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CBIC clarifies GST registration rules; to benefit those operating from co-working spaces

CBIC clarifies GST registration rules; to benefit those operating from co-working spaces

Issues circulars clarifying procedures for applicants, including SEZ developers after GST Council meeting; establishes uniform framework for demand and adjudication

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 3:50 PM IST
CBIC clarifies GST registration rules; to benefit those operating from co-working spacesThe CBIC clarified that unmanned telecom towers and bank ATMs need not be declared as principal or additional places of business in GST registration applications.

Applicants seeking registration under the goods and services tax (GST), including those working from co-working spaces, can provide a copy of the membership agreement along with other details like desk or suite number, the finance ministry has said.

In a series of detailed circulars following the 57th meeting of the GST Council earlier this month, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has issued several circulars explaining the new rules and procedures.

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In a circular on handling GST registration applications, the CBIC has clearly outlined procedures to be followed by different kind of applicants. “In  case  where  the  applicant  has  declared  co-working  space  as  Principal Place of Business ( PPoB),  the  applicant needs to upload a clear and legible copy of the membership agreement with the co-working space provider, specifically providing details of the period of the agreement, specific suite/ cabin/ desk number allocated to the applicant, details as to whether the said premises is owned by the  co-working space provider or whether the said premises has been taken on rent/ lease by the co-working space provider from the property owner,” the CBIC has said. In case where the premises has been taken on rent or lease by the co-working space provider from the property owner, the applicant needs to upload the copy of the valid registered lease/ rent agreement, the CBIC has further said.

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Similarly, if the principal place of business is located in a Special Economic Zone or the applicant is an SEZ developed, a clear and legible copy of approval letter (Letter of  Approval/ Letter of Permission),  with  due validity, issued by the Development Commissioner of the SEZ has to be uploaded along with the application.

The CBIC has also clarified that telecommunication towers, bank Automated Teller Machine (ATM), which are unmanned installations are not required to be declared as the principal or additional place of business in the GST registration application.

“The detailed guidance on registration addresses several practical issues that have often resulted in ground-level queries and disputes, including co-working spaces, consent-based premises, ATMs and telecom towers, and state specific information requirements. Together with defined documentation requirements for different forms of businesses, this should help reduce differing interpretations and make the registration process more predictable for genuine taxpayers,” said Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, EY India.

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Apart from this, the CBIC has also issued detailed circulars on demand, adjudication and appeal proceedings, pre-deposit, input service distributor, and payment for export of goods, amongst others.

In a circular on demand, adjudication and appeal proceedings, the CBIC has spelt out a uniform framework for officials in quasi-judicial proceedings to ensure consistency, transparency, and uniformity in the implementation of provisions of law across field formations.

Manoj Mishra, Partner and Tax Controversy Management Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat noted that the reforms by the 57th GST Council focus beyond rates to some of the structural and procedural frictions that businesses encounter across the GST lifecycle. The subsequent clarifications reinforce this direction, spanning registration, credit management, exports, adjudication and dispute resolution,” he said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 3:50 PM IST
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