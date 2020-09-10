Rafale Induction Highlights: Rafale aircraft formally inducted into IAF

The Indian Air Force has formally inducted the Rafale fighter aircraft into 17th Squadron, also known as Golden Arrows, at Air Force Station, Ambala, at today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly, took part in the induction ceremony. The French minister was the chief guest at the event. Before leaving for Ambala earlier this morning, Parly received a ceremonial Guard of Honour on her arrival in Delhi and met Singh at the Palam Air Force Station.

11.36 AM: "The induction of Rafale into IAF also represents the strong ties between India and France. The strategic ties between our two countries have also strengthened," says Rajnath Singh.

10.56 AM: Rajnath Singh and Florence Parly witness air display of Rafale fighter aircraft, which are flanked by SU-30 and Jaguar aircraft.