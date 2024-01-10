‘Gujarat is a very special place for us’: N Chandrasekaran as he reveals Tata Group’s expansion plan in the state

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, in his speech at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, spoke about the conglomerate's plans and expansion in the state. He also spoke about the group’s origins in the state. N Chandrasekaran said that the steady and spectacular progress of Gujarat consistently over a long period of time clearly demonstrates the visionary leadership and mindset of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The impact of economic development has also resulted in tremendous social development. Gujarat clearly has established itself as the gateway to the future. For the Tata Group, Gujarat is a very special place. The Tata Group’s origins started in Navsari, the birthplace of our founder Jamsetji Tata. The Tata Group started its presence here in 1939 with Tata Chemicals, 84 years ago. Today, 21 of our Tata Group companies have a very strong presence from Tata Power, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy, our defence company, advance systems, hotel, Tata Steel, all our retail companies, Air India and many other companies.”

"The group employs over 50,000 people in the state of Gujarat. Recently we made significant commitments to expand our presence in the state of Gujarat. Sanand is becoming home for all our electrical vehicles technology. We expanded our footprint in Sanand with additional capacity so we can meet the growing demands of EVs. We concluded and are about to launch thë building of a huge giga factory of 20 GW of lithium-ion batteries in Sanand. The project should start construction in the next couple of months,” said Chandrasekaran.

Tata Group is also building the C295 defence aircraft, said Chandrasekaran, initially in Vadodara and then in Dholera and that work is going on full-swing.

The Tata Group has also made a commitment and is on the verge of concluding and announcing a huge semiconductor fab in Dholera. It is about to complete these negotiations and start in 2024. In addition, Tata Group is also building in partnership with the Indian government and Gujarat government a skills institute, which will be constructed over 3.2 lakh sq ft, and when fully operational will train over 25,000 professionals every year in advance manufacturing, EV, advance electronics and hospitality. The project’s first phase will be launched in March 2024, said Chandrasekaran.

“We see Gujarat as a very important destination, not only for business growth but for the future, advanced technology industries that India is looking to grow at,” he added.

