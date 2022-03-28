Bharat bandh: Two-day nationwide strike begins today, services to be hit 

A joint forum of trade unions — All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) -- has called for a two-day Bharat bandh from Monday against the Centre’s policies in various sectors. Trade unions – INTUC, AITUC, CITU, HMS, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, UTUC and LPF are a part of the joint forum.

AITUC General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said, “We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country during the strike on March 28 and 29 to protest government policies.”

Strike notices were sent by workers’ unions of sectors like banks, coal, copper, insurance, income tax, oil, postal and telecom. Unions in defence and railways sectors will also carry out mass mobilisation to support the strike at several places.

They seek scrapping of the proposed changes in labour laws, privatisation of any form and the national monetisation pipeline (NMP). Other demands include increased allocation of wages under the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers.

Workers of roadways, transport and electricity departments will also participate in this strike despite threat of the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA), likely to be imposed in Haryana and Chandigarh, as per the joint forum.

Meanwhile, the power ministry advised state-run utilities and other agencies to be on high-alert and ensure round-the-clock functioning and stability of the electricity grid and availability of all plants, transmission lines and substations. It also said that all regional/state control room executives should be vigilant and on high alert.

The advisory further stated that power supply to those engaged in services like hospitals, defence and railways must be ensured. It also suggested that 24x7 control room for information dissemination and handling of any contingency be set up.

Besides this, the All-India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) also supported the strike to protest against the government’s privatisation plan for public sector banks and Banking Laws Amendment Bill, 2021.

State Bank of India (SBI) has said in a statement that banking services are likely to be hit due to the 2-day nationwide strike. Canara Bank also assured that necessary steps are being taken to ensure the smooth functioning of bank branches and offices.

Private lender RBL Bank said that its bank unions are affiliated with AIBOA and AIBEA and the employees associated with these unions are likely to participate in the strike. Around 9 lakh PSB employees such as the SBI, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Central Bank of India will participate in this strike.

AIBEA General Secretary CH Venkatachalam said the banking unions demand that the government stops privatisation of public sector banks and strengthen them. Other demands include speedy recovery of loans, higher deposit rates by banks, lower service charge on customers and restoration of old pension scheme for staff.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has mandated state government employees to report on duty on Monday and Tuesday. Bandh supporters protested in many places in Kolkata. Left supporters also put up ‘rail roko’ in many places. Rail services between the Howrah and Sealdah section have been disrupted.

Also read: Nationwide strike on March 28-29: SBI branches, ATM services likely to be hit

Also read: Two-day nationwide strike may hit essential services

Also read: Power Ministry issues advisory for utilities ahead of 2-day nationwide strike