sustainable development goals (SDGs) and climate change. India will also dwell on its commitment to the idea of global partnership under the sustainable development goals, including on climate change.

Meanwhile, Indian delegate at the UNGA, Mijito Vinito tore into Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue at the 75th UN General Assembly. Exercising his right to respond to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's comments, Vinito said all new rules brought in J&K are India's "internal affair".

While presenting India's position on the Kashmir issue, the Indian delegate through the UNGA sought Pakistan to vacate all the illegally occupied parts of Kashmir. Vinito further went onto state that Imran Khan's pre-recorded statement was an "incessant rant" replete with "lies, misinformation, warmongering and malice."

(Edited with agency inputs by Mehak Agarwal)

Also read: J&K integral part of India, only dispute left now is about PoK: India at UN