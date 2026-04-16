Growing fast, yet slipping: Why India dropped to 6th in IMF GDP rankings

India has slipped to the sixth position in global GDP rankings for 2025–26, according to the latest estimates by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), even as it remains one of the fastest-growing major economies.

The shift comes after India briefly overtook Japan to become the fourth-largest economy last year. However, the drop in ranking is not being driven by a slowdown in economic activity but by a combination of statistical and external factors.

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At the core of the change is the way global GDP is measured.

The IMF ranks economies in US dollar terms, which means local currency output must be converted based on prevailing exchange rates. While India's economy expanded strongly in rupee terms - growing around 9% nominally - the rupee weakened from 84.6 per dollar in 2024 to 88.5 in 2025. As a result, the overall size of the economy appeared smaller when expressed in dollars.

This explains why India's GDP, estimated at $3.92 trillion for 2025, now trails the UK at $4 trillion and Japan at $4.44 trillion.

A year earlier, India's $3.5 trillion economy had been larger than the UK's $3.4 trillion.

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A second factor behind the shift is the revision in India's GDP data. Earlier this year, the base year was updated from 2011–12 to 2022–23, along with changes in methodology. The revised series presents a smaller economy than previously estimated.

For instance, nominal GDP for FY26 was adjusted down from Rs 357 trillion to Rs 345.5 trillion. Overall, official data shows downward revisions of between 2.8% and 3.8% for recent years, which has also fed into lower IMF projections.

Currency pressures have further influenced the rankings. The rupee has remained under strain amid high global oil prices, geopolitical tensions in West Asia, and foreign capital outflows. It has traded in the Rs 94–95 per dollar range recently, stabilising near Rs 93.39.

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In contrast, the British pound has remained relatively stable, helping the UK maintain its position when GDP is measured in dollar terms.

Despite the current dip, the outlook suggests the change may be temporary. IMF projections indicate India will remain the sixth-largest economy in 2026, but could regain the fourth position by 2027 as its GDP rises to $4.58 trillion, marginally ahead of the UK. It is also expected to surpass Japan by 2028, although the margins remain narrow and sensitive to exchange rate movements and growth trends.

India is still projected to be the fastest-growing major economy, with GDP expected to reach $6.17 trillion by 2030.

