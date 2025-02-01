Budget 2025-26: Ministries with the biggest increases and decreases in fund allocations

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a Rs 50.65 lakh crore budget for FY2025-26. Data from the Budget document and CMIE Economic Outlook reveal significant shifts in ministry-wise allocations — some ministries see extraordinary hikes, while others face major cuts. Here is the list of ministries with the highest increases and decreases in fund allocations in Budget Estimates for 2025-26 over the Revised Estimates of 2024-25.

Biggest Surge: Ministries with the Highest Budget Increase

1. Ministry of Corporate Affairs – The budget for this ministry has witnessed a significant rise of 972%, increasing from Rs 1,078 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 11,561 crore in 2025-26.

2. Ministry of Coal – With a 255% rise in budget allocation from Rs 141 crore to Rs 501 crore, the coal sector is set to receive a significant boost. This could be aimed at enhancing coal production and ensuring energy security.

3. Ministry of Tourism – The tourism ministry’s budget has nearly tripled, rising 199% from Rs 850 crore to Rs 2,541 crore. This increase indicates a push for tourism development, infrastructure enhancement, and global promotion of India as a travel destination.

4. Ministry of Science and Technology – With a 167% budget increase from Rs 14,472 crore to Rs 38,613 crore, the government is prioritising research, innovation, and technological advancements.

5. Ministry of Jal Shakti – The budget for ministry of Jal Shakti has grown by 93%, from Rs 51,558 crore to Rs 99,503 crore. This significant rise points towards a strong commitment to water conservation, clean drinking water supply, and irrigation projects.

Biggest Declines: Ministries with the Highest Budget Cuts

1. Ministry of Steel – This ministry has seen the steepest decline, with a 61% budget cut from Rs 8,561 crore to Rs 3,362 crore.

2. Ministry of Communications – The budget has been reduced by 28%, from Rs 1,50,201 crore to Rs 1,08,105 crore.

3. Ministry of Law and Justice – With a 23% reduction in budget from Rs 7,604 crore to Rs 5,850 crore.

4. Ministry of External Affairs (including Overseas Indian Affairs) – The ministry has faced a 19% cut, with its budget decreasing from Rs 25,277 crore to Rs 20,517 crore.

5. Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers – This ministry’s budget has dropped by 13%, from Rs 1,86,653 crore to Rs 1,61,965 crore.

The 2025-26 Budget reflects the government’s priorities, with increased investments in corporate affairs, science, tourism, and water resources while cutting allocations for steel, communications, and external affairs.