Centre extends ITR filing deadline for companies till November 7

The Centre on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2022-23 by businesses till November 7. Earlier, the last date for filing returns by companies was October 31.

In a notification issued this evening, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that since it had last month extended the deadline for filing audit reports, the ITR filing due date too is extended.

"CBDT has extended the due date of furnishing of Return of Income under sub-Section (1) of Section 139 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act)for the Assessment Year 2022-23, for the category of assessees for whom the due date is 31st October 2022, to 07th November 2022," the notification said.

India-based companies are required to file their ITRs by October 31, 2022, for the Financial Year 2021-2022. For companies that are subject to transfer pricing norms, the due date to file ITR will be November 30, 2022.

Last month, the CBDT had extended the deadline for filing audit reports by 7 days till October 7.

