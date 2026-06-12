Can India's record 5.4 lakh housing deliveries survive the West Asia conflict? 

India's residential real estate sector is heading into its biggest delivery year on record, with more than 5.4 lakh housing units scheduled for completion across the country's top seven cities in 2026. However, the geopolitical tensions in West Asia threaten to test developers' ability to meet timelines amid concerns over supply chain disruptions, rising commodity prices and higher logistics costs.

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According to data from ANAROCK Research, approximately 5,40,400 housing units are slated for completion this year, surpassing the 5,18,900 units delivered in 2025 and marking the highest annual completion target in the past decade.

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The scale of the upcoming deliveries reflects the strong post-pandemic housing cycle, which saw robust sales and project launches between 2021 and 2023. Many of those projects are now entering their final stages of construction, resulting in an extraordinary pipeline of completion throughout major urban areas.

The concern stems from past experiences. ANAROCK data shows that external shocks have historically affected project delivery schedules. During the pandemic-hit year of 2020, nearly 4.66 lakh housing units were scheduled for completion across the top seven cities. But only around 2.14 lakh units were actually delivered, resulting in an execution rate of merely 46%.

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The ongoing conflict in West Asia is creating new challenges for project execution. Extended interruptions to global trade routes could result in increased costs for essential construction materials such as steel, aluminium, copper and electrical equipment.

Rising crude oil prices and freight costs may lead to higher logistics expenses. Compounding these issues, any continued depreciation of the rupee would raise the costs of imported materials and building systems, which could pressure developers' profit margins as they strive to adhere to strict delivery schedules under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

