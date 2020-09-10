scorecardresearch
Rafale Induction Highlights: Rafale aircraft formally inducted into IAF

Rafale induction ceremony: "The induction of Rafale into IAF also represents the strong ties between India and France. The strategic ties between our two countries have also strengthened," says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Armed Forces of France Florence Parly will take part in the Rafale induction ceremony

The Indian Air Force has formally inducted the Rafale fighter aircraft into 17th Squadron, also known as Golden Arrows, at Air Force Station, Ambala, at today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly, took part in the induction ceremony. The French minister was the chief guest at the event. Before leaving for Ambala earlier this morning, Parly received a ceremonial Guard of Honour on her arrival in Delhi and met Singh at the Palam Air Force Station.

11.36 AM: "The induction of Rafale into IAF also represents the strong ties between India and France. The strategic ties between our two countries have also strengthened," says Rajnath Singh.

10.56 AM: Rajnath Singh and Florence Parly witness air display of Rafale fighter aircraft, which are flanked by SU-30 and Jaguar aircraft.

10.32 AM: Rajnath Singh and Florence Parly witness the traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at the Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala airbase. -ANI

10.23 AM: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria arrive at Indian Air Force Station, Ambala, for the Rafale induction ceremony.- ANI

10.22 AM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly arrive at the Indian Air Force Station, Ambala, for the Rafale induction ceremony. - ANI

10.21 AM: Rafale to give air superiority over China

The arrival of Rafale jets comes amid escalating border tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control. Although China claims air superiority over India, the induction of Rafale fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force could give India much-needed confidence to take on China's J20 5th generation aircraft.

10.15 AM: Military edge against China

The arrival of Rafale gives India a military edge against China and Pakistan. Both China and Pakistan also possess modern fighter jets. While the first batch of Rafales will be stationed at the Ambala Airbase, the second batch will be stationed at Hasimara in West Bengal.

10.05 AM: The Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in more than two decades, says Rajnath Singh.

10.00 AM: Programme to begin at 10 am in Ambala

  • First, a traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' will take place. Thereafter, an air display by Rafale and Tejas aircraft as well as by the 'Sarang aerobatic team' will be held.
  • A traditional water cannon salute will also be given to the Rafale fleet before its ceremonial induction into the 17 Squadron of the IAF. 

9.59 AM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Armed Forces of France Florence Parly leave for Ambala to take part in the Rafale induction ceremony. - ANI

9.30 AM: Florence Parly receives a ceremonial Guard of Honour on her arrival at Delhi.

9.00 AM: Minister of Armed Forces of France Florence Parly arrives at Delhi's Palam airport.

