Business Today
Budget 2025-26: Ministries with the biggest increases and decreases in fund allocations

The 2025-26 Budget reflects the government’s priorities, with increased investments in corporate affairs, science, tourism, and water resources while cutting allocations for steel, communications, and external affairs.

The tourism ministry's budget has nearly tripled, rising 199% from Rs 850 crore to Rs 2,541 crore

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a Rs 50.65 lakh crore budget for FY2025-26. Data from the Budget document and CMIE Economic Outlook reveal significant shifts in ministry-wise allocations — some ministries see extraordinary hikes, while others face major cuts. Here is the list of ministries with the highest increases and decreases in fund allocations in Budget Estimates for 2025-26 over the Revised Estimates of 2024-25. 

Biggest Surge: Ministries with the Highest Budget Increase

1.      Ministry of Corporate Affairs – The budget for this ministry has witnessed a significant rise of 972%, increasing from Rs 1,078 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 11,561 crore in 2025-26.

2.      Ministry of Coal – With a 255% rise in budget allocation from Rs 141 crore to Rs 501 crore, the coal sector is set to receive a significant boost. This could be aimed at enhancing coal production and ensuring energy security.

3.      Ministry of Tourism – The tourism ministry’s budget has nearly tripled, rising 199% from Rs 850 crore to Rs 2,541 crore. This increase indicates a push for tourism development, infrastructure enhancement, and global promotion of India as a travel destination.

4.      Ministry of Science and Technology – With a 167% budget increase from Rs 14,472 crore to Rs 38,613 crore, the government is prioritising research, innovation, and technological advancements.

5.      Ministry of Jal Shakti – The budget for ministry of Jal Shakti has grown by 93%, from Rs 51,558 crore to Rs 99,503 crore. This significant rise points towards a strong commitment to water conservation, clean drinking water supply, and irrigation projects.

Biggest Declines: Ministries with the Highest Budget Cuts

1.      Ministry of Steel – This ministry has seen the steepest decline, with a 61% budget cut from Rs 8,561 crore to Rs 3,362 crore.

2.      Ministry of Communications – The budget has been reduced by 28%, from Rs 1,50,201 crore to Rs 1,08,105 crore.

3.      Ministry of Law and Justice – With a 23% reduction in budget from Rs 7,604 crore to Rs 5,850 crore.

4.      Ministry of External Affairs (including Overseas Indian Affairs) – The ministry has faced a 19% cut, with its budget decreasing from Rs 25,277 crore to Rs 20,517 crore.

5.      Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers – This ministry’s budget has dropped by 13%, from Rs 1,86,653 crore to Rs 1,61,965 crore.

The 2025-26 Budget reflects the government’s priorities, with increased investments in corporate affairs, science, tourism, and water resources while cutting allocations for steel, communications, and external affairs.

Published on: Feb 01, 2025, 5:56 PM IST
