Around 15% of Indians face multidimensional poverty, says NITI Aayog report

Though 135 million people were lifted out of poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-21, around 14.96% of the population still faces multidimensional poverty, according to a NITI Aayog report titled ‘National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI): A Progress Review 2023’, released on Monday.

The report highlighted that a significant portion of the population continues to grapple with various deprivations, including inadequate access to nutrition, healthcare, education, and basic amenities.

Based on the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) conducted in 2019-21, the report says India has experienced a decline of 9.89 percentage points in the number of multidimensionally poor individuals, shrinking from 24.85% in 2015-16 to 14.96% in 2019-2021. The National MPI measures simultaneous deprivations across health, education, and standard of living, represented by 12 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)-aligned indicators. While marked improvements were witnessed across all 12 indicators, the persistence of multidimensional poverty is concerning, the report indicated.

The report highlighted that the most significant progress has been observed in rural areas, with poverty levels decreasing from 32.59% to 19.28%. In urban areas, poverty rates reduced from 8.65% to 5.27%. Uttar Pradesh’s progress stands out as it was able to get 34.3 million people out of multidimensional poverty.

Despite these positive trends, disparities between rural and urban areas persist. The report reveals that 19.28% of the rural population remains multidimensionally poor, compared to 5.27% in urban areas. Bridging this gap and ensuring equal opportunities for all segments of society will require concerted efforts and targeted interventions.

The report stated the pressing need to address challenges related to access and quality of essential services. While government initiatives like the Poshan Abhiyan, Swachh Bharat Mission, and various schemes have contributed to improvements, there is still work to be done in areas such as sanitation, nutrition, and healthcare. Further efforts are needed to ensure the sustained impact of these programs and to reach the most vulnerable populations.

While the government’s commitment to achieving the SDGs and eradicating poverty by 2030 is evident, the report stressed the importance of continued focus on implementing and monitoring effective policies and programmes.