Delhi HC issues notice to BBC in a defamation case regarding its documentary on PM Modi

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to BBC in connection with a defamation case over its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The controversial documentary looked into PM Modi’s leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, when he was the state’s chief minister.

The notice was issued regarding a case filed by Siddharth Sharma, an advocate for Gujarat-based non-profit Justice on Trial, against BBC on allegations of the documentary maliciously defaming India. The next hearing is set for September 23.

The government called it a biased piece. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We think that this is a propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity, and continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible.”

Bagchi had said that the documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals who are peddling this narrative. "It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts," he said.

The government blocked sharing of clips from the documentary on social media. Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Kanchan Gupta said, that the ministry issued directions to Twitter and YouTube to block tweets and video clips of the documentary. Twitter was also asked to take down 50 tweets with links to these YouTube videos. He said that both Twitter and YouTube complied with the directions.

He also said that several ministries including Home Affairs, Information & Broadcasting, and External Affairs examined the documentary and found it to be “undermining the sovereignty and integrity of India, and having the potential to adversely impact India's friendly relations with foreign countries as also public order within the country”.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that he does not agree with the characterisation of PM Modi in the documentary. “The UK government's position on this has been clear and long-standing and hasn't changed, of course, we don't tolerate persecution where it appears anywhere but I am not sure I agree at all with the characterisation that the honourable gentleman has put forward to,” he said at the UK parliament.

After the documentary and the incident of breach of security at the Indian High Commission by some pro-Khalistan outfits soured the relationship between the two countries.

Additionally, tax officials had inspected the offices of BBC in Delhi and Mumbai in February, and opened an investigation into the alleged violations of foreign exchange rules.

The documentary, 'India: The Modi Question', focused on PM Modi's leadership as chief minister of Gujarat during riots in 2002 in which at least 1,000 people were killed, most of them Muslims. Activists put the toll at more than twice that number.

(With Reuters inputs)

