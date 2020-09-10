Rafale Induction Highlights: Rafale aircraft formally inducted into IAF

The Indian Air Force has formally inducted the Rafale fighter aircraft into 17th Squadron, also known as Golden Arrows, at Air Force Station, Ambala, at today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly, took part in the induction ceremony. The French minister was the chief guest at the event. Before leaving for Ambala earlier this morning, Parly received a ceremonial Guard of Honour on her arrival in Delhi and met Singh at the Palam Air Force Station.
Follow BusinessToday.In live blog for all the latest updates on the Rafale induction ceremony
11.36 AM: "The induction of Rafale into IAF also represents the strong ties between India and France. The strategic ties between our two countries have also strengthened," says Rajnath Singh.
10.56 AM: Rajnath Singh and Florence Parly witness air display of Rafale fighter aircraft, which are flanked by SU-30 and Jaguar aircraft.
#WATCH: Water cannon salute given to the five Rafale fighter aircraft at Ambala airbase. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/SB9jhyp1OxANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020
10.32 AM: Rajnath Singh and Florence Parly witness the traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at the Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala airbase. -ANI
Ambala: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly witness air display of Rafale fighter aircraft flanked by SU-30 and Jaguar aircraft in arrow formation pic.twitter.com/l6lAbTNsNJANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020
10.23 AM: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria arrive at Indian Air Force Station, Ambala, for the Rafale induction ceremony.- ANI
#WATCH Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly, witness the traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at the Rafale induction ceremony, at Ambala airbase pic.twitter.com/0z74ECflJdANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020
10.22 AM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly arrive at the Indian Air Force Station, Ambala, for the Rafale induction ceremony. - ANI
Haryana: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria arrive at Indian Air Force Station, Ambala, for the #Rafale induction ceremony. pic.twitter.com/QjZAoFuo8rANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020
10.21 AM: Rafale to give air superiority over China
The arrival of Rafale jets comes amid escalating border tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control. Although China claims air superiority over India, the induction of Rafale fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force could give India much-needed confidence to take on China's J20 5th generation aircraft.
Also read: Rafale fighter jets to reach India tomorrow; here's how it's better than China's Chengdu J20
10.15 AM: Military edge against China
The arrival of Rafale gives India a military edge against China and Pakistan. Both China and Pakistan also possess modern fighter jets. While the first batch of Rafales will be stationed at the Ambala Airbase, the second batch will be stationed at Hasimara in West Bengal.
Also read: India's Rafale vs Pakistan's JF-17, F-16 vs China's J-20: Which one is better?
10.05 AM: The Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in more than two decades, says Rajnath Singh.
Haryana: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly arrive at the Indian Air Force Station, Ambala, for the #Rafale induction ceremony pic.twitter.com/2aRP2ZpH9aANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020
10.00 AM: Programme to begin at 10 am in Ambala
9.59 AM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Armed Forces of France Florence Parly leave for Ambala to take part in the Rafale induction ceremony. - ANI
At 10.00 AM tomorrow, #Rafale aircraft will be formally inducted into @IAF_MCC at the Air Force Station in Ambala. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows. The Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in more than two decades.Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 9, 2020
9.30 AM: Florence Parly receives a ceremonial Guard of Honour on her arrival at Delhi.
#WATCH Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Armed Forces of France Florence Parly leave for #Ambala to take part in #Rafale induction ceremony pic.twitter.com/bOekgI2AleANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020
9.00 AM: Minister of Armed Forces of France Florence Parly arrives at Delhi's Palam airport.
Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly receives a ceremonial Guard of Honour on her arrival at Delhi.ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020
She will attend the Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala. pic.twitter.com/6XHwxXhbZV
Also read: IAF to induct Rafale fighter jets into Golden Arrows Squadron today: Key things to know
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today