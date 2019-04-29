TN SSLC 10th Result 2019 released:95.2% pass; check Tamil Nadu Board at tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has released the 2019 results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10 examinations today. A total of 95.2 per cent students have passed in Tamil Nadu class 10 board exam.

Tamil Nadu 10th result 2019 was declared at 9:30 am on the official results websites for exams conducted in Tamil Nadu.

Results are available on the following websites-- tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

Students can check results via 'Tamilnadu Board Result 2019, SSLC & HSC Result' app, available in Google Play store and Apple play store.

Also students who have registered their numbers in schools will receive SMS about their result.

The pass percentage for girls has increased this year. Last year, 96.4% girls passed whereas this year 97% girls have cleared Tamil Nadu 10th board exam. However, the pass percentage of boys is recorded at 93.3 per cent .

Nearly, 9 lakh 60 thousand student sat for the the exam in March, this year.

Highest pass percentage has been recorded in Tirupur district (98.53%) followed by Ramanathapuram (98.48%) and Namakkal (98.45%).

Also read: TN Class 10 Results 2019: Tamil Nadu Board SSLC to declare results tomorrow; here's how to check

Also read: TN Class 10 Results 2019: Tamil Nadu Board SSLC to declare results tomorrow; where to check