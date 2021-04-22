Registration for vaccination of 18 yrs and above from Apr 28; here's how to register on CoWin

Registration for the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination programme will begin on April 28. Under the third phase, beginning on May 1, everyone above the age of 18 years will be eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and the registrations to book appointments for the same through the CoWin platform will begin on April 28, the government said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, National Health Authority (NHA) Chief Executive Officer RS Sharma had said that registration for people above 18 years will begin on April 24. However, the government, through its citizen engagement platform MyGovIndia, clarified that registration will begin on April 28.

"It is CLARIFIED that the #CoWIN platform will be ready for 18+ beneficiaries by 24th April, however, the registrations to book appointments (starting 1st May) will begin only from 28th April 2021," MyGovIndia said in a tweet.

India is currently using Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for its vaccination programme. The government has also granted emergency use approval for Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

To further improve the availability of vaccines, the Centre has also fast-tracked the approval process for foreign COVID-19 vaccines which have been approved by drug reuglators in US, UK, Japan and Europe.

As part of the 'liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination', the government has permitted vaccine manufacturers to release up to 50 per cent of their supply to state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price. States have also been empowered to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 years for the same.

Here's how to register for vaccination on CoWin:

Log on to cowin.gov.in and enter your mobile number

An OTP will be sent to your registered number

Enter OTP, click on verify button

Once validated, Registration of Vaccination page will open up

Enter details required along with photo ID proof

Feed in details of comorbidities if you have

Once done, click Register button at the bottom right

Once registration is done, you will be shown Account Details. You can schedule your appointment from the Account Details page

If you want to add more people, all you have to do is press Add More button at the bottom right side of the page and enter all the details.

