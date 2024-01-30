Goa to remain a preferred destination for global investors, says CM Sawant

The Invest Goa 2024 Summit organised by Goa Industrial Development Corporation (Goa-IDC) and Goa Investment Promotion Board (Goa-IPB) in collaboration with the CII as the national partner, concluded with participation of industry leaders and key stakeholders with impactful dialogues and investment opportunities.

In a significant development the Invest Goa 2024 witnessed the signing of MoU between TVS Industrial & Logistics Park and Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board, as well as Pai Kane Group and Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board.

During the summit, Managing Director of Goa-IDC, Pravimal Abhishek, outlined the objective of the event—to correct the narrative surrounding Goa and showcase it as an attractive investment destination. He emphasized that Goa's location and infrastructure make it a compelling choice for investors. Abhishek further stated that industry status has been accorded to manufacturing, IT, ITes, logistics, and warehousing sectors. This designation ensures that these sectors can leverage government policies for their benefit.

Speaking at the Invest Goa 2024 Summit, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant expressed that the coastal state will be a preferred destination for Global investors. “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is now the fastest growing economy in the world. Goa has benefitted considerably due to the support of Central Government and State Government, and we will remain a success story in the country and a preferred destination for Global investors across all the sectors,” he said.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that no economic growth can be achieved without skilled workforce. "Our government has given maximum attention for upgradation of skills of our young workforce through constant academia, industry dialogue and the newly launched apprentice scheme,” he said.

State Industries Minister Mr Mauvin Godinho emphasized the strategic advantage of Goa's geographical position, positioning it as a potential logistical hub. “To harness this potential, the state has introduced a comprehensive policy aimed at promoting the establishment of additional warehousing facilities, marking a progressive move forward. Godinho highlighted a significant shift in Goa's perspective, moving beyond its traditional reliance on tourism,” he said.

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu in his address said that Goa can become a hub of research and development considering a robust presence of Pharma industries in the state. He also said that the state can utilise the infrastructure of Goa Medical College and Hospital and work in the field of genomics and built an eco-system around that.

In a noteworthy announcement, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII, revealed plans to establish a pioneering regional culinary institute in Goa. This initiative aims to promote Indian regional cuisine, tapping into its significant global potential. Banerjee expressed the confidence that this culinary institute would be a unique and impactful addition to the region.

The summit, held at Taj Cidade-de-Goa, also unveiled the 'Goa-IDC Regulations 2023 Manual' and the Goa-IPB website, aimed at felicitating the ease of doing business for investors.

