Colour-coded schemes, new list of acceptable documents: Govt mull changes in driving licence

Applicants would no longer be allowed to use affidavits sworn before magistrates or notaries as proof of age and address if they cannot provide prescribed documents, it said. Life insurance policies would also be excluded as valid proof.

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The ministry has proposed separate lists of acceptable documents for address, age and identity verification. Address proofs include Aadhaar, Electoral Photo Identity Card, e-ration cards, electricity or gas bills for the past three months, and proof of legal presence for foreign nationals. Age proof would include passports, school board mark sheets, birth certificates and government-issued identity cards. Aadhaar, passports, e-ration cards and PAN would be accepted as identity documents, said the report.

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The draft also sought to make the safe-driving tutorial assessment stricter by raising the qualifying score from 60% to 75%. The online tutorial would have to last at least 30 minutes.

To simplify services, the ministry has proposed waiving fees for certain licence-related services, such as changes to address, name and contact number, when applicants use online Aadhaar authentication.

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Licensing authorities would have to approve or reject online applications to change licence details within 15 days and provide reasons for rejection. If an address-change application is not decided within 30 days, it would be deemed approved.

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The proposal also includes a consolidated application form for licence renewal, duplicate licences, adding a vehicle class and changes to personal details. Applicant information would be retrieved electronically from the Sarathi portal.

The proposed changes aim to reduce false documentation, strengthen assessments and streamline online licence services.

